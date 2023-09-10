Houston Astros Stars and Wives Turn Out to Support a Former Teammate and Allie LaForce In Touching $600,000 Night

Taylor Kesser modeling the Shaftel Diamonds necklace at the HelpCureHD gala held in Union Station at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joe Smith & Allie LaForce with their son Jacob, Whitney & Jim Crane at the HelpCureHD Gala at Union Station in Minute Maid Park.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Allie LaForce, her son Jacob Smith, Aubrey LaForce at the HelpCureHD gala held in Union Station at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: HelpCureHD evening

Where: Union Station at Minute Maid Park

PC Moment: Former Houston Astros relief pitcher Joe Smith and wife Allie LaForce, the TNT sideline reporter, introduced their young son Jacob, and other families who, despite the gene for Huntington’s Disease (HD), were able to have healthy children without fear of carrying the deadly gene. It was a beyond touching moment in the former train station in Houston’s downtown ballpark. (Smith’s mother died of the hereditary disease just shy of her 62nd birthday.)

The purpose of the evening was to raise funds for families in financial need hoping to have babies free from the disease. The couple’s mission to help those carrying the HD gene with funds to cover the necessary medical procedure has to date helped more than 135 families. The evening raised $600,000 for the cause.

Smith had promised his mother that he would work to end Huntington’s Disease. He notes that he and LaForce “have always known they would be ready for the challenge and going full steam ahead to help families that are unable to afford the IVF procedure.”

Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is the lab procedure used with in vitro fertilization (IVF) to reduce the risk of passing on inherited conditions including HD. Specialists screen embryos for the disease before being implanted. So in addition to raising funds to find a cure for HD, the nonprofit assists families with the medical tests.

Shaftel Diamonds contributed to the bottom line by donating a stunning diamond necklace, designed in conjunction with LaForce, for the raffle.

Houston Astros personnel attending in support of the effort included Whitney and Astros owner Jim Crane, Melissa and Astros manager Dusty Baker, Adrienne and Astros president Jared Crane, Kat and Ryan Pressly, Reagan and Alex Bregman, Rachel and Jeff Bagwell, and Michael Brantley.

PC Seen: Marla Hurley, Dr. Erin Furr-Stimming and Chris Stimming, Jo Furr, Dr. Dottie Roach, Robert Clay and Dana Barton, Iris and Danny Shaftel, Dean Putterman, Ed Finger, Elizabeth and John Elder, Dr. Sherri Levin, Bill Baldwin and Fady Armanious, Mandy and Jeff Seaton, and Thomas Reckling.