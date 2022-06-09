Houston Real Estate Queen’s Sleek Heights Offices Serve as the Backdrop For Her Birthday of Giving

It’s always such a swell thing when people of means direct birthday gift giving to a favorite charity rather than to themselves. Recently Houston Ballet board president Leigh Smith requested that in lieu of gifts for her birthday lunch at Tootsies that all good wishes should be contributed to the ballet’s Lauren Anderson Young Dancer Scholarship Fund. Now, Nancy Almodovar, founder and CEO of Nan & Company Properties Christie’s International Real Estate, is continuing her tradition of “my birthday is not about me but about serving others.”

The real estate firm‘s sleek new flagship office in The Heights served as the setting of a special birthday brunch, providing the 200-plus guests with the opportunity to check out the state-of-the-art technology-driven workplace, the one-of-a-kind murals from local artists and the 1,000-square-foot in-house production space dubbed Nan Studios.

More importantly, Almodovar used the event to ask guests to skip birthday presents but instead to join her in supporting the nursing staff at Methodist Hospital.

“My husband, Jose, put his blood, sweat, and tears into building this new office from the ground up.” Almodovar told the gathering. “Ironically, it also landed him in the hospital. We are grateful for the incredible nursing staff at Houston Methodist for their incredible care and getting him back on his feet quickly.

“I cannot think of a better gift this year than to be able to reward them for what they do day-in and day-out to care for others.”

That gesture underscored Almodovar’s commitment to giving back to the industry and to the community through various mentoring programs and charitable organizations such as the Houston Area Women’s Center, where she chaired last year’s leadership campaign.

Divi Strings performs at Nancy Almodovar’s birthday brunch at Nan & Company Properties flagship office (Photo by Nan Studios)

Almodovar was celebrating not only another year around the sun but also a year of notable recognitions. She was recently named to the 40 Under 40 list compiled by the Houston Business Journal, to the Texas Business Journal’s Texas 100 list: Influential Texans to Know in 2022, and to Houston Women’s Magazine‘s 50 Most Influential Women 2022. Almodovar also was a Real Estate Newsmakers – Achievers Hall of Fame Inductee by RISMedia in 2021.

The party fun was accented with the color orange, the birthday girl’s favorite and one which many of the guests donned in her honor. Entertainments included a vintage Italian Piaggo Ape (a three-wheel vehicle) from Jo’s Mini Mobile Bar serving mimosas and a Nan Pop-Up Shop that included custom Nan apparel and delicious bites and sweets set up for enjoyment in a boutique style setting. The open workspace was filled with florals from Arte Designs and the electric sounds of the award-winning string quartet Divisi Strings.

PC Seen: Nan & Company Properties COO Jose Almodovar, Jenny Carolina and Clovis Restrepo, Rosangela Capobianco, Milka Waterland, Lianet Gurr, Anabel and Jordan Strouse, Monica Alvarez, Silvia Salle, Cynthia Ruiz, Michelle Arreguin, and Nadia Jubran.