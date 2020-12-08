Houston Ballet’s Jubilee of Dance is No Virtual Letdown — Ingenious Pivot Keeps the Magic Alive

Jim Jordan, Shelby Jordan, Shawn Stephens – photo by CatchLight Group
Artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s ‘Marie.’
Houston Ballet jubilee of dance
Artists of Houston Ballet in Disha Zhang’s ‘Elapse’
Houston Ballet
Yasuhiko and Akemi Saitoh enjoy the Onstage Dinner evening from Toyko
David Underwood, Jr, Elizabeth Underwood, Christine Underwood – photo by CatchLight Group
Alison and Wade Coriell at home Onstage Dinner – photo by Coriell Family
Gary and Marian Beauchamp, Honorees – photo by Wilson Parish
Lauren Anderson presenting Onstage Dinner Holiday Trivia
Oliver Halkowich and Harper Watters in Onstage Dinner Program
Houston Ballet Ball honoreeMargaret Alkek Williams; Photo by Wilson Parish
Liliana Soltero and Michael Hawkins at home Onstage Dinner
Houston Ballet Ball
Houston Ballet Ball
01
15

Jim Jordan and Shawn Stephens with their daughter, Shelby Jordan, welcome the Houston Ballet Jubilee of Dance dinner packet from Jackson & Company.(CatchLightGroup photo)

02
15

Artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch's 'Marie.' (Photo by Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

03
15

Houston Ballet patrons Phoebe & Bobby Tudor receive their dinner for the virtual Onstage Dinner and Jubilee of Dance presentation. (Catchlight Group photo)

04
15

Artists of Houston Ballet in Disha Zhang's 'Elapse' (Photo by Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

05
15

Houston Ballet board president Leigh Smith and husband Reggie Smith as they ready for the virtual Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance. The Sugar Plum Fairy dessert from Jackson & Company for Houston Ballet's virtual 'Onstage Dinner.' (Photo by CatchLightGroup)

06
15

Yasuhiko & Akemi Saitoh participate in the 'Onstage Dinner' from Tokyo. (Photo courtesy of Akemi Saitoh)

07
15

David Underwood Jr., Elizabeth Underwood and Christine Underwood readying for the virtual 'Onstage Dinner.' The Sugar Plum Fairy dessert from Jackson & Company for Houston Ballet's virtual 'Onstage Dinner.' (Photo by CatchLightGroup)

08
15

Alison & Wade Coriell at home enjoying the virtual 'Onstage Dinner' during which board president Leigh Smith was one of several speakers. (Coriell family photo)

09
15

Margaret Alkek Williams 2020 Jubilee of Dance honorees Gary & Marian Beauchamp. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
15

Retired Houston Ballet principal dancer Lauren Anderson presenting the holiday trivia challenge at the virtual 'Onstage Dinner.'

11
15

Oliver Halkowich and Harper Watters joining in the 'Onstage Dinner' program. (Photo courtesy of Houston Ballet)

12
15

2020 Ballet Ball honoree Margaret Alkek Williams provided the funding for Houston Ballet's annual Jubilee of Dance. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
15

Liliana Soltero & Michael Hawkins are ready for the Jackson & Company first course salad. (Photo by CatchLightGroup)

14
15

Bacon wrapped chicken breast stuffed with gruyère, mushroom and herbs, topped with Pommery mustard sauce, served with orzo pilaf and haricots verts and yeast rolls. (Photo by CatchLightGroup)

15
15

The Sugar Plum Fairy dessert from Jackson & Company for Houston Ballet's virtual 'Onstage Dinner.' (Photo by CatchLightGroup)

Jim Jordan, Shelby Jordan, Shawn Stephens – photo by CatchLight Group
Artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s ‘Marie.’
Houston Ballet jubilee of dance
Artists of Houston Ballet in Disha Zhang’s ‘Elapse’
Houston Ballet
Yasuhiko and Akemi Saitoh enjoy the Onstage Dinner evening from Toyko
David Underwood, Jr, Elizabeth Underwood, Christine Underwood – photo by CatchLight Group
Alison and Wade Coriell at home Onstage Dinner – photo by Coriell Family
Gary and Marian Beauchamp, Honorees – photo by Wilson Parish
Lauren Anderson presenting Onstage Dinner Holiday Trivia
Oliver Halkowich and Harper Watters in Onstage Dinner Program
Houston Ballet Ball honoreeMargaret Alkek Williams; Photo by Wilson Parish
Liliana Soltero and Michael Hawkins at home Onstage Dinner
Houston Ballet Ball
Houston Ballet Ball
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Ballet’s Jubilee of Dance is No Virtual Letdown — Ingenious Pivot Keeps the Magic Alive

The Show Does Go On

BY // 12.07.20
Jim Jordan and Shawn Stephens with their daughter, Shelby Jordan, welcome the Houston Ballet Jubilee of Dance dinner packet from Jackson & Company.(CatchLightGroup photo)
Artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch's 'Marie.' (Photo by Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)
Houston Ballet patrons Phoebe & Bobby Tudor receive their dinner for the virtual Onstage Dinner and Jubilee of Dance presentation. (Catchlight Group photo)
Artists of Houston Ballet in Disha Zhang's 'Elapse' (Photo by Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)
Houston Ballet board president Leigh Smith and husband Reggie Smith as they ready for the virtual Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance. The Sugar Plum Fairy dessert from Jackson & Company for Houston Ballet's virtual 'Onstage Dinner.' (Photo by CatchLightGroup)
Yasuhiko & Akemi Saitoh participate in the 'Onstage Dinner' from Tokyo. (Photo courtesy of Akemi Saitoh)
David Underwood Jr., Elizabeth Underwood and Christine Underwood readying for the virtual 'Onstage Dinner.' The Sugar Plum Fairy dessert from Jackson & Company for Houston Ballet's virtual 'Onstage Dinner.' (Photo by CatchLightGroup)
Alison & Wade Coriell at home enjoying the virtual 'Onstage Dinner' during which board president Leigh Smith was one of several speakers. (Coriell family photo)
Margaret Alkek Williams 2020 Jubilee of Dance honorees Gary & Marian Beauchamp. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Retired Houston Ballet principal dancer Lauren Anderson presenting the holiday trivia challenge at the virtual 'Onstage Dinner.'
Oliver Halkowich and Harper Watters joining in the 'Onstage Dinner' program. (Photo courtesy of Houston Ballet)
2020 Ballet Ball honoree Margaret Alkek Williams provided the funding for Houston Ballet's annual Jubilee of Dance. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Liliana Soltero & Michael Hawkins are ready for the Jackson & Company first course salad. (Photo by CatchLightGroup)
Bacon wrapped chicken breast stuffed with gruyère, mushroom and herbs, topped with Pommery mustard sauce, served with orzo pilaf and haricots verts and yeast rolls. (Photo by CatchLightGroup)
The Sugar Plum Fairy dessert from Jackson & Company for Houston Ballet's virtual 'Onstage Dinner.' (Photo by CatchLightGroup)
1
15

Jim Jordan and Shawn Stephens with their daughter, Shelby Jordan, welcome the Houston Ballet Jubilee of Dance dinner packet from Jackson & Company.(CatchLightGroup photo)

2
15

Artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch's 'Marie.' (Photo by Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

3
15

Houston Ballet patrons Phoebe & Bobby Tudor receive their dinner for the virtual Onstage Dinner and Jubilee of Dance presentation. (Catchlight Group photo)

4
15

Artists of Houston Ballet in Disha Zhang's 'Elapse' (Photo by Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

5
15

Houston Ballet board president Leigh Smith and husband Reggie Smith as they ready for the virtual Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance. The Sugar Plum Fairy dessert from Jackson & Company for Houston Ballet's virtual 'Onstage Dinner.' (Photo by CatchLightGroup)

6
15

Yasuhiko & Akemi Saitoh participate in the 'Onstage Dinner' from Tokyo. (Photo courtesy of Akemi Saitoh)

7
15

David Underwood Jr., Elizabeth Underwood and Christine Underwood readying for the virtual 'Onstage Dinner.' The Sugar Plum Fairy dessert from Jackson & Company for Houston Ballet's virtual 'Onstage Dinner.' (Photo by CatchLightGroup)

8
15

Alison & Wade Coriell at home enjoying the virtual 'Onstage Dinner' during which board president Leigh Smith was one of several speakers. (Coriell family photo)

9
15

Margaret Alkek Williams 2020 Jubilee of Dance honorees Gary & Marian Beauchamp. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
15

Retired Houston Ballet principal dancer Lauren Anderson presenting the holiday trivia challenge at the virtual 'Onstage Dinner.'

11
15

Oliver Halkowich and Harper Watters joining in the 'Onstage Dinner' program. (Photo courtesy of Houston Ballet)

12
15

2020 Ballet Ball honoree Margaret Alkek Williams provided the funding for Houston Ballet's annual Jubilee of Dance. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
15

Liliana Soltero & Michael Hawkins are ready for the Jackson & Company first course salad. (Photo by CatchLightGroup)

14
15

Bacon wrapped chicken breast stuffed with gruyère, mushroom and herbs, topped with Pommery mustard sauce, served with orzo pilaf and haricots verts and yeast rolls. (Photo by CatchLightGroup)

15
15

The Sugar Plum Fairy dessert from Jackson & Company for Houston Ballet's virtual 'Onstage Dinner.' (Photo by CatchLightGroup)

This was one virtual event that we were seriously looking forward to and we were not disappointed. All hail Houston Ballet for its ingenious pivot on the annual Jubilee of Dance, necessary because of COVID-19. With the 2020-2021 season canceled, there would be no in-person jubilant celebration of the city’s ballet talents.

It was one great night for Houston Ballet and the Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance that had 90 “Onstage Dinner” participants tuning in for an extra 30-minute segment exclusive to these generous patrons. In reverse order from previous evenings, the “Onstage Dinner,” the food and wine delivered to participants by Jackson & Company, preceded the performance presentation, which was a gifted invitation to Houston Ballet donors and subscribers.

Stars of the holiday pre-show were Soloist (and comedian?) Harper Watters (at one point in red stilettos) and First Soloist Oliver Halkowich, Ballet Master Ian Casady, who hosted the event via Zoom from his home, and Soloist Jacquelyn Long and Demi Soloist Natalie Varnum, who shared their holiday traditions from home.

Joining in the virtual program were ballet executive director Jim Nelson, board president Leigh Smith, Houston Ballet creative director Stanton Welch and former Houston Ballet principal Lauren Anderson.

Sounds like a lot chatter? Not when presented in such a lively and fun format. Kudos to organizers of this entertaining evening.

“This year’s program shows the full depth of our company’s talent as we perform excerpts of cherished ballets, all of which were specifically made on our company,” Welch said in a statement. “We are also proud to present a short film about how Houston Ballet continues to turn challenges presented by pandemic into creative inspiration, told through the perspective of our dedicated company members.”

Holiday Gifting

Swipe
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1

The most enjoyable aspect of this annual fundraiser is the Jubilee of Dance presentation in which the entire company joins in exuberant dance vignettes that spotlight the high level of talent throughout Houston Ballet. The program included selections from Welch’s Marie and Sylvia, plus new digital projections Dancing with Myself and Restoration.

The evening honored Marian and Gary Beauchamp, who has served on the board of trustees for close to 20 years, their support of the ballet extending over three decades.

While the evening raised $75,000 in support of Houston Ballet’s crisis relief efforts, the need for financial assistance remains.

The Houston Ballet notes in a statement: “The revenue losses attributed to the impact of the pandemic present the greatest financial challenge Houston Ballet has ever faced. Currently, contributions to the nonprofit are being matched dollar for dollar by The Jerry C. Dearing Family Foundation. Supporters can contribute to the nonprofit reaching its goal by donating to the campaign here.”

Jim Jordan, Shelby Jordan, Shawn Stephens – photo by CatchLight Group
Artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s ‘Marie.’
Houston Ballet jubilee of dance
Artists of Houston Ballet in Disha Zhang’s ‘Elapse’
Houston Ballet
Yasuhiko and Akemi Saitoh enjoy the Onstage Dinner evening from Toyko
David Underwood, Jr, Elizabeth Underwood, Christine Underwood – photo by CatchLight Group
Alison and Wade Coriell at home Onstage Dinner – photo by Coriell Family
Gary and Marian Beauchamp, Honorees – photo by Wilson Parish
Lauren Anderson presenting Onstage Dinner Holiday Trivia
Oliver Halkowich and Harper Watters in Onstage Dinner Program
Houston Ballet Ball honoreeMargaret Alkek Williams; Photo by Wilson Parish
Liliana Soltero and Michael Hawkins at home Onstage Dinner
Houston Ballet Ball
Houston Ballet Ball

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2656 San Marcus
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2656 San Marcus
DALLAS, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2656 San Marcus
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
4601 Palencia Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

4601 Palencia Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4601 Palencia Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Fort Worth, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
Knox-Henderson
FOR SALE

2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
DALLAS, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
203 La Jolla Cove
Westworh Park
FOR SALE

203 La Jolla Cove
Westworth Village, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Hollie Lancarte
This property is listed by: Hollie Lancarte (817) 229-3238 Email Realtor
203 La Jolla Cove
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X