Out of This World Brunch in the Fields Brings Houston’s Recipe for Success and a Fashion Force Together

It is indeed a rare occasion when a stylish al fresco ladies luncheon includes not only a fashion parade directed to moms and their daughters, but also the opportunity to do a bit of grocery shopping. Such it was on a recent Sunday when Recipe for Success opened the gates of bucolic Hope Farms for a visit with designer Lela Rose, a feast from the farm put together by noted chefs, and a bounty of fresh-from-the-garden vegetables available for purchase.

The annual Fashion in the Fields brunch benefiting the Recipe for Success Foundation was another splendid happening thanks in part to the perfect spring weather as well as the floral design talents of Gracie Cavnar. She and her husband Bob Cavnar founded the nationally recognized nonprofit which is dedicated to combatting childhood obesity by changing the way children understand, appreciate and eat their food. And by helping the community provide healthier diets for them.

The open-air barn setting was embellished with floral chandeliers. Tables were dressed in pink gingham, seersucker and toile cloths, set with vintage China and stemware, and centered with flowers fresh from the surrounding fields. All resourced from Cavnar’s Flower Child Urban Farm & Studio.

Chaired by Virginia McMullen and her twin daughters Vivienne and Elizabeth, the luncheon featured a young children’s fashion show from Itsy Bitsy Boutique and the Lela Rose fashion presentation by Neiman Marcus.

“After years of collaboration with Gracie in Houston and New York to support her Recipe for Success Foundation, we were elated for the opportunity to gather together here on a beautiful day for the Fashion in the Fields event,” Rose says.

“I am so impressed by the perfection of Hope Farms. I can’t think of a better place to share our Pre-Fall 23 collection and my new book Fresh Air Affairs than here among dear friends, supporting a wonderful cause.”

As is tradition with Recipe for Success events, the buffet menu, inspired by produce from the fields, was in the hands of members of the foundation’s Chef Brigade. Preparing special dishes for the day were Hugo Ortega, Felipe Botero, Barbara McKnight and Juan Gonzalez.

PC Seen: Neiman Marcus general manager Ryan Jay and his family, Kristen and Aaron Blomquist, Blair Gross, Maggie Dunham, Valerie Dittner, Charlotte Hedricik, Laura Weaver, Sneha and Nick Merchant, Sippi Khurana, Malone Garrison, Sheree Frede, Susan Wilburn, Lauren DeSpain, Tammie Johnson, and Alice Mao Brams.