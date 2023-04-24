Out of This World Brunch in the Fields Brings Houston’s Recipe for Success and a Fashion Force Together

Fashion designer Lela Rose at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Juan Gonzalez, Greg Martin, Gracie Cavnar, Hugo Ortega, Felipe Botero_171_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Cunningham & her daughters_467_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Aaron & Kristin Blomquist, Isabelle Blomquist_216_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amber & Ryan Jay with their children Carson & Parker_450_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gracie Cavnar, Virginia McMullen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jo Webber, Ella Nathan_332_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ariel Rich, Blair Gross, Maggie Dunham, Valerie Dittner_274_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Charlotte Hedrick, Laura Weaver_465_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sippi Khurana, Seva Khurana_456_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emma Claire, Avery & Isla Cunningham_315_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julie Rauth, Cathleen Fishel, Karen Lara_247_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura Weaver, Katie Zorich_271_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laurette Veres, Debbie Elias, Jessica Rossman_280_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lela Rose_237_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ally Shell, Donae Chramosta, Kendra Ruth, Michelle Reyna_253_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sneha & Nick Merchant with their children Zaryan & Zenya_455_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Malone and Ashton Garrison_203_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelly Spann and her mom_459_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sheree Frede, Tana Wood_250_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sohaila & Sahiba Singh, Seva Khurana, Zenya Merchant_336_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan Wilburn, Lauren DeSpain, Jane DeSpain_207_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gracie & Bob Cavnar (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tammie Johnson, Alice Mao Brams_244_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
View of the Gathering Barn with guests_295_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
25

Fashion designer Lela Rose at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
25

Juan Gonzalez, Greg Martin, Gracie Cavnar, Hugo Ortega, Felipe Botero at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
25

Jennifer Cunningham and her daughters at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
25

Aaron & Kristin Blomquist with daughter Isabelle at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
25

Neiman Marcus GM Ryan Jay with wife Amber and their sons, Carson and Parker, at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
25

Gracie Cavnar, Virginia McMullen at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
25

Jo Webber, Ella Nathan at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
25

Ariel Rich, Blair Gross, Maggie Dunham, Valerie Dittner at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
25

Charlotte Hedricik, Laura Weaver at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
25

Sippi Khurana, Seva Khurana at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
25

(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
25

Julie Rauth, Cathleen Fishel, Karen Lara at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
25

Laura Weaver, Katie Zorich at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
25

Laurette Veres, Debbie Elias, Jessica Rossman at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
25

The fabulous designer Lela Rose poses on a flower-decked bicycle at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
25

Ally Shell, Donae Chramosta, Kendra Ruth, Michelle Reyna at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
25

Sneha & Nick Merchant with their children, Zaryan and Zenya, at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
25

Malone Garrison, Ashton Garrison at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
25

Shelly Spann and her mother at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
25

Sheree Frede, Tana Wood at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
25

Sohaila Singh, Sahiba Singh, Seva Khurana, Zenya Merchant at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
25

Susan Wilburn, Lauren DeSpain, Jane DeSpain at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
25

Gracie & Bob Cavnar at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
25

Tammie Johnson, Alice Mao Brams at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

25
25

The Gathering Barn at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fashion designer Lela Rose at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Juan Gonzalez, Greg Martin, Gracie Cavnar, Hugo Ortega, Felipe Botero_171_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Cunningham & her daughters_467_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Aaron & Kristin Blomquist, Isabelle Blomquist_216_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amber & Ryan Jay with their children Carson & Parker_450_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gracie Cavnar, Virginia McMullen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jo Webber, Ella Nathan_332_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ariel Rich, Blair Gross, Maggie Dunham, Valerie Dittner_274_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Charlotte Hedrick, Laura Weaver_465_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sippi Khurana, Seva Khurana_456_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emma Claire, Avery & Isla Cunningham_315_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julie Rauth, Cathleen Fishel, Karen Lara_247_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura Weaver, Katie Zorich_271_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laurette Veres, Debbie Elias, Jessica Rossman_280_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lela Rose_237_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ally Shell, Donae Chramosta, Kendra Ruth, Michelle Reyna_253_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sneha & Nick Merchant with their children Zaryan & Zenya_455_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Malone and Ashton Garrison_203_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelly Spann and her mom_459_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sheree Frede, Tana Wood_250_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sohaila & Sahiba Singh, Seva Khurana, Zenya Merchant_336_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan Wilburn, Lauren DeSpain, Jane DeSpain_207_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gracie & Bob Cavnar (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tammie Johnson, Alice Mao Brams_244_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
View of the Gathering Barn with guests_295_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Out of This World Brunch in the Fields Brings Houston’s Recipe for Success and a Fashion Force Together

Lela Rose Loves What Hope Farms Means

BY // 04.24.23
photography Daniel Ortiz
Fashion designer Lela Rose at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Juan Gonzalez, Greg Martin, Gracie Cavnar, Hugo Ortega, Felipe Botero at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Cunningham and her daughters at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Aaron & Kristin Blomquist with daughter Isabelle at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Neiman Marcus GM Ryan Jay with wife Amber and their sons, Carson and Parker, at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gracie Cavnar, Virginia McMullen at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jo Webber, Ella Nathan at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ariel Rich, Blair Gross, Maggie Dunham, Valerie Dittner at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Charlotte Hedricik, Laura Weaver at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sippi Khurana, Seva Khurana at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julie Rauth, Cathleen Fishel, Karen Lara at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura Weaver, Katie Zorich at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laurette Veres, Debbie Elias, Jessica Rossman at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The fabulous designer Lela Rose poses on a flower-decked bicycle at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ally Shell, Donae Chramosta, Kendra Ruth, Michelle Reyna at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sneha & Nick Merchant with their children, Zaryan and Zenya, at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Malone Garrison, Ashton Garrison at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelly Spann and her mother at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sheree Frede, Tana Wood at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sohaila Singh, Sahiba Singh, Seva Khurana, Zenya Merchant at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan Wilburn, Lauren DeSpain, Jane DeSpain at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gracie & Bob Cavnar at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tammie Johnson, Alice Mao Brams at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Gathering Barn at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
25

Fashion designer Lela Rose at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
25

Juan Gonzalez, Greg Martin, Gracie Cavnar, Hugo Ortega, Felipe Botero at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
25

Jennifer Cunningham and her daughters at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
25

Aaron & Kristin Blomquist with daughter Isabelle at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
25

Neiman Marcus GM Ryan Jay with wife Amber and their sons, Carson and Parker, at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
25

Gracie Cavnar, Virginia McMullen at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
25

Jo Webber, Ella Nathan at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
25

Ariel Rich, Blair Gross, Maggie Dunham, Valerie Dittner at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
25

Charlotte Hedricik, Laura Weaver at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
25

Sippi Khurana, Seva Khurana at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
25

(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
25

Julie Rauth, Cathleen Fishel, Karen Lara at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
25

Laura Weaver, Katie Zorich at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
25

Laurette Veres, Debbie Elias, Jessica Rossman at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
25

The fabulous designer Lela Rose poses on a flower-decked bicycle at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
25

Ally Shell, Donae Chramosta, Kendra Ruth, Michelle Reyna at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
25

Sneha & Nick Merchant with their children, Zaryan and Zenya, at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
25

Malone Garrison, Ashton Garrison at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
25

Shelly Spann and her mother at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
25

Sheree Frede, Tana Wood at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
25

Sohaila Singh, Sahiba Singh, Seva Khurana, Zenya Merchant at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
25

Susan Wilburn, Lauren DeSpain, Jane DeSpain at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
25

Gracie & Bob Cavnar at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
25

Tammie Johnson, Alice Mao Brams at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

25
25

The Gathering Barn at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

It is indeed a rare occasion when a stylish al fresco ladies luncheon includes not only a fashion parade directed to moms and their daughters, but also the opportunity to do a bit of grocery shopping. Such it was on a recent Sunday when Recipe for Success opened the gates of bucolic Hope Farms for a visit with designer Lela Rose, a feast from the farm put together by noted chefs, and a bounty of fresh-from-the-garden vegetables available for purchase.

The annual Fashion in the Fields brunch benefiting the Recipe for Success Foundation was another splendid happening thanks in part to the perfect spring weather as well as the floral design talents of Gracie Cavnar. She and her husband Bob Cavnar founded the nationally recognized nonprofit which is dedicated to combatting childhood obesity by changing the way children understand, appreciate and eat their food. And by helping the community provide healthier diets for them.

Juan Gonzalez, Greg Martin, Gracie Cavnar, Hugo Ortega, Felipe Botero_171_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Juan Gonzalez, Greg Martin, Gracie Cavnar, Hugo Ortega, Felipe Botero at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The open-air barn setting was embellished with floral chandeliers. Tables were dressed in pink gingham, seersucker and toile cloths, set with vintage China and stemware, and centered with flowers fresh from the surrounding fields. All resourced from Cavnar’s Flower Child Urban Farm & Studio.

Chaired by Virginia McMullen and her twin daughters Vivienne and Elizabeth, the luncheon featured a young children’s fashion show from Itsy Bitsy Boutique and the Lela Rose fashion presentation by Neiman Marcus.

“After years of collaboration with Gracie in Houston and New York to support her Recipe for Success Foundation, we were elated for the opportunity to gather together here on a beautiful day for the Fashion in the Fields event,” Rose says.

“I am so impressed by the perfection of Hope Farms. I can’t think of a better place to share our Pre-Fall 23 collection and my new book Fresh Air Affairs than here among dear friends, supporting a wonderful cause.”

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023

As is tradition with Recipe for Success events, the buffet menu, inspired by produce from the fields, was in the hands of members of the foundation’s Chef Brigade. Preparing special dishes for the day were Hugo Ortega, Felipe Botero, Barbara McKnight and Juan Gonzalez. 

Jo Webber, Ella Nathan_332_FashionintheFieldsR4S_DOrtizPhoto_041623 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jo Webber, Ella Nathan at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Neiman Marcus general manager Ryan Jay and his family, Kristen and Aaron Blomquist, Blair Gross, Maggie Dunham, Valerie Dittner, Charlotte Hedricik, Laura Weaver, Sneha and Nick Merchant, Sippi Khurana, Malone Garrison, Sheree Frede, Susan Wilburn, Lauren DeSpain, Tammie Johnson, and Alice Mao Brams.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 75% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
9 A Lana Lane
Highland Village | Midlane
FOR SALE

9 A Lana Lane
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
9 A Lana Lane
3433 Westheimer Road #1603
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #1603
Houston, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Labanowski
This property is listed by: Kelly Labanowski (713) 298-2150 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #1603
101 Westcott Street #1702
Open House
Memorial Park
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/29 - 4/30 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

101 Westcott Street #1702
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Betty Shindler
This property is listed by: Betty Shindler (713) 392-8422 Email Realtor
101 Westcott Street #1702
745 Shiraz Passage
Galveston
FOR SALE

745 Shiraz Passage
Galveston, TX

$1,274,880 Learn More about this property
Jim Rosenfeld
This property is listed by: Jim Rosenfeld (713) 854-1303 Email Realtor
745 Shiraz Passage
7506 Ciano Lane
Open House
Ravenna
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/29 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

7506 Ciano Lane
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
7506 Ciano Lane
7412 Flowerdale Street
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

7412 Flowerdale Street
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
William Finnorn
This property is listed by: William Finnorn (713) 306-0194 Email Realtor
7412 Flowerdale Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X