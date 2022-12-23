Texas’ Wild History Takes Centerstage as Houston’s Heritage Society Enjoys a River Oaks Moment

Phoebe Tudor, Mark Sullivan, Minnette Boesel at the Houston Heritage Society Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson250_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson72_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson65_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson54_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson164_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson97_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson31_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson248_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson277_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson60_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson161_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson111_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson113_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson129_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson134_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson143_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson156_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson158_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson160_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson147_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
01
21

Phoebe Tudor, Mark Sullivan, Minnette Boesel at the Houston Heritage Society Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
21

Executive director Alison Bell, honoree Gary White, Carolyn Johnson at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
21

Martha Whiting-Goddard, Jim & Jo Furr at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
21

C. C. & Duke Ensell at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
21

Author Stephen Harrigan, interviewer Justice Ken Wise at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
21

Jean Wilson, Tim Richey, Carla Bisong at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
21

Carleta Sandeen, Fran Callahan at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
21

Houston Heritage Luncheon co-chairs Will & Angela Cannady, Gwen & Ed Emmett (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
21

Council Member Robert Gallegos, executive director Alison Bell, Council Member David Robinson at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
21

Justice Ken Wise and Stephen Harrigan, author at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
21

Evelyn Boatwright, Gloria Braud at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
21

Leslye Weaver, Katherine Warren at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
21

Nancy Willerson, Jane Wise, Caroline Hassell at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
21

Beverly Wiemer, Jonathan Day, Nancy Powell Moore at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
21

Carol Brooks, Steve Lucchesi at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
21

Jo Furr, Harriet Latimer at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
21

Donna Vallone, Kristina Somerville at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

18
21

Mary Maxey, Nancy Willerson, Ginger Blanton at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

19
21

Mary Sage, Lucy Lewis, Jane Wise at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

20
21

Barry Mandel, Frank Billingsley at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

21
21

Ted Swindley, Rich Johnson at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Phoebe Tudor, Mark Sullivan, Minnette Boesel at the Houston Heritage Society Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson250_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson72_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson65_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson54_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson164_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson97_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson31_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson248_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson277_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson60_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson161_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson111_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson113_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson129_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson134_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson143_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson156_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson158_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson160_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
HeritageSociety.pdickson147_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

Texas’ Wild History Takes Centerstage as Houston’s Heritage Society Enjoys a River Oaks Moment

The Keepers of the Bayou City's Past

BY // 12.23.22
photography Priscilla Dickson
Phoebe Tudor, Mark Sullivan, Minnette Boesel at the Houston Heritage Society Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Executive director Alison Bell, honoree Gary White, Carolyn Johnson at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Martha Whiting-Goddard, Jim & Jo Furr at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
C. C. & Duke Ensell at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Author Stephen Harrigan, interviewer Justice Ken Wise at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jean Wilson, Tim Richey, Carla Bisong at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Carleta Sandeen, Fran Callahan at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Houston Heritage Luncheon co-chairs Will & Angela Cannady, Gwen & Ed Emmett (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Council Member Robert Gallegos, executive director Alison Bell, Council Member David Robinson at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Justice Ken Wise and Stephen Harrigan, author at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Evelyn Boatwright, Gloria Braud at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Leslye Weaver, Katherine Warren at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Nancy Willerson, Jane Wise, Caroline Hassell at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Beverly Wiemer, Jonathan Day, Nancy Powell Moore at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Carol Brooks, Steve Lucchesi at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jo Furr, Harriet Latimer at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Donna Vallone, Kristina Somerville at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mary Maxey, Nancy Willerson, Ginger Blanton at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mary Sage, Lucy Lewis, Jane Wise at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Barry Mandel, Frank Billingsley at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ted Swindley, Rich Johnson at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
21

Phoebe Tudor, Mark Sullivan, Minnette Boesel at the Houston Heritage Society Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
21

Executive director Alison Bell, honoree Gary White, Carolyn Johnson at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
21

Martha Whiting-Goddard, Jim & Jo Furr at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
21

C. C. & Duke Ensell at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
21

Author Stephen Harrigan, interviewer Justice Ken Wise at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
21

Jean Wilson, Tim Richey, Carla Bisong at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
21

Carleta Sandeen, Fran Callahan at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
21

Houston Heritage Luncheon co-chairs Will & Angela Cannady, Gwen & Ed Emmett (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
21

Council Member Robert Gallegos, executive director Alison Bell, Council Member David Robinson at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
21

Justice Ken Wise and Stephen Harrigan, author at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
21

Evelyn Boatwright, Gloria Braud at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
21

Leslye Weaver, Katherine Warren at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
21

Nancy Willerson, Jane Wise, Caroline Hassell at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
21

Beverly Wiemer, Jonathan Day, Nancy Powell Moore at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
21

Carol Brooks, Steve Lucchesi at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
21

Jo Furr, Harriet Latimer at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
21

Donna Vallone, Kristina Somerville at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

18
21

Mary Maxey, Nancy Willerson, Ginger Blanton at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

19
21

Mary Sage, Lucy Lewis, Jane Wise at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

20
21

Barry Mandel, Frank Billingsley at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

21
21

Ted Swindley, Rich Johnson at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: The Heritage Society’s Houston Heritage Luncheon 

Mise en Scène: The Briar Club in River Oaks 

The Heritage Society stayed true to its mission of sharing Houston and Texas history at its annual luncheon, the focus of which was a book by author Stephen Harrigan titled Big Wonderful Thing: A History of Texas.

The volume details the story of Texas from prehistory to the present: the natural disasters, wars invasions and, most importantly, the generations of people who shaped the state, including Spanish explorers, Comanche warriors, wildcatters and Tejano activists. The book also pays notable attention to marginalized groups in Texas history, particularly Native Americans and African Americans. 

Justice Ken Wise, creator of the podcast series “Wise About Texas,” interviewed the headliner onstage about his passion for Texas history. The Oklahoma City-born and Texas-raised Harrigan is a longtime writer for Texas Monthly and has penned 12 books, including the Gates of Alamo, a New York Times best seller. 

HeritageSociety.pdickson143_Small (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Donna Vallone, Kristina Somerville at the Houston Heritage Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The evening also included a talk from KPRC chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley, who served as the master of ceremonies and spoke of his ancestor Captain Jesse Billingsley. Dating 11 generations back, Captain Billingsley most famously originated the battle cry “Remember the Alamo” while leading his men into the battle of San Jacinto. Heritage Society executive director Alison Bell presented accolades to the honoree — senior docent Gary White — for his 30 years of service at The Heritage Society. 

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1

The Heritage Society is the official keeper of Houston’s built history, featuring a campus of 10 unique and meticulously preserved homes and a church, as well as a collection of more than 23,000 artifacts embodying the Bayou City’s transformation, spanning the early 1800s to the mid 1900s. 

PC Seen: Co-chairs Gwen and Ed Emmett, Angela and Will Cannady; board president Minnette Boesel; elected officials Council Members Robert Gallegos and David Robinson, and Judge Carolyn M. Johnson; Stewart Morris Jr., Kristina Somerville, Jo and Jim Furr, Donna Vallone, Stan Marek, Ginger Blanton, Jane Wise, Phoebe Tudor, Martha Whiting-Goddard, Mark Sullivan, Deborah Dunkum, C.C. and Duke Ensell, Katherine Warren, Jackie Bostic, and Nancy Willerson.

To learn more about The Heritage Society, click here

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
TJ’s Seafood Owner Jon Alexis Heads to Snider Plaza, Nando’s Comes to Addison, and More Mister O1 in DFW
TJ’s Seafood Owner Jon Alexis Heads to Snider Plaza, Nando’s Comes to Addison, and More Mister O1 in DFW
Two Texas Favorites Expand in Dallas, and the 12 Days of Thompson Begins
Two Texas Favorites Expand in Dallas, and the 12 Days of Thompson Begins
Klyde Warren Park Gets Gourmet Donuts, the Design District Finally Gets a Great Dive Bar, and a ‘Digital Food Hall’ Debuts in East Dallas
Klyde Warren Park Gets Gourmet Donuts, the Design District Finally Gets a Great Dive Bar, and a ‘Digital Food Hall’ Debuts in East Dallas
The Carbone vs. Carbone’s Debate is Settled, Duro Hospitality Quietly Expands, and Dallas Taco Spots Star on Netflix
The Carbone vs. Carbone’s Debate is Settled, Duro Hospitality Quietly Expands, and Dallas Taco Spots Star on Netflix
Nick Badovinus Debuts His 9th Restaurant, Modern American Comes to Mockingbird, and More North Texas Openings
Nick Badovinus Debuts His 9th Restaurant, Modern American Comes to Mockingbird, and More North Texas Openings
A Revived ’90s Classic, ‘Dallas-Style’ Pizza, and Buzzy Tex-Mex — Three Upcoming Restaurants in North Texas to Know
A Revived ’90s Classic, ‘Dallas-Style’ Pizza, and Buzzy Tex-Mex — Three Upcoming Restaurants in North Texas to Know
read full series
Don't miss out on Christmas at the Anatole
Where kids' holiday dreams come true over breakfast
LEARN MORE
Christmas at Anatole featuring North Pole Texas
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
69 Crain Square Boulevard
Southside Place | Crain Square
FOR SALE

69 Crain Square Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,499,000 Learn More about this property
Michelle Carpenter
This property is listed by: Michelle Carpenter (832) 622-8347 Email Realtor
69 Crain Square Boulevard
6312 Westchester Avenue
West University Place | Lease
FOR SALE

6312 Westchester Avenue
Houston, TX

$8,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
6312 Westchester Avenue
2445 Pine Valley Court
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2445 Pine Valley Court
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
2445 Pine Valley Court
5530 Woodway Drive
Tanglewood | Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5530 Woodway Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
5530 Woodway Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X