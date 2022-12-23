An Intimate — And Extremely Fashionable — Dallas Dinner With Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon
The Creative Director Teamed Up With DMA Art Ball Co-Chairs Leigh Anne Clark and Bela Cooley for a Glittering December AffairBY Billy Fong // 12.23.22
Shelby Goff, Dani Wolfe, Lindsey McClain, Audrey Defforey, Stephanie Seay (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Wes Gordon (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Madeline Lam, Leigh Anne Clark, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Madeline Lam, Dani Wolfe, Emberli Pridham, Kira Nasrat, Sharon Lee Clark, Amanda Dillard Shufeldt (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Wes Gordon (Photo by Afritina Coker)
The beautiful setting at Park House for the DMA-Herrera-Wes Gordon dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Wes Gordon, Nancy Rogers (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Missy Peck, Suzanne Droese (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Amanda Dillard Shufeldt, Lisa Cooley(Photo by Afritina Coker)
The beautiful setting at Park House for the DMA-Herrera-Wes Gordon dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Scenes from the DMA-Herrera-Wes Gordon dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Wes Gordon, Brian Bolke, Moll Anderson (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Sabrina Harrrison, Olya Sinitsyna, Wes Gordon (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Scenes from the DMA-Herrera-Wes Gordon dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Dani Wolfe, Leigh Ann Clark, Kira Nasrat (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Holly Hutchinson Harris, Amanda Dillard Shufeldt (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Scenes from the DMA-Herrera-Wes Gordon dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Suzanne Droese, Billy Fong, Missy Peck (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Wes Gordon (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Wes Gordon, Moll Anderson, Brian Bolke (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Scenes from the DMA-Herrera-Wes Gordon dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Scenes from the DMA-Herrera-Wes Gordon dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Kira Nasrat (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Wes Gordon (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Lisa Cooley (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Scenes from the DMA-Herrera-Wes Gordon dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Billy Fong (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Scenes from the DMA-Herrera-Wes Gordon dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Scenes from the DMA-Herrera-Wes Gordon dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Reed Allen, Leigh Anne Clark, Liz Thrash, Wes Gordon, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Zoe Bonnette, Reed Allen (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Scenes from the DMA-Herrera-Wes Gordon dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)
A Herrera gift for all guests to end the evening (Photo by Afritina Coker)
The 2º023 Dallas Museum of Art’s Art Ball c0-chairs, Leigh Anne Clark and Bela Cooley, summoned a group of fashionistas to join them for an intimate dinner with Carolina Herrera creative director, Wes Gordon, at Park House. It was a double RSVP for most that night as they graciously made an appearance for bubbles first at the PaperCity and Champagne Lallier Winter Picnique downstairs at The Conservatory on Two.
If you are unfamiliar with Wes Gordon, he is the dashing Atlanta-raised designer with a boyish smile who studied at Central Saint-Martins in London (other alums include Alexander Mcqueen and Stella McCartney). Gordon took the helm as creative director of Carolina Herrera in 2018 and has since garnered a cult-like following of women who covet his pretty and often fantastical frocks — both delicate day dresses and soigné evening gowns.
As I reflect on that night and pen this recap, Niles Rogers & Chic’s “Good Times” plays in the background — a fitting song to sum up the beautiful dinner. In my little corner of that universe, I was seated with Joyce Goss, Ann Hobson, Suzanne Droese, Jennifer Eagle, Elaine Agather, and Cindy Rachofsky. It was great having a catch-up with Goss and hearing of her new adventures — as it was recently announced she had taken a new post as the regional director for Texas for Phillips auction house. Apparently, she has been continually back and forth from Dallas to New York City, but loving every minute of this new endeavor.
As our meal neared the end, the co-chairs, Leigh Anne and Bela stood up to share some news about the 2023 Dallas Museum of Art’s Art Ball. First off, the date — Saturday, April 15. The theme? Influence.
Others seen already plotting their attire for the 2023 social season — Zoe Bonnette, Shelby Goff, Sharon Lee Clark, Kira Nasrat, Missy Peck, Meghan Looney, and Moll Anderson.