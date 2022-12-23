An Intimate — And Extremely Fashionable — Dallas Dinner With Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon

The 2º023 Dallas Museum of Art’s Art Ball c0-chairs, Leigh Anne Clark and Bela Cooley, summoned a group of fashionistas to join them for an intimate dinner with Carolina Herrera creative director, Wes Gordon, at Park House. It was a double RSVP for most that night as they graciously made an appearance for bubbles first at the PaperCity and Champagne Lallier Winter Picnique downstairs at The Conservatory on Two.

If you are unfamiliar with Wes Gordon, he is the dashing Atlanta-raised designer with a boyish smile who studied at Central Saint-Martins in London (other alums include Alexander Mcqueen and Stella McCartney). Gordon took the helm as creative director of Carolina Herrera in 2018 and has since garnered a cult-like following of women who covet his pretty and often fantastical frocks — both delicate day dresses and soigné evening gowns.

As I reflect on that night and pen this recap, Niles Rogers & Chic’s “Good Times” plays in the background — a fitting song to sum up the beautiful dinner. In my little corner of that universe, I was seated with Joyce Goss, Ann Hobson, Suzanne Droese, Jennifer Eagle, Elaine Agather, and Cindy Rachofsky. It was great having a catch-up with Goss and hearing of her new adventures — as it was recently announced she had taken a new post as the regional director for Texas for Phillips auction house. Apparently, she has been continually back and forth from Dallas to New York City, but loving every minute of this new endeavor.

As our meal neared the end, the co-chairs, Leigh Anne and Bela stood up to share some news about the 2023 Dallas Museum of Art’s Art Ball. First off, the date — Saturday, April 15. The theme? Influence.

Others seen already plotting their attire for the 2023 social season — Zoe Bonnette, Shelby Goff, Sharon Lee Clark, Kira Nasrat, Missy Peck, Meghan Looney, and Moll Anderson.