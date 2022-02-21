From Rodeo Drive to Rodeo Houston — Beverly Hills Partying Adds Up to a Record $500,000 Thanks to H-Town’s Trailblazers

From right, Linda Johnson, Cindy Rowland and friends at the HLS&R Trailblazer luncheon

What: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Awards luncheon

Where: The Grand Ballroom of the Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: The ballroom pulsated with 1,850 energized guests as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Committee and supporters gathered to salute 10 honorees and to raise a record $500,000 for rodeo scholarship programs. It was a rocking event with an after party that went on until 9 pm in the “Polo Lounge,” a cocktail-style setup in the third floor ballroom where the Black Cat Choir, the party band from Round Top, inspired oodles of boot-scootin’.

The “Polo Lounge” was a nod to the luncheon theme “Beverly Hills Hotel.” That inspired Saks Fifth Avenue, which provided the fashion show, to cleverly label its presentation “Rodeo Drive to RodeoHouston.”

KPRC-TV chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley wrangled the ladies and handful of gents to attention as HLS&R president and CEO Dr. Chris Bowman, Trailblazer officer in charge Tonya Yurgensen-Jacks and committee chairman Janeen Comer welcomed the throng, many of whom were in stylish Western threads.

There was praise all around for luncheon Debby Young and her committee, who not only oversaw the Beverly Hills Hotel decor of the ballroom but also whipped enthusiasm for the Trailblazer Marketplace where all manner of Western fashion inspiration was on display.

SHOP Swipe

































Next

Jennifer Van Matre, Anne Richardson, Paula Robinson, Peggy Hollis, Courtney Adame at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

Walking the runway as 2022 Trailblazer honorees were Michelle Bridges, Sandra Lowe Crook, Jennifer Harmel Hoff, Aimee Coates Monteverde, Lynda Layne Winne, Denise Blonder, Melba Carson Ervin, Kim Folger, Julia Eaves Hardy and Kandyce Farr Kohlmaier.

PC Seen: Jennifer Van Matre, Anne Richardson, Paula Robinson, Peggy Hollis, Courtney Adame, Pamela Ireland, Mauri Ervin, Josie Daniels, Pamela Davis, Nancy and Marshall Motley, Betsy Pyle, Liz Sparks, Carla Goehring, Lorrie Lee, Deidre Cook, Shelley Pyle, and Mandy and Mike Pillow.