The ballroom pulsated with 1,850 energized guests as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Committee and supporters gathered to salute 10 honorees a
203_TrBLzrs
196_TrBLzrs
IMG_0394
214_TrBLzrs
IMG_0121
276_TrBLzrs
301_TrBLzrs
IMG_0118
IMG_0101
IMG_0427
IMG_0302
119_TrBLzrs
01
13

Jim & Lynda Winne, Tonya Yurgensen Jacks & Kevin Jacks at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

02
13

03
13

Nancy & Marshall Motley at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

04
13

Jennifer Van Matre, Anne Richardson, Paula Robinson, Peggy Hollis, Courtney Adame at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

05
13

Lory Margraves, Jane Brann, Anne Richardson, Beth Dow at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

06
13

Mandy Bennett Niscavits, Mike & Mandi Pillow, Shelly Brock at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

07
13

Kay Studhalter, Pamela McClendon, Taryn Sims at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

08
13

KPRC Channel 2 meteorologist the Frank Billingsley emcees the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

09
13

Pamela Ireland, Mauri Ervin, Josie Daniels, Pamela Davis at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

10
13

Janeen Comer, Tonya Yurgensen Jacks, Terri Moran at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

11
13

From right, Linda Johnson, Cindy Rowland and friends at the HLS&R Trailblazer luncheon

12
13

Michelle Verbois, Terri Moran

13
13

Sonia Padilla, Isela Garcia, Vicki Luna, Susie Molina at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

The ballroom pulsated with 1,850 energized guests as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Committee and supporters gathered to salute 10 honorees a
203_TrBLzrs
196_TrBLzrs
IMG_0394
214_TrBLzrs
IMG_0121
276_TrBLzrs
301_TrBLzrs
IMG_0118
IMG_0101
IMG_0427
IMG_0302
119_TrBLzrs
Society / Featured Parties

From Rodeo Drive to Rodeo Houston — Beverly Hills Partying Adds Up to a Record $500,000 Thanks to H-Town’s Trailblazers

Stylish Cowboys and Cowgirls Step Up

BY // 02.21.22
Jim & Lynda Winne, Tonya Yurgensen Jacks & Kevin Jacks at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon
Nancy & Marshall Motley at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon
Jennifer Van Matre, Anne Richardson, Paula Robinson, Peggy Hollis, Courtney Adame at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon
Lory Margraves, Jane Brann, Anne Richardson, Beth Dow at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon
Mandy Bennett Niscavits, Mike & Mandi Pillow, Shelly Brock at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon
Kay Studhalter, Pamela McClendon, Taryn Sims at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon
KPRC Channel 2 meteorologist the Frank Billingsley emcees the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon
Pamela Ireland, Mauri Ervin, Josie Daniels, Pamela Davis at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon
Janeen Comer, Tonya Yurgensen Jacks, Terri Moran at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon
From right, Linda Johnson, Cindy Rowland and friends at the HLS&R Trailblazer luncheon
Michelle Verbois, Terri Moran
Sonia Padilla, Isela Garcia, Vicki Luna, Susie Molina at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon
1
13

Jim & Lynda Winne, Tonya Yurgensen Jacks & Kevin Jacks at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

2
13

3
13

Nancy & Marshall Motley at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

4
13

Jennifer Van Matre, Anne Richardson, Paula Robinson, Peggy Hollis, Courtney Adame at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

5
13

Lory Margraves, Jane Brann, Anne Richardson, Beth Dow at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

6
13

Mandy Bennett Niscavits, Mike & Mandi Pillow, Shelly Brock at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

7
13

Kay Studhalter, Pamela McClendon, Taryn Sims at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

8
13

KPRC Channel 2 meteorologist the Frank Billingsley emcees the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

9
13

Pamela Ireland, Mauri Ervin, Josie Daniels, Pamela Davis at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

10
13

Janeen Comer, Tonya Yurgensen Jacks, Terri Moran at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

11
13

From right, Linda Johnson, Cindy Rowland and friends at the HLS&R Trailblazer luncheon

12
13

Michelle Verbois, Terri Moran

13
13

Sonia Padilla, Isela Garcia, Vicki Luna, Susie Molina at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

What: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Awards luncheon

Where: The Grand Ballroom of the Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: The ballroom pulsated with 1,850 energized guests as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Committee and supporters gathered to salute 10 honorees and to raise a record $500,000 for rodeo scholarship programs. It was a rocking event with an after party that went on until 9 pm in the “Polo Lounge,” a cocktail-style setup in the third floor ballroom where the Black Cat Choir, the party band from Round Top, inspired oodles of boot-scootin’.

The “Polo Lounge” was a nod to the luncheon theme “Beverly Hills Hotel.” That inspired Saks Fifth Avenue, which provided the fashion show, to cleverly label its presentation “Rodeo Drive to RodeoHouston.”

KPRC-TV chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley wrangled the ladies and handful of gents to attention as HLS&R president and CEO Dr. Chris Bowman, Trailblazer officer in charge Tonya Yurgensen-Jacks and committee chairman Janeen Comer welcomed the throng, many of whom were in stylish Western threads.

There was praise all around for luncheon Debby Young and her committee, who not only oversaw the Beverly Hills Hotel decor of the ballroom but also whipped enthusiasm for the Trailblazer Marketplace where all manner of Western fashion inspiration was on display.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
IMG_0394
Jennifer Van Matre, Anne Richardson, Paula Robinson, Peggy Hollis, Courtney Adame at the HLS&R Trailblazers Awards luncheon

Walking the runway as 2022 Trailblazer honorees were Michelle Bridges, Sandra Lowe Crook, Jennifer Harmel Hoff, Aimee Coates Monteverde, Lynda Layne Winne, Denise Blonder, Melba Carson Ervin, Kim Folger, Julia Eaves Hardy and Kandyce Farr Kohlmaier.

PC Seen: Jennifer Van Matre, Anne Richardson, Paula Robinson, Peggy Hollis, Courtney Adame, Pamela Ireland, Mauri Ervin, Josie Daniels, Pamela Davis, Nancy and Marshall Motley, Betsy Pyle, Liz Sparks, Carla Goehring, Lorrie Lee, Deidre Cook, Shelley Pyle, and Mandy and Mike Pillow.

The ballroom pulsated with 1,850 energized guests as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Committee and supporters gathered to salute 10 honorees a
203_TrBLzrs
196_TrBLzrs
IMG_0394
214_TrBLzrs
IMG_0121
276_TrBLzrs
301_TrBLzrs
IMG_0118
IMG_0101
IMG_0427
IMG_0302
119_TrBLzrs
The PaperCity Magazine

January
Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Valobra Master Jewelers

Houston's Diamond Duos

Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
4028 Byron
West University
FOR SALE

4028 Byron
West University, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
4028 Byron
11719 Greenbay Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11719 Greenbay Dr
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11719 Greenbay Dr
361 N Post Oak Lane #242
Post Oak Lane Condo
FOR SALE

361 N Post Oak Lane #242
Houston, TX

$188,500 Learn More about this property
Eileen Hartman
This property is listed by: Eileen Hartman (713) 305-5036 Email Realtor
361 N Post Oak Lane #242
5038 Tangle Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5038 Tangle Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
5038 Tangle Lane
3 Lana Lane
West Lane
FOR SALE

3 Lana Lane
Houston, TX

$1,690,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
3 Lana Lane
3014 Lake St
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3014 Lake St
Houston, TX

$1,349,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3014 Lake St
6521 Mercer St
West University
FOR SALE

6521 Mercer St
West University, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Cancelmo
This property is listed by: Kate Cancelmo (713) 907-3883 Email Realtor
6521 Mercer St
7713 Janak Dr
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

7713 Janak Dr
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
7713 Janak Dr
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X