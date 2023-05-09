Honorees Bill McKeon, John Arnold, Dr. Jim Muntz and Jim Crane (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s New Men of Distinction Take Centerstage — Do-Good Billionaires, a Local TV Legend and Medical Titans Step Up

$5.8 Million Raised For Research in 16 Years of Commitment

BY // 05.08.23
With 65 Gittings portraits of former honorees, powerful men, lining the walls of the River Oaks Country Club ballroom, it was a proud day for the Men of Distinction. Its 16th annual awards luncheon saluted five more men who have made remarkable contributions to the city of Houston.

None is more well known that Houston Astros owner Jim Crane. None better recognized for philanthropy than billionaire John Arnold. None more recognized as a physician of renowned than Dr. Jim Muntz. None more esteemed than Bill McKeon, Texas Medical Center president and CEO. And none more admired than Dave Ward, the senior statesman of Houston television news.

This formidable quintet and the Men of Distinction steering committee helped raise $370,000, which will provide equal grants to three entities in the Texas Medical Center — Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston Methodist and Memorial Hermann. Since its founding Men of Distinction has raised $5.8 million with 100 percent of the funds going to research in the medical center.

Proceeds from the 2023 luncheon were aided by support of presenting sponsors Sonic Automotive/Porsche River Oaks, Steak 48 and Tenenbaum Jewelers.

Particularly interesting this year were several of the gents introducing the honorees. MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell squiried for Crane; former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt via video introduced Muntz, team physician for the Houston Texans, the Rockets and the Astros; and billionaire Tilman Fertitta heralded Ward, who was unable to attend due to ill health.

In a tearful moment, his award was accepted by his wife Laura Ward.

PC Seen: Emcee Tom Koch, Men of Distinction board chair David Wuthrich and Tara Wuthrich, Patti and Craig Biggio, Frances and Tony Buzbee, Scott Evans, Tony Gracely, Laura Arnold, Michael Mithoff, Penny and Paul Loyd, Holcombe Crosswell, Scotty Arnoldy, Tony Chase, Mike Linn, Dr. David Callender, Dancie and Jim Ware, Tony Bradfield, Stephen Lewis, Cora Sue Mach, Betty and Jess Tutor, Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Andrew Sarofim, Ric Campo, Polly McKeon, Elle McKeon, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Jason Fertitta, Ginni and Richard Mithoff, and Penny Butler.

