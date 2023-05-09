The case inside Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops is filled with yeasty and cake style donuts. (Photo by Noah Stephenson)
Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops – Behold the donut ice cream sandwich. (Photo by Noah Stephenson)
Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops with creations by Chef Parker Howard. (Photo by Noah Stephenso)
The case inside Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops is filled with yeasty and cake style donuts. (Photo by Noah Stephenson)

Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops - Behold the donut ice cream sandwich. (Photo by Noah Stephenson)

Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops with creations by Chef Parker Howard. (Photo by Noah Stephenson)

Restaurants / Openings

Vegan Donuts and Ice Cream Sweeten Up a New Fort Worth Mixed-Use Mecca — Dreamboat Jumps Into PS 1200

This Spiral Diner & Bakery Spinoff Is Just the Start

BY // 05.08.23
The case inside Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops is filled with yeasty and cake style donuts. (Photo by Noah Stephenson)
Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops - Behold the donut ice cream sandwich. (Photo by Noah Stephenson)
Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops with creations by Chef Parker Howard. (Photo by Noah Stephenson)
The case inside Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops is filled with yeasty and cake style donuts. (Photo by Noah Stephenson)

Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops - Behold the donut ice cream sandwich. (Photo by Noah Stephenson)

The mixed-use development in Fort Worth called PS 1200 has slowly taken shape just off Magnolia, with its interesting arched rooflines coming into view. Now something sweet is arriving on the scene — much to the delight of the Near Southside. Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops — the long-awaited spinoff of nearby Spiral Diner & Bakery — is set to make its dreamy debut.

Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops is rolling out friends and family previews and soft openings this week at 1204 6th Avenue. The 397-square foot vegan sweets shop has a jam-packed display case filled with baked treats, vegan donut creations and plant-based ice creams. Executive chef Parker Howard holds true to the spirit of Spiral Diner, while letting his creativity run wild. He has been a member of the Spiral team for more than 20 years.

Why open a vegan donut and ice cream shop now?

“It’s simple,” Howard tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “A love of donuts and the lack of availability and easy access to vegan donuts. We aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel. . .

“We want to create accessibility for those who don’t consume animal products and want sweets without the harm.”

Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops – Behold the donut ice cream sandwich. (Photo by Noah Stephenson)

Dreamboat will be one the first openings for the PS1200 project, which brings new public spaces, upper level apartments, stores and restaurants. Maiden Fine Plants & Spirits is also coming soon. Another Spiral Diner spinoff, Maiden brings a fine dining bent. This new Fort Worth restaurant will boast an elaborate, boundary pushing, plant-based tasting menu along with premium cocktails, fine wines and craft beers.

In late April. Fort Worth’s bespoke gift shop Gifted opened its own new store in PS1200, along with three spinoffs of its own. One is called Harmoni, a home and lifestyle shop open 10 am to 6 pm. There is also a new coffee shop/art gallery/bookstore dubbed Cafe Momento and Point of View (open 9 am to 7 pm). All are sleek and modern spaces.

A Closer Look at The Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops Menu

Donut lovers will have plenty of options to choose from at the new Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops. Chef Parker has created a vegan, yeast-risen, gluten-free donut recipe. The dough is made using cashew cream instead of eggs. Expect traditional glazed and chocolate frosted donuts, alongside flavors like maple, matcha ginger and Earl Grey lavender.

There will also be cake-style donuts, including classic cake, blueberry with lemon glaze, lemon poppyseed and red velvet with cream cheese frosting offerings. Dreamboat’s filled donut fantasies include raspberry with powdered sugar and cherry-filled with chocolate frosting. This new Fort Worth donut shop’s case will be stocked with croissants and fritters (both apple and blueberry) too.

Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops will bring a rotation of six to eight ice cream flavors, combining classics with seasonal selections. They’ll be found inside donut ice cream sandwiches and fancifully topped donut sundaes.

It’s surely sweet and vegan.

Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 7 am to 6 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from 7 am to 2 pm.

