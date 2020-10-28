Dan Pastorini Still Draws a Crowd — Houston Oilers Teammates, Radio Star and Reality TV Force Turn Out to Support the Forever QB’s Favorite Charity

What: Dan Pastorini‘s 10th annual Poker Party and Dinner benefiting Be An Angel, presented by Insperity

Where: The Marriott Sugar Land

PC Moment: Radio personality Michael Berry emceed the evening that saw 200 mask-wearing guests partying in the hotel ballroom that can host as many as 1,000. Talk about social distancing! Further, tables for 10 were set for only eight guests.

Additional accommodations had to be made because the hotel’s kitchen staff had been significantly reduced due to COVID-19. Hotel GM Andrew Mirsky jumped in and helped sell drink tickets. The dinner was provided by and served by Demeris Bar-B-Q.

The evening raised more than $300,000 for Be An Angel, which aids in providing services and adaptive equipment for children with multiple disabilities and/or profound deafness. More than half of that was raised from the silent auction and live auction conducted by Col. Randy Davis. The night closed out with the sounds of the Guzzler’s Band.

PC Seen: Special guest Duck Dynasty‘s Uncle Si Robertson, Jay Mincks, Barbara and Paul McCurdy, Julie Wilson, Shane and Bob Johnson, Alex Garcia, John Marion Carrabba, Dot and Walt Cunningham, Gene and Matt Clark, and Cheryl and Randy Byers. And joining Pastorini, their former Houston Oilers teammate, were Gregg Bingham, Robert Brazile, Vernon Perry, Don Trull, John Schuhmacher and Robert Woods.