Houston PetSet Party Spurs Crazy Fierce Bidding For Dream Formula One in Vegas, Yellowstone and Rob Gronkowski Hangout Experiences

Brent Teeter at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

Tyson Faust, Sidney Faust, Bubba McNeely at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

Cheryl Byington, Joanne Herring King at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

Jake & Brisa Field at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

Sylvia Forsythe, Laura Ward at at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

Sarah Jung, Marge Lundquist at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

Tyson & Tena Faust at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

Sandra Smith Cooper, Matthew Cooper at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

Russell Chamberlin, Taylor Lundquist at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

Jeff & Rachelle Ball at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

Hershey Grace, Ed McMahon at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

Elsie Eckert, Betty Hrncir, Sidney Faust at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

Marla & Matt Hurley at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

Charlie & Jill Talisman at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

Sue Smith, Trini Mendenhall at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

Tama Lundquist, Whitney Crane, Tena Lundquist Faust at the PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' at the Post Oak Hotel.

What: Houston PetSet “Fierce & Fabulous Soirée”

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: While the cocktail attire evening had plenty of energy, the vivacity ratcheted up with the start of the Houston PetSet live auction which featured absolutely must-have items. Some would say the crazy bidding was downright raucous.

Consider the trip to Super Bowl LVIII with Rob Gronkowski, a VIP experience at the much anticipated first Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas and the chance to play with tennis superstar John McEnroe at Wimbledon or the French Open.

If those didn’t send bidders into a frenzy, there was the Yellowstone component. How about an in-home dinner for 24 with popular Dutton Ranch Chef Gabriel ‘Gator’ Guilbeau in the kitchen or a Bourbon & Bonfire weekend experience in Montana? A breathtaking diamond bracelet from iTouch diamonds dazzled as the evening’s final auction item.

Also contributing to the bottom line was a luxury timepiece from de Boulle Diamond and Jewelry which was the raffle prize that inspired plenty of ticket sales as did the bountiful silent auction.

Discover Swipe











Next

Recurring gala chairs Tama Lundquist and Tena Lundquist Faust, joint presidents of Houston PetSet, were joined chairing the soirée this year by co-chairs Brisa Field and Sandra Smith-Cooper.

Another fundraising mechanism new to the gala was the Mission Market in which guests could “bid” on unique opportunities that would aid animals and their families.

The evening honored the Leslie L. Alexander Foundation, which has long been recognized for its support of animal welfare in the Houston area.

PC Seen: KHOU Channel 11 morning show host Deborah Duncan, who served as emcee; Tyson Faust, Marge Lundquist, Sydney Faust, Susan and Dan Boggio, Karen Pulaski, Judi McGee, Courtney Hopson, Trent Hrncir, Alicia Smith, Brigitte Kalai, Brent Teeter, Whitney Crane, Jill and Charlie Talisman, Elsie Eckert, Betty Hrncir, Hershey Grace, Ed McMahon, Rachelle and Jeff Ball, Joanne King Herring, Marla and Matt Hurley, Taylor Lundquist, Matthew Cooper, and Trini Mendenhall.