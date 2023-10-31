Co-Chairs Cheryl Byington and Brian Teichman
Society / Featured Parties

Wicked Haunted House Turns This Houston Party Into a Real Howl — And Everyone’s Four Legged Friends Are the Real Winners

All the Glam Witches and Free Cuddles Too

BY // 10.31.23
Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball chairs Cheryl Byington and Brian Teichman (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Brady & Zane Carruth at the Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Simon & Linda Eyles at the Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cynthia Wolff, Laird & Helena Doran at the Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Gayle & Mike Klaybor at the Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tony Buzbee & Frances Moody Buzbee at the Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Hannah Davis, Grace Harrison at the Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Hershey Grace, Ed McMahon at the Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
John & Debbie Putnam at the Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ryan & Josephine Stanz at the Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tommy Venus, Mia Holstead at the Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cherry Whitley, Brian Teichman at the Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff, Brittany Clark at the Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jim McIngvale, Tony Buzbee at the Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Carlos Longoria, Kandace Longoria, Gabriel Longoria at the Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
What: Houston SPCA Howl-O-Ween Ball

Where: The Houston SPCA Equine Rescue Arena

PC Moment: Food, fun and dancing to the sounds of the beloved Bubba McNeely and Friends group capped off the Halloween-themed evening that saw glam witches, Frida Khalos, cowgirls and Cleopatras parading through the vast party space. Cuddles with SPCA residents were part of the fun.

No longer an equine arena, the space was bewitchingly transformed into a rambling haunted house thanks to the talents of Bergner & Johnson with Rebecca Johnson at the helm.

Applause, applause for chairs Cheryl Byington and Brian Teichman, longtime SPCA supporters who helmed the night that brought in $850,000 for Houston SPCA’s mission to improve and protect the lives of animals in the community and alleviate their suffering and abuse. Joining the chairs in the program were emcee Deborah Duncan, host of KHOU Channel 11’s Great Day Houston, and Houston SPCA president and CEO Patricia Mercer.

Dinner, catered by City Kitchen Catering, began with bibb lettuce wedge salad with grilled pear, crumbled blue cheese, toasted walnuts and whole grain mustard vinaigrette. For the main course, everyone enjoyed pan seared chicken breast with caramelized shallot and Armagnac jus served with roasted tri-color fingerling potatoes with rosemary and sea salt haricot vert and pumpkin molasses muffins. Dessert was vanilla panna cotta with apple compote accompanied by calvados caramel, white chocolate and brown butter shortbread cookies.

PC Seen: Jim “Mack” McIngvale, Frances Moody Buzbee and Tony Buzbee, Evelyn Griffin, Laird and Helena Doran, Zane and Brady Carruth, Hershey Grace and Ed McMahon, Kandace and Carlos Longoria, Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff, Brittany Clark, Cherry Whitley, Mia Holstead and Tommy Venus, Grace Harrison, Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux, Constable Alan Rosen, Linda Simon Eylesc and Judge Roberta Lloyd. 

