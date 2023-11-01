The Ultimate Luxe Lunch at Nobu Honors Two Prominent Houston Families’ Work With Santa’s Elves — Fertittas & Fourticqs Make It Merry

Patsy S. Fourticq, Greg Fourticq, Jr. & Paige Fertitta (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Anne Lee Phillips & Nancy Bihlmaier (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Beautiful backdrop at the Fall Luncheon (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Caroline Brown, Emily Ahlquist & Celeste E. Byrom (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Catanna Berger & Monica Bickers (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Deanna Barton, Paige Fertitta & Rhonda DePaulis (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Delia Stroud & Mary Kathryn Cooper (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Fiona Toth & Astrid Van Dyke (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Greg Fourticq, Jr. & John Cone (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Janet McCloskey & Katie Anderson (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Joan Weingarten Schnitzer & Greg Fourticq, Jr. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Karen Mayell & Patsy S. Fourticq (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Akris’ table display (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Maya Fleyhan, Margaret Pinkston, Krisitn Hamilton & Cathy Herr (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Paige Fertitta & Catherine Anspon (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Scrumptious Otoro Yuzu Miso Appetizer with Caviar
Sean O’Brien, Irma Castor, Jenny Harris, Ashlee Schneider, Christina Tran & Verna Ravago (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Shirley Lawson & Sarah Covington (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Verna Ravago, Christina Tran, Sean O’Brien & Jenny Harris (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Stunning De Beers jewelry and Christian Louboutin wall (Photo by Dave Rossman)
NobuLunch008
01
21

Patsy Fourticq, Greg Fourticq Jr., Paige Fertitta at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

02
21

Anne Lee Phillips, Nancy Bihlmaier at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

03
21

Yellow orchids set an autumnal ambience at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

04
21

Caroline Brown, Emily Ahlquist, Celeste E. Byrom at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

05
21

Catanna Berger, Monica Bickers at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

06
21

Deanna Barton, Paige Fertitta, Rhonda DePaulis at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

07
21

Delia Stroud, Mary Kathryn Cooper at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

08
21

Fiona Toth, Astrid Van Dyke at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

09
21

10
21

Janet McCloskey, Katie Anderson at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

11
21

Joan Schnitzer Levy, Greg Fourticq Jr. at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

12
21

Karen Mayell, Patsy Fourticq at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

13
21

Akris table display at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

14
21

Maya Fleyhan, Margaret Pinkston, Kristin Hamilton, Cathy Herr at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

15
21

Paige Fertitta, Catherine Anspon at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

16
21

17
21

Sean O'Brien, Irma Castor, Jenny Harris, Ashlee Schneider, Christina Tran, Verna Ravago at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

18
21

Shirley Lawson, Sarah Covington at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

19
21

Verna Ravago, Christina Tran, Sean O'Brien, Jenny Harris at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

20
21

De Beers jewelry and Christian Louboutin pieces on display at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

21
21

Patsy S. Fourticq, Greg Fourticq, Jr. & Paige Fertitta (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Anne Lee Phillips & Nancy Bihlmaier (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Beautiful backdrop at the Fall Luncheon (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Caroline Brown, Emily Ahlquist & Celeste E. Byrom (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Catanna Berger & Monica Bickers (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Deanna Barton, Paige Fertitta & Rhonda DePaulis (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Delia Stroud & Mary Kathryn Cooper (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Fiona Toth & Astrid Van Dyke (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Greg Fourticq, Jr. & John Cone (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Janet McCloskey & Katie Anderson (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Joan Weingarten Schnitzer & Greg Fourticq, Jr. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Karen Mayell & Patsy S. Fourticq (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Akris’ table display (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Maya Fleyhan, Margaret Pinkston, Krisitn Hamilton & Cathy Herr (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Paige Fertitta & Catherine Anspon (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Scrumptious Otoro Yuzu Miso Appetizer with Caviar
Sean O’Brien, Irma Castor, Jenny Harris, Ashlee Schneider, Christina Tran & Verna Ravago (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Shirley Lawson & Sarah Covington (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Verna Ravago, Christina Tran, Sean O’Brien & Jenny Harris (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Stunning De Beers jewelry and Christian Louboutin wall (Photo by Dave Rossman)
NobuLunch008
Society / Featured Parties

The Ultimate Luxe Lunch at Nobu Honors Two Prominent Houston Families’ Work With Santa’s Elves — Fertittas & Fourticqs Make It Merry

A Parade of Fall Fashions Build Anticipation For a Mansion Party

BY // 10.31.23
Patsy Fourticq, Greg Fourticq Jr., Paige Fertitta at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Anne Lee Phillips, Nancy Bihlmaier at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Yellow orchids set an autumnal ambience at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Caroline Brown, Emily Ahlquist, Celeste E. Byrom at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Catanna Berger, Monica Bickers at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Deanna Barton, Paige Fertitta, Rhonda DePaulis at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Delia Stroud, Mary Kathryn Cooper at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Fiona Toth, Astrid Van Dyke at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Janet McCloskey, Katie Anderson at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Joan Schnitzer Levy, Greg Fourticq Jr. at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Karen Mayell, Patsy Fourticq at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Akris table display at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Maya Fleyhan, Margaret Pinkston, Kristin Hamilton, Cathy Herr at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Paige Fertitta, Catherine Anspon at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Sean O'Brien, Irma Castor, Jenny Harris, Ashlee Schneider, Christina Tran, Verna Ravago at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Shirley Lawson, Sarah Covington at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
Verna Ravago, Christina Tran, Sean O'Brien, Jenny Harris at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
De Beers jewelry and Christian Louboutin pieces on display at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
1
21

Patsy Fourticq, Greg Fourticq Jr., Paige Fertitta at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

2
21

Anne Lee Phillips, Nancy Bihlmaier at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

3
21

Yellow orchids set an autumnal ambience at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

4
21

Caroline Brown, Emily Ahlquist, Celeste E. Byrom at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

5
21

Catanna Berger, Monica Bickers at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

6
21

Deanna Barton, Paige Fertitta, Rhonda DePaulis at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

7
21

Delia Stroud, Mary Kathryn Cooper at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

8
21

Fiona Toth, Astrid Van Dyke at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

9
21

10
21

Janet McCloskey, Katie Anderson at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

11
21

Joan Schnitzer Levy, Greg Fourticq Jr. at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

12
21

Karen Mayell, Patsy Fourticq at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

13
21

Akris table display at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

14
21

Maya Fleyhan, Margaret Pinkston, Kristin Hamilton, Cathy Herr at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

15
21

Paige Fertitta, Catherine Anspon at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

16
21

17
21

Sean O'Brien, Irma Castor, Jenny Harris, Ashlee Schneider, Christina Tran, Verna Ravago at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

18
21

Shirley Lawson, Sarah Covington at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

19
21

Verna Ravago, Christina Tran, Sean O'Brien, Jenny Harris at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

20
21

De Beers jewelry and Christian Louboutin pieces on display at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

21
21

It was a sweet remembrance when Patsy Fourticq and son Greg Fourticq Jr. were joined in the spotlight at Nobu with Paige Fertitta when The Galleria and PaperCity honored their commitment to Santa’s Elves, the annual fundraiser for M.D. Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital.

The Luxe Luncheon recalled philanthropists Patsy and Greg Fourticq Sr.’s 50th wedding anniversary when son Greg jetted in from New York to surprise gift them with a significant endowment providing funding, in perpetuity, for the children’s hospital. The following night son Greg hosted a party raising additional funds. The following year, the ever-generous Paige Fertitta opened the doors to her River Oaks home for what has become the beloved tradition of Santa’s Elves with the threesome serving as hosts.

In December, the Fertitta Family Home will host the 17th annual fundraiser that brings the merriest of holiday elements which over the years has raised close to $1.5 million for research and patient programs benefitting young cancer patients.

Deanna Barton, Paige Fertitta & Rhonda DePaulis (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Deanna Barton, Paige Fertitta, Rhonda DePaulis at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa’s Elves.

Each year, Paige Fertitta, with assist from bestie Richard Flowers of The Events Company, oversees creation of a winter wonderland replete with the Houston Children’s Chorus singing carols from the entry staircase, Landry’s Inc. providing a wealth of holiday fare, Christmas trees galore and Santa. On occasion, Santa has arrived in his sleigh towed by a handful of reindeer.

Thoughts were of autumn during this midday fête with the chic Galleria restaurant dressed in swaths of yellow orchids and fall fashions from Galleria top design labels on parade. Galleria luxury boutiques showcasing the best of their best were De Beers, Akris, Tom Ford, The Webster, Tod’s, Christian Louboutin, Ferragamo and Moncler. Akris and The Webster delivered fashion presentations while guests lunched on Nobu specialties.

Stunning De Beers jewelry and Christian Louboutin wall (Photo by Dave Rossman)
De Beers jewelry and Christian Louboutin pieces on display at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa’s Elves.

Welcoming guests and sharing the genesis of Santa’s Elves were Ashlee Schneider, The Galleria director of marketing, and Mary Kathryn Cooper, associate vice president of special programs and events at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Keri Schadler, associate professor of  pediatrics-research at the cancer hospital, addressed the value of Santa’s Elves to the hospital.

Bering's Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023

PC Seen: John Cone, Deanna Barton, Karen Mayell, Joan Schnitzer, Anne Lee Phillips, Caroline Brown, Libby Cagle Taft, Monica Bickers, Maya Fleyhan, Kirstin Hamilton, Cathy Herr, Margaret Pinkston, Fiona Toth, Dancie Ware, Rhonda DePaulis, and Nancy Bihlmaier.

A Place to Gather

Curated Collection

Swipe
4436 N Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4436 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Brenda Sandoz
This property is listed by: Brenda Sandoz (214) 202-5300 Email Realtor
4436 N Versailles Avenue
4408 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4408 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bratton
This property is listed by: Susan Bratton (214) 546-5304 Email Realtor
4408 Lorraine Avenue
5432 Bent Tree Drive
North Dallas
FOR SALE

5432 Bent Tree Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
5432 Bent Tree Drive
2848 Woodside Street #4B
Uptown
FOR SALE

2848 Woodside Street #4B
Dallas, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Krider
This property is listed by: Sue Krider (214) 673-6933 Email Realtor
2848 Woodside Street #4B
1227 Ottawa Drive
The Reservation in Richardson
FOR SALE

1227 Ottawa Drive
Richardson, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sergio and Sheila Real Estate Group
This property is listed by: Sergio and Sheila Real Estate Group (469) 767-8819 Email Realtor
1227 Ottawa Drive
3500 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3500 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,490,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
3500 Dartmouth Avenue
4625 N Versailles Avenue
West Highland Park
FOR SALE

4625 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4625 N Versailles Avenue
4021 Glenwick Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

4021 Glenwick Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,450,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4021 Glenwick Lane
6531 Northwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6531 Northwood Road
Dallas, TX

$3,390,000 Learn More about this property
Cliff Kessler
This property is listed by: Cliff Kessler (310) 923-2506 Email Realtor
6531 Northwood Road
4707 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4707 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4707 Bluffview Boulevard
6414 Waggoner Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6414 Waggoner Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
6414 Waggoner Drive
3505 Turtle Creek #12F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek #12F
Dallas, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek #12F
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X