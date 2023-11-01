The Ultimate Luxe Lunch at Nobu Honors Two Prominent Houston Families’ Work With Santa’s Elves — Fertittas & Fourticqs Make It Merry

It was a sweet remembrance when Patsy Fourticq and son Greg Fourticq Jr. were joined in the spotlight at Nobu with Paige Fertitta when The Galleria and PaperCity honored their commitment to Santa’s Elves, the annual fundraiser for M.D. Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital.

The Luxe Luncheon recalled philanthropists Patsy and Greg Fourticq Sr.’s 50th wedding anniversary when son Greg jetted in from New York to surprise gift them with a significant endowment providing funding, in perpetuity, for the children’s hospital. The following night son Greg hosted a party raising additional funds. The following year, the ever-generous Paige Fertitta opened the doors to her River Oaks home for what has become the beloved tradition of Santa’s Elves with the threesome serving as hosts.

In December, the Fertitta Family Home will host the 17th annual fundraiser that brings the merriest of holiday elements which over the years has raised close to $1.5 million for research and patient programs benefitting young cancer patients.

Each year, Paige Fertitta, with assist from bestie Richard Flowers of The Events Company, oversees creation of a winter wonderland replete with the Houston Children’s Chorus singing carols from the entry staircase, Landry’s Inc. providing a wealth of holiday fare, Christmas trees galore and Santa. On occasion, Santa has arrived in his sleigh towed by a handful of reindeer.

Thoughts were of autumn during this midday fête with the chic Galleria restaurant dressed in swaths of yellow orchids and fall fashions from Galleria top design labels on parade. Galleria luxury boutiques showcasing the best of their best were De Beers, Akris, Tom Ford, The Webster, Tod’s, Christian Louboutin, Ferragamo and Moncler. Akris and The Webster delivered fashion presentations while guests lunched on Nobu specialties.

Welcoming guests and sharing the genesis of Santa’s Elves were Ashlee Schneider, The Galleria director of marketing, and Mary Kathryn Cooper, associate vice president of special programs and events at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Keri Schadler, associate professor of pediatrics-research at the cancer hospital, addressed the value of Santa’s Elves to the hospital.

PC Seen: John Cone, Deanna Barton, Karen Mayell, Joan Schnitzer, Anne Lee Phillips, Caroline Brown, Libby Cagle Taft, Monica Bickers, Maya Fleyhan, Kirstin Hamilton, Cathy Herr, Margaret Pinkston, Fiona Toth, Dancie Ware, Rhonda DePaulis, and Nancy Bihlmaier.