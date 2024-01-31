Houston’s $1 Million Vienna Dream — Symphony Gala Soars to Grand New Heights In a Magical White Tie Scene

The costumed orator introducing gala chairs and honorees at the Houston Symphony ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Florals by The Events Company at the Houston Symphony Ball held at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Tammie & Dr. Charles Johnson on the dance floor at the Houston Symphony Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Viennese inspired decor at the Houston Symphony Ball as envisioned by The Events Company. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Professional dancers perform a Viennese waltz at the Houston Symphony Ball at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What was the secret sauce that the Houston Symphony Ball chairs employed to make Saturday night’s soirée the most glamorous and ebullient symphony gala in years? Perhaps it was the romantic theme “Vienna Fête Impériale.” Or the white tie dress code. Or the anticipation of raising $1 million.

Whatever the magic, 400 guests reveled in a Hapsburg palace inspired decor, the femmes swanning through the Post Oak Hotel ballroom in lavish gowns that were either capacious or glittering. And in some cases both.

The Events Company and Richard Flowers set the stage for this grand evening transforming the party space into a lavish tableau dressed in floral topiaries, shimmering crystal candelabra, golden chiavari chairs and a vast image of the Versailles Hall of Mirrors as backdrop to the stage.

Applause, applause for the quartet of chairs — Tammie and Dr. Charles Johnson and Drs. Alice Mao Brams and Matt Brams, who rightly preened in the gilded success of the Houston Symphony‘s million dollar evening.

Professional dancers launched the gilded fête with a dreamy waltz presentation to Johann Strauss’ “Beautiful Blue Danube.” The Viennese theme continued with introduction of the chairs and honorees in the hands of an oracle costumed as a member of a royal court.

Honored for their ongoing philanthropic contributions to the arts and community leadership were Brigitte and Bashar Kalai with the Houston Symphony Philanthropy Award, Dr. Sippi Khurana, accompanied on stage by husband Ajay Khurana, with the Stewart Orton Golden Baton Award, and Betty and Jesse Tutor with the Houston Symphony Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kudos also to the Post Oak Hotel executive chef Jean-Luc Royere, who oversaw one of the tastiest, if straightforward, dinners in recent memory. That’d be a Caesar salad, pan roasted filet mignon accompanied by boursin potato purée, concluding with a dessert of tiramisu with amaretto cream and espresso-soaked lady fingers. As is tradition with this gala, Lindy and John Rydman of Spec’s Wines, Spirits, & Finer Foods selected wines for the dinner.

With spirits soaring, the throng amassed on the dance floor to the sounds of Q The Band.

PC Seen: Houston Symphony CEO and executive director John Mangum and Regina Mangum, Paula and Reggie DesRoches, Margaret Alkek Williams, Kristy Bradshaw, CC and Duke Ensell, Elia Gabinelli, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Mary Lynn and Steve Marks, Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Ann and Johnathan Ayre, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, and Stephanie von Stein Schusterman and Dr. Mark Schusterman.