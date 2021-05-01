Clayton Katz, Jeffrey Yates, Diandra Breen, Robert Erni; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / The Seen

Houston’s Wildest Young Professionals Party in Memorial Park’s Eastern Glades

Frolicking in a Green Wonderland

BY // 04.30.21
photography Daniel Ortiz
What: Urban Wild “Glow in the Glades” fundraiser

Where: Clay Family Eastern Glades in Memorial Park

PC Moment: In previous years the Memorial Park Conservancy‘s Urban Wild young professional group partied on the living bridge that connects the north and south sections of the park, but on this rather damp spring evening, the clutch of 200 moved over to the lyrical Clay Family Eastern Glades. A land largely impervious to intermittent April showers.. The possibility of rain did little to dampen the spirits of the 200 partygoers who frolicked through the 100-acre park development which features the Hines Lake, wetlands and boardwalks, walking trails and picnic areas.

Food, drink, and music accompanied the night of exploration. DJ Aiden Kennedy provided the sound track. Light bites and margaritas from Arnaldo Richard’s Picos and drinks from 8th Wonder Brewery & Distillery and Topo Chico USA slaked late April thirsts. Smilebooth Texas captured the fun moments. Guests had the chance to win door prizes from Manready Mercantile, Pondicheri, Do or Dye Tx, Alto, Fix & Fogg, David Peck, Mirth, and Page Gregory Matthews Designs.

Robert Erni, Diandra Breen and Yvette Salazar chaired the evening that earned more than $60,000 for day to day operation of the park, which is under the auspices of the Memorial Park Conservancy.

PC Seen: Louise and Gary Moss, Jeffrey Yates, Clayton Katz, Tanya and Rick Pal, George Lancaster, Tara Simon, Becca and Adam Hines, Sarah and Cameron Phillips, Elizabeth and Bob Phillips, William Finnorn, George Johnston, Michael Bassila, Josh Ibarra, and Deja Land.

