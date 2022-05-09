Kate Rose Marquez, CEO of WiNGS; Annika Cail, Event Co-Chair; Stephanie Seay, Event Co-Chair (photo by Beckley)
Society / The Seen

A Champagne Brunch to Inspire All the Senses

Putting a Spotlight on the Women of WiNGS

BY PaperCity Staff Report // 05.09.22
WHAT — WiNGS, a nonprofit (formerly the Dallas YWCA) that offers robust, immediate solutions for women in need, hosted its re-imagined spring event, Pop Fizz Clink! A WiNGS Fling, presented by Ebby Halliday Foundation, on April 29, 2022.

WHERE — The National Ballroom at the Thompson Hotel Dallas downtown.

THE SCENE — Downtown Dallas’ newest ballroom was transformed into a feast for the eyes (and all the senses). Hosted by co-chairs Annika Cail and Stephanie Seay, along with honorary chair Kim Hext, Pop Fizz Clink! delivered on its onomatopoeic name an immersive luncheon, complete with disco-inspired stilt walkers, cirque performances, edible bubbles, a Mary Kay lipstick display, and a fresh take on the art of fortune telling. All the captivating activity was soundtracked by the fantastic DJ Christy Ray.

Beyond the interactive goodie stations and champagne toasts, guests were able to hear stories from the women of WiNGS, including Jacqueline Green, who was supported as a first-time mother through both WiNGS’ Nurse Family Partnership program and the non-profit’s Economic Advancement program, the latter of which helped her plan and save for her family’s future.

“The money we raised today will be instrumental in providing local women with the support to reach their dreams and impact future generations,” said Kate Rose Marquez, CEO of WiNGS.

The event also marked the inaugural presentation of the Ebby Empowering Women Award (named for the late Dallas real estate icon, Ebby Halliday) to Anne Motsenbocker.

“Similar to Ebby, I urge you to extend a hand to lift women onto the ladder to success,” Motsenbocker implored the crowd.

