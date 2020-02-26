Houston’s Most Motivated Young Professionals Eat Crazy Amounts of Crawfish for a Cause

The 'Crawfish for a Cause' fest at Holman Draft House was finger lickin' good. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation‘s “Crawfish for a Cause”

Where: Holman Draft Hall

PC Moment: Crawfish balloons, crawfish necklaces and pounds and pounds of the boiled mudbugs made for a finger-lickin’ good afternoon when some 150 young professionals gathered for the second annual crawfish boil and membership meet, hosted by the foundation’s Young Professionals Group.

The message for the newcomers was the impactful work done by the YP group through its meaningful service activities supporting disadvantaged children and aiding in the effort to expand literacy throughout the community.

While the message was resolute, the fun was limitless as partygoers exercised their social skills on the draft hall’s patio while MIX 96.5 provided a playlist meant for mingling. Brewskies from 8th Wonder Brewery and margaritas featuring Pura Vida Tequila helped wash down the feast of jumbo crawfish from HTX Crawfish Supply Co.

And is tradition, those babies were boiled along with plenty of seasoning, corn on the cob and red potatoes. And as was a necessity, crawfish emblazoned bibs were provided for the feasters. How many actually sucked the heads, a Cajun tradition, we can’t tell but we would bet that only the brave embraced that custom.

The second annual “Crawfish for a Cause” event targeted service-minded young professionals who are interested in making an impact on the community. The sub group of the foundation was formed in 2014 to engage up and coming generations of Houston leaders in the literacy cause.

PC Seen: Victoria Villarreal, Grace and Tom Gosnell, Alexa Bode, Peyton and Aubrey Leatherman, Monica Lunsford and Austin Buchanan, Melissa McDaniel, Julie and Ron Finck, Blair Brown, Katherine Morille, Andrew Wilson, Andrew Gauthier, Caitlin Rance, Emily Smith, and Rebecca Hoffman.