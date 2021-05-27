Houston’s Cherry Blossom Gala Brings Vital Funds to Victims of a Historic Flood in Vietnam

What: The 19th annual Cherry Blossom Gala

Where: Decorative Center Houston

PC Moment: It would have been the 20th annual gala benefiting Abandoned Little Angels (ALA) had the pandemic not caused cancelation of the 2020 event. So the 19th cherry blossom-infused festival, held in Houston this month, was particularly important. The $200,000 raised helps fulfill the nonprofit’s mission of providing food, clothing, medicine, medical equipment and financial aid to orphans and disabled children in Vietnam.

Despite the lack of gala funding in 2020, ALA was able to make significant donations to flood victims in the central region of Vietnam, which saw the biggest flood in the history of the region. ALA provided immediate relief covering basic needs such as food and shelter and rebuilt 30 homes.

Also in 2020, the charity expanded its mission locally, distributing more than $30,000 in aid through such programs as the group’s 2020 Meals to Heal.

The evening honored Drs. Dwayne and Judy Broussard for their support of ALA for more than a decade. The Broussards were joined in chairing the gala by attorney Sonny Ngo. Christine Khuong Cao was recognized as this year’s Outstanding Volunteer. The evening’s Best Theme Dressed Awards went to Candi Thuy Tran and Edrick Chan.

PC Seen: Sonny Ngo, Peter Vuong, Renee Nguyen, Krystal Flory, Katie Willoughby, Ingrid Abrego, Jenny Ong, Danny Truong, Dr. MyLinh Nguyen, Loan Phan, Frances Chenne, Mary Hoang, Kathy Ong, Dr. Lucy Nguyen, Katty Phan, Drex Lee, Jay Steider, Kjersten Steider, David Swiderski, Frances Chenne, Naomi Haryanto, Tina Ho, and Suzanne Swiderski.