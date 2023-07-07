Houston’s Institute of Hispanic Culture Gets Support From Jose Altuve’s Wife Nina, Builds Gala Anticipation With $100,000 Night

Saxophonist Marco Antonio Rivas performs at the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston preview party held at CAM studio. (Photo by Pablo Delgado of Metanoia Films)

Carmen Muños with sons Pablo Vergara, Diego Vergara at the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston preview party held at CAM Studio. (Photo by Pablo Delgado of Metanoia Films)

Craig Friou, Leslie Warren, Miles Matter at the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston gala preview party held at CAM Studio. (Photo by Pablo Delgado of Metanoia Films)

Laura Victoria Isaza, Alejandra Medina, Veronica Foley, Amelia Foley at the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston preview party held at CAM Studio. (Photo by Pablo Delgado of Metanoia Films)

Edgar Medina, Anton Rudjuk, gala co-chair Monica Amirez, Erika Serran Toussaint at the Institute of Hispanic Culture preview party held at CAM Studio. (Photo by Pablo Delgado of Metanoia Films)

Micheline Newall and friends at the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston preview party held at CAM Studio. (Photo by Pablo Delgado of Metanoia Films)

Carmen Herrada, Dr. Randall & Robie Stenoien at the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston preview party held at CAM Studio. (Photo by Pablo Delgado of Metanoia Films)

Artist Edgar Medina, Alena & Leo Grove at the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston preview party held at CAM Studio. (Photo by Pablo Delgado of Metanoia Films)

Carlos and Karina Barbieri at the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston gala preview party held at CAM Studio. (Photo by Pablo Delgado of Metanoia Films)

CAM Studio owner Carla Muñoz and her staff at the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston gala preview party. (Photo by Pablo Delgado of Metanoia Films)

Board president Jhakees Napolitano at the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston gala preview party held at CAM Studio. (Photo by Pablo Delgado of Metanoia Films)

Carmen Muñoz, Leslie Warren, Monica Amirez at the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston preview party held at CAM studio. (Photo by Pablo Delgado of Metanoia Films)

What: The Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston gala preview

Where: CAM Studio

PC Moment: Although the curtains don’t rise on the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston’s annual gala until September 23 at the Ballroom at Bayou Place, enthusiasm ran high on this evening that saw a record of $100,000 committed to the IHCH fundraising fête. And that made it an exceptionally happy event for gala chair Leslie Warren and co-chairs Monica Amirez and Carmen Muñoz.

The gala, which saw its halcyon days in the 1980s and 1990s, enjoyed a reentry into the spotlight last year when BeDesign’s Marcelo Saenz and Adrian Dueñas chaired the gala along with Silvia Salle and honored a host of notable Hispanic headliners including Nina Altuve, wife of the Astros’ beloved Jose Altuve.

Fundraising for the recent gala preview was led by Houston Medical Imaging CEO Dr. Randall Stenoien and wife Robie; the owner of CAM Studio Carla Muñoz; and plastic surgeon Dr. German Newall and wife Micheline, who attended with Andrea Gómez, founder and CEO of Houston-based AG Communications LLC. They and everyone else schmoozed through the studio collection of luxury European furnishings for home and office.

Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston board president Jhakees Napolitano reminded the gathering of the nonprofit’s mission of promoting education through its scholarship program as well as celebrating Hispanic culture and heritage in Houston.

The evening included the lilting saxophone sounds of Marco Antonio Rivas, party foods from Uptown Catering and a tasting of Don Julio Rosado tequila. Artist Edgar Medina provided an update on his live auction contribution by giving a preview of what gala attendees can expect when he live paints a one-of-a-kind work of art that will be featured during the gala’s live auction.

PC Seen: Carlos and Karina Barbieri, Jim and Debbie Buckley, Charles Clark, George Dodge, Michael Hoctor, David and Yanira Huntington, Miles Matter, Al Parrish, Gary Petersen, John and Erika Toussaint, Chad and Melissa Touqan, and Russell Ybarra.