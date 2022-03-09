All the Dallas Retail, Social, and Restaurant Buzz You Need to Know This March

One advantage of working at a city magazine: you have a direct pipeline to all the buzziest news. From the hottest restaurant openings to exactly which brand has secured that prime storefront, we’ve often been slipped the answers (or at least can make a pretty solid guess). Though we can’t share it all — alas, embargoes — we divulge the good stuff when we can. Read on to discover the best retail, restaurant, and social news to know in Dallas this March.

The Dallas Retail News to Know

We’ve been whispering about it for years, and Chanel is finally moving into a temporary Highland Park Village space (the one formerly occupied by Anthropologie, which is moving to the Knox District) in June as construction begins on their expansion to a two-story boutique. Word is that they will unveil the glamorous new space in Fall 2023. Around the corner from Chanel’s temporary home, the former Balenciaga space next to Dior has become the site for Village pop-ups. Due to popular demand, the current resident is staying a while longer: Something Navy. The line features not-so-basic staples that any girl on the go will wear again and again. Call them elevated classics, due to the curated eye of the company’s founder, OG blogger/influencer Arielle Charnas. Catch Something Navy before it’s gone at the end of March. And, finally, The hallowed luxury Italian watch brand Panerai opens next to La Perla. Fingers crossed that construction stays on target, with a late April/early May premiere…

… Over at NorthPark Center, we also have lots of buzz-ness to report. Retail visionary Nicole Kwon is opening a boutique on Level Two between Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. Kwon is known for her exquisite clothing, accessories, and jewelry that work effortlessly from day to evening; this location will stock her luxury vegan leather handbags and private-line wardrobe collections…

… It’s not a shopping center, but West Lovers Lane might as well be thanks to prolific retailer Merry Vose. The fashionable force behind Cabana and Canary has transformed a third Bluffview-area bungalow into Clover, opening Wednesday, March 9. In addition to a dedication to the letter “C,” the new boutique will continue the tradition of showcasing emerging brands that are perfectly in step with Dallas’ style. Just look for the green door…

… Each spring, thousands of families flock to the Dallas Arboretum for the beautiful Dallas Blooms festival, and this month you can get a little bit of the magic at Galleria Dallas. The arboretum and shopping center have paired up to exhibit a larger-than-life photo of the breathtaking tulips for which Dallas Blooms is known, as well as info on A Tasteful Place, the 3.5-acre garden dedicated to growing, harvesting, and preparing fresh fruits and vegetables. Throughout the month, programs are scheduled to engage visitors with a little bit of spring — all while shopping, of course.

The Dallas Social News to Know

After the early-2022 COVID surge and barrage of emails we received concerning cancellation or postponement of some of our favorite annual charity soirées, it’s hard to play catch-up. One of our beloved events — and a sure sign that spring is around the corner — is the Dallas Museum of Art’s Art in Bloom. The 22nd annual event, themed Art of the Jewel, took place on Monday, March 7, with a reception followed by a presentation by Paula Crevoshay, an internationally acclaimed jewelry designer known for her botanical collection of bespoke jewelry. Art of the Jewel is chaired by Sila Grogan and co-chair Pat McDonough, with honorary chair Peggy Sewell. Sponsorships range from $5,000 to $20,000…

…For a serious evening of glamour, secure your spot at the Nasher Prize Gala Honoring 2022 Nasher Prize Nairy Baghramian Saturday, April 2, this year designed by StageWorks (who, we heard just did the sets for Katy Perry’s new Las Vegas residency). Tickets, starting at $2,000, will be well worth it.

The Dallas Restaurant News to Know

The debut is on the horizon (reportedly very soon — finally!) for Sadelle’s, the beloved New York City bakery/restaurant hot spot known for its brunch offerings, and Carbone, another NYC transplant. Sadelle’s is located in the former Royal Blue Grocery in Highland Park Village, while Carbone has taken over the former home of Sassetta (which moves to the ground floor of The Joule in the coming months) in the Design District. Both Sadelle’s and Carbone were envisioned by design-world darling Ken Fulk. Look for more details and our take on the dining experience at both in an upcoming issue…