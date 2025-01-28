This Super Gala Brings More Than a 1,000 People, Wild Auction Prizes and Emotional Moments — Singing For JFS

Honorees Emily Freedman, Dr. Clive Fields, Vikki Evans enjoy a moment at the JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS gala. (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

A night of music and camaraderie was had by all when Alexander Jewish Family Service hosted its 2024 JFS LiVE Gala: Songs in the Key of JFS. Event chairs Carol and Michael Goldberg welcomed more than a thousand people to the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel in Downtown Houston. The evening kicked off with live music by Reel Musicians from the ReelAbilities Houston Film and Arts Festival, the Kelly Dean Group and the Emery/Weiner School Garageband.

JFS’ yearly gala honors individuals and organizations who have lifted up Alexander JFS’ mission of transforming lives through social services. This year, three honorees were recognized.

Vikki Evans received the Joan Alexander Chesed Award, presented by president Carolyn Kaplan and board leaders Joy Kaplan and Susan Schneider, for Evans’ decades-long leadership at Alexander Jewish Family Services. The Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award was bestowed upon Emily Freedman, a rising young leader in the community, by honorary gala chairs Martha and Donald Freedman. Finally, Dr. Clive Fields received the Alexander JFS Community Investment award on behalf of VillageMD, for the clinic’s collaboration with JFS to promote art by disabled individuals. The recognition was presented by Alexander JFS CEO Carl Josehart.

The gala included both a live and silent auction, chaired by Courtney and Josh Garson. Attendees oohed and aahed over the silent auction’s Big Board luxury prizes, which included a getaway to Isla Mujeres, Mexico and VIP tickets to see Lionel Richie at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The evening’s live auction consisted of particularly jaw-dropping prize: an opportunity to attend the 2025 Emmy Awards show and afterparty.

An additional fundraising portion led by Stephen Lewis, the Paddles Up initiative, raised $400,000 for Celebration Company West, a new branch of Alexander JFS’ disability program in West Houston.

An emotional point of the evening came when Alexander JFS immediate past president Sandi Helfman Wolf invited select JFS service recipients onstage. The audience listened with rapt attention to the stories shared by these four: two Holocaust survivors from Ukraine, a man receiving case management services for his wife’s medical equipment, and a recipient of JFS’ Career and Employment Center assistance. These stories highlighted the critical work that Alexander JFS does in Houston, for both the Jewish community and people of all faiths and backgrounds.

SHOP Swipe













Next

PC Seen: Michelle and Todd Asher, Henry Freedman, Isabelle “Sunshine” Bodden, Michelle Fredricks, Stephanie and Dan Milwit, Rori Feldman, Samantha Wolf, Marcy Margolis, Shayna Andrews, Katherine and Matthew Kardesch, Barbara Sheffield, Latonya and Aaron Stuart, Lorraine Morrow-Segal and Neil Segal, Ariel Swartz, and Oren Mushin.