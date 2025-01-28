This Super Gala Brings More Than a 1,000 People, Wild Auction Prizes and Emotional Moments — Singing For JFS

fbpx
Freedman, Emily Clive Fields Vikki Evans by Katz AJFS.Gala_20204_055
Susan Schneider, Vikki Evans, Carolyn Kaplan, Joy Kaplan
2024 JFS Gala
Michelle & Todd Asher and Stephanie & Dan Miliwit, and Michelle Fredricks
Carol & Michael Goldberg
Emily, Martha, Donald Freedman
2024 JFS Gala
Kaplan, Carolyn Carl Josehart by Katz AJFS.Gala_20204_031
Lorraine Morrow-Segal & Neil Segal, Ariel Swartz and Oren Mushin
CEO Carl E. Josehart and Dr. Clive Fields
Marcy Margolis, Shayna Andrews, Matthew & Katherine Kardesch
Stuart, Latonya and Aaron by Katz AJFS.Gala_20204_069
Carl E. Josehart & Sam Jacobson
Sandi Helfman Wolf & Isabelle _Sunshine_ Bodden
Barbara Sheffield
Courteny & Josh Garson
2024 JFS Gala
Jaclyn Reichenthal, Ellen Reichenthal, Susan Reichenthal, Max Reichenthal, Ariel Reichenthal
01
18

Honorees Emily Freedman, Dr. Clive Fields, Vikki Evans enjoy a moment at the JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS gala. (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

02
18

Susan Schneider, honoree Vikki Evans, president Carolyn Kaplan, Joy Kaplan at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

03
18

Sally Jayroe, Suzanne Jacobson, Ann Friedman, Joan Alexander, J. Kent Friedman, Regina Rogers at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

04
18

Todd & Michelle Asher, Michelle Fredricks, Stephanie & Dan Milwit at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

05
18

Chairs Carol & Michael Goldberg at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

06
18

Honoree Emily Freedman (center), Martha & Donald Freedman at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

07
18

Henry Freedman, Arin Hart, Ilana Hart, Dave Hart at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

08
18

President Carolyn Kaplan, CEO Carl Josehart at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

09
18

Lorraine Morrow-Segal & Neil Segal, Ariel Swartz, Oren Mushin at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

10
18

CEO Carl E. Josehart, honoree Dr. Clive Fields at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

11
18

Marcy Margolis, Shayna Andrews, Matthew & Katherine Kardesch at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

12
18

Latonya & Aaron Stuart at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

13
18

CEO Carl E. Josehart & Sam Jacobson at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

14
18

Isabelle "Sunshine" Bodden, Sandi Helfman Wolf at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

15
18

Barbara Sheffield at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

16
18

Auction chairs Josh & Courtney Garson at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

17
18

Rori Feldman, Samantha Wolf, Sandi Helfman Wolf at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

18
18

Jaclyn Reichenthal, Ellen Reichenthal, Susan Reichenthal, Max Reichenthal, Ariel Reichenthal at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

Freedman, Emily Clive Fields Vikki Evans by Katz AJFS.Gala_20204_055
Susan Schneider, Vikki Evans, Carolyn Kaplan, Joy Kaplan
2024 JFS Gala
Michelle & Todd Asher and Stephanie & Dan Miliwit, and Michelle Fredricks
Carol & Michael Goldberg
Emily, Martha, Donald Freedman
2024 JFS Gala
Kaplan, Carolyn Carl Josehart by Katz AJFS.Gala_20204_031
Lorraine Morrow-Segal & Neil Segal, Ariel Swartz and Oren Mushin
CEO Carl E. Josehart and Dr. Clive Fields
Marcy Margolis, Shayna Andrews, Matthew & Katherine Kardesch
Stuart, Latonya and Aaron by Katz AJFS.Gala_20204_069
Carl E. Josehart & Sam Jacobson
Sandi Helfman Wolf & Isabelle _Sunshine_ Bodden
Barbara Sheffield
Courteny & Josh Garson
2024 JFS Gala
Jaclyn Reichenthal, Ellen Reichenthal, Susan Reichenthal, Max Reichenthal, Ariel Reichenthal
Society / Featured Parties

This Super Gala Brings More Than a 1,000 People, Wild Auction Prizes and Emotional Moments — Singing For JFS

Hearts Open and Paddles Up

BY // 01.28.25
Honorees Emily Freedman, Dr. Clive Fields, Vikki Evans enjoy a moment at the JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS gala. (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Susan Schneider, honoree Vikki Evans, president Carolyn Kaplan, Joy Kaplan at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Sally Jayroe, Suzanne Jacobson, Ann Friedman, Joan Alexander, J. Kent Friedman, Regina Rogers at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Todd & Michelle Asher, Michelle Fredricks, Stephanie & Dan Milwit at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Chairs Carol & Michael Goldberg at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Honoree Emily Freedman (center), Martha & Donald Freedman at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Henry Freedman, Arin Hart, Ilana Hart, Dave Hart at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
President Carolyn Kaplan, CEO Carl Josehart at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Lorraine Morrow-Segal & Neil Segal, Ariel Swartz, Oren Mushin at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
CEO Carl E. Josehart, honoree Dr. Clive Fields at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Marcy Margolis, Shayna Andrews, Matthew & Katherine Kardesch at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Latonya & Aaron Stuart at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
CEO Carl E. Josehart & Sam Jacobson at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Isabelle "Sunshine" Bodden, Sandi Helfman Wolf at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Barbara Sheffield at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Auction chairs Josh & Courtney Garson at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Rori Feldman, Samantha Wolf, Sandi Helfman Wolf at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Jaclyn Reichenthal, Ellen Reichenthal, Susan Reichenthal, Max Reichenthal, Ariel Reichenthal at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
1
18

Honorees Emily Freedman, Dr. Clive Fields, Vikki Evans enjoy a moment at the JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS gala. (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

2
18

Susan Schneider, honoree Vikki Evans, president Carolyn Kaplan, Joy Kaplan at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

3
18

Sally Jayroe, Suzanne Jacobson, Ann Friedman, Joan Alexander, J. Kent Friedman, Regina Rogers at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

4
18

Todd & Michelle Asher, Michelle Fredricks, Stephanie & Dan Milwit at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

5
18

Chairs Carol & Michael Goldberg at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

6
18

Honoree Emily Freedman (center), Martha & Donald Freedman at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

7
18

Henry Freedman, Arin Hart, Ilana Hart, Dave Hart at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

8
18

President Carolyn Kaplan, CEO Carl Josehart at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

9
18

Lorraine Morrow-Segal & Neil Segal, Ariel Swartz, Oren Mushin at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

10
18

CEO Carl E. Josehart, honoree Dr. Clive Fields at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

11
18

Marcy Margolis, Shayna Andrews, Matthew & Katherine Kardesch at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

12
18

Latonya & Aaron Stuart at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

13
18

CEO Carl E. Josehart & Sam Jacobson at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

14
18

Isabelle "Sunshine" Bodden, Sandi Helfman Wolf at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

15
18

Barbara Sheffield at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

16
18

Auction chairs Josh & Courtney Garson at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

17
18

Rori Feldman, Samantha Wolf, Sandi Helfman Wolf at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

18
18

Jaclyn Reichenthal, Ellen Reichenthal, Susan Reichenthal, Max Reichenthal, Ariel Reichenthal at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

A night of music and camaraderie was had by all when Alexander Jewish Family Service hosted its 2024 JFS LiVE Gala: Songs in the Key of JFS. Event chairs Carol and Michael Goldberg welcomed more than a thousand people to the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel in Downtown Houston. The evening kicked off with live music by Reel Musicians from the ReelAbilities Houston Film and Arts Festival, the Kelly Dean Group and the Emery/Weiner School Garageband. 

JFS’ yearly gala honors individuals and organizations who have lifted up Alexander JFS’ mission of transforming lives through social services. This year, three honorees were recognized. 

Vikki Evans received the Joan Alexander Chesed Award, presented by president Carolyn Kaplan and board leaders Joy Kaplan and Susan Schneider, for Evans’ decades-long leadership at Alexander Jewish Family Services. The Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award was bestowed upon Emily Freedman, a rising young leader in the community, by honorary gala chairs Martha and Donald Freedman. Finally, Dr. Clive Fields received the Alexander JFS Community Investment award on behalf of VillageMD, for the clinic’s collaboration with JFS to promote art by disabled individuals. The recognition was presented by Alexander JFS CEO Carl Josehart.

Susan Schneider, Vikki Evans, Carolyn Kaplan, Joy Kaplan (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Susan Schneider, honoree Vikki Evans, president Carolyn Kaplan, Joy Kaplan at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West) 

The gala included both a live and silent auction, chaired by Courtney and Josh Garson. Attendees oohed and aahed over the silent auction’s Big Board luxury prizes, which included a getaway to Isla Mujeres, Mexico and VIP tickets to see Lionel Richie at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The evening’s live auction consisted of particularly jaw-dropping prize: an opportunity to attend the 2025 Emmy Awards show and afterparty.

An additional fundraising portion led by Stephen Lewis, the Paddles Up initiative, raised $400,000 for Celebration Company West, a new branch of Alexander JFS’ disability program in West Houston. 

2024 JFS Gala (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)
Rori Feldman, Samantha Wolf, Sandi Helfman Wolf at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS (Photo by Mark Katz, Jeff Fitlow, Michelle West)

An emotional point of the evening came when Alexander JFS immediate past president Sandi Helfman Wolf invited select JFS service recipients onstage. The audience listened with rapt attention to the stories shared by these four: two Holocaust survivors from Ukraine, a man receiving case management services for his wife’s medical equipment, and a recipient of JFS’ Career and Employment Center assistance. These stories highlighted the critical work that Alexander JFS does in Houston, for both the Jewish community and people of all faiths and backgrounds. 

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025

PC Seen: Michelle and Todd Asher, Henry Freedman, Isabelle “Sunshine” Bodden, Michelle Fredricks, Stephanie and Dan Milwit, Rori Feldman, Samantha Wolf, Marcy Margolis, Shayna Andrews, Katherine and Matthew Kardesch, Barbara Sheffield, Latonya and Aaron Stuart, Lorraine Morrow-Segal and Neil Segal, Ariel Swartz, and Oren Mushin.

Featured Properties

Swipe
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Bear Creek South
FOR SALE

4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Katy, TX

$215,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
2526 Crossvine Drive
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
4135 Amherst Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4135 Amherst Street
West University Place, TX

$1,545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4135 Amherst Street
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$457,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$629,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Lakecrest Forest
FOR SALE

24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Katy, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
4000 Purdue Street #156
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #156
Houston, TX

$239,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #156
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$469,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,289,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$615,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
10627 Ivyridge Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10627 Ivyridge Road
Houston, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
10627 Ivyridge Road
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X