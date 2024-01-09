Dionne Warwick, Emotional Stories and Western Fun Power Jewish Family Services’ Lively Houston Gala

Sandi Wolf_Rori Feldman_Caroline Rosen Funk_Debra Cohen (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Karen & Mark Edelman_Sue & Greg Lewis_Silvia & Todd Riff (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
`Arthur Lavin_Greg and Sue Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Sandi & Steven Wolf (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Caroline Rosen Funk (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
CourtneyandJosh Garson_DebraandSteve Cohen_HilaryandJosh Barvin (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Haven Madison (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JonathanandAlisha Risch_JoyandJoe Kaplan (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Paula Goldstein and Elaine Helfman (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Sue & Greg Lewis and Milicent Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
SunniandGary Markowitz_BarbarandBarry Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
01
21

Alexander JFS president Sandi Helfman Wolf, Rori Feldman, Caroline Rosen Funk, Debra Cohen (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

02
21

Co-chairs Mark & Karen Edelman, Greg & Sue Lewis, co-chairs Silvia & Todd Riff (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

03
21

Arthur Lavin, Greg & Sue Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

04
21

Honorary co-chairs Barbara & Barry Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

05
21

Alexander JFS president Sandi Helfman Wolf & Steven Wolf (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

06
21

Carl E. Josehart, Sam Jacobson (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

07
21

Carol & Michael Goldberg (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

08
21

Caroline Rosen Funk (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

09
21

Courtney & Josh Garson, Debra & Steve Cohen, Hilary & Josh Barvin (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

10
21

Singer Haven Madison (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

11
21

Liza & Hugh Sintic (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

12
21

Brian Caress & Jessica Strehlow (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

13
21

Jonathan & Alisha Risch, Joy & Joe Kaplan (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

14
21

Lee Haversham, Lisa Helfman, Anne-Laure & Steve Stephens (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

15
21

Larry & Nancy Reader, Leslie & Michael Mazvinsky (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

16
21

Joy Kaplan, Isabella Mayer (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

17
21

Paula Goldstein, Elaine Helfman (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

18
21

Richard & Alina Dovere, Jay & Carolyn Kaplan, Dean Putterman (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

19
21

Sue & Greg Lewis, Milicent Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

20
21

Sunni & Gary Markowitz, honorary co-chairs Barbara & Barry Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

21
21

Susan Patt, Tracy Solomon, Marcy Margolis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

Sandi Wolf_Rori Feldman_Caroline Rosen Funk_Debra Cohen (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Karen & Mark Edelman_Sue & Greg Lewis_Silvia & Todd Riff (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
`Arthur Lavin_Greg and Sue Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Sandi & Steven Wolf (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Caroline Rosen Funk (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
CourtneyandJosh Garson_DebraandSteve Cohen_HilaryandJosh Barvin (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Haven Madison (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JonathanandAlisha Risch_JoyandJoe Kaplan (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Paula Goldstein and Elaine Helfman (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Sue & Greg Lewis and Milicent Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
SunniandGary Markowitz_BarbarandBarry Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
JFS Gala 2023 (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Society / Featured Parties

Dionne Warwick, Emotional Stories and Western Fun Power Jewish Family Services’ Lively Houston Gala

An Awards Ceremony Like No Other

BY // 01.09.24
photography Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow
Alexander JFS president Sandi Helfman Wolf, Rori Feldman, Caroline Rosen Funk, Debra Cohen (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Co-chairs Mark & Karen Edelman, Greg & Sue Lewis, co-chairs Silvia & Todd Riff (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Arthur Lavin, Greg & Sue Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Honorary co-chairs Barbara & Barry Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Alexander JFS president Sandi Helfman Wolf & Steven Wolf (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Carl E. Josehart, Sam Jacobson (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Carol & Michael Goldberg (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Caroline Rosen Funk (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Courtney & Josh Garson, Debra & Steve Cohen, Hilary & Josh Barvin (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Singer Haven Madison (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Liza & Hugh Sintic (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Brian Caress & Jessica Strehlow (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Jonathan & Alisha Risch, Joy & Joe Kaplan (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Lee Haversham, Lisa Helfman, Anne-Laure & Steve Stephens (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Larry & Nancy Reader, Leslie & Michael Mazvinsky (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Joy Kaplan, Isabella Mayer (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Paula Goldstein, Elaine Helfman (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Richard & Alina Dovere, Jay & Carolyn Kaplan, Dean Putterman (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Sue & Greg Lewis, Milicent Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Sunni & Gary Markowitz, honorary co-chairs Barbara & Barry Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Susan Patt, Tracy Solomon, Marcy Margolis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
1
21

Alexander JFS president Sandi Helfman Wolf, Rori Feldman, Caroline Rosen Funk, Debra Cohen (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

2
21

Co-chairs Mark & Karen Edelman, Greg & Sue Lewis, co-chairs Silvia & Todd Riff (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

3
21

Arthur Lavin, Greg & Sue Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

4
21

Honorary co-chairs Barbara & Barry Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

5
21

Alexander JFS president Sandi Helfman Wolf & Steven Wolf (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

6
21

Carl E. Josehart, Sam Jacobson (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

7
21

Carol & Michael Goldberg (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

8
21

Caroline Rosen Funk (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

9
21

Courtney & Josh Garson, Debra & Steve Cohen, Hilary & Josh Barvin (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

10
21

Singer Haven Madison (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

11
21

Liza & Hugh Sintic (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

12
21

Brian Caress & Jessica Strehlow (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

13
21

Jonathan & Alisha Risch, Joy & Joe Kaplan (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

14
21

Lee Haversham, Lisa Helfman, Anne-Laure & Steve Stephens (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

15
21

Larry & Nancy Reader, Leslie & Michael Mazvinsky (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

16
21

Joy Kaplan, Isabella Mayer (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

17
21

Paula Goldstein, Elaine Helfman (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

18
21

Richard & Alina Dovere, Jay & Carolyn Kaplan, Dean Putterman (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

19
21

Sue & Greg Lewis, Milicent Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

20
21

Sunni & Gary Markowitz, honorary co-chairs Barbara & Barry Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

21
21

Susan Patt, Tracy Solomon, Marcy Margolis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

It was a night of camaraderie and community recognition when Joan and Stanford Alexander Jewish Family Services hosted its JFS LiVE! Gala. Chairs Karen and Mark Edelman and Silvia and Todd Riff invited more than 1,100 to the Hilton-Americas Houston hotel for the agency’s Western-themed “Deep in the Heart of JFS” celebration. 

Karen & Mark Edelman_Sue & Greg Lewis_Silvia & Todd Riff (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Co-chairs Mark & Karen Edelman, Greg & Sue Lewis, co-chairs Silvia & Todd Riff (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

At the crux of the gala was the awards ceremony, where four individuals were recognized for their advocacy of Alexander JFS. Greg Lewis received the Joan Alexander Chesed Award for his impactful leadership at Alexander JFS, which has spanned 15 years. That includes his notable role in the addition of the 10,000-square-foot Alexander Family Building to the agency’s facility in 2017. 

The Alexander JFS Community Investment Award was given to TIRR Memorial Hermann for its work in promoting a culture of philanthropy that aligns with Alexander Jewish Family Services’ goals. The award was accepted by Rhonda Abbott, senior vice president and CEO of the hospital system.

Two rising community stars — Rori Feldman and Caroline Rosen Funk — were awarded the Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award. Both women serve on the Alexander Jewish Family Services board of directors and have worked as volunteers, co-chairs and advocates for the agency’s events and initiatives. 

`Arthur Lavin_Greg and Sue Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)
Arthur Lavin, Greg & Sue Lewis (Photo by Mark Katz, Michelle West, Jeff Fitlow)

An emotional point of the evening came when Alexander JFS president Sandi Helfman Wolf invited four service recipients and their caseworkers to share their stories. The audience hung onto the words of these individuals, including a Holocaust survivor whose caseworker enabled her to live at home comfortably, and a survivor of domestic violence who received financial and emotional help from the agency. 

Attendees also enjoyed both a digital silent auction and a Paddles Up live auction led by Stephen Lewis. Funds from the live auction will go towards case management and home care services. The gala’s live entertainment starred American Idol season 21 contestant Haven Madison with her brother and father. The evening even included an exciting guest appearance from legendary singer and actress Dionne Warwick

Valentine's Day Gifts For Her

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024

Alexander JFS provides social services in many areas of life, including mental health, disability, finances, career, chaplaincy and more. This annual gala raises critical funds for the agency, allowing it to support members of Houston’s Jewish community, as well as individuals and families of all faiths and backgrounds. 

PC Seen: Honorary co-chairs Barbara and Barry Lewis, Millicent Lewis; auction co-chairs Sue Lewis, Rhonda Lipper; Alexander JFS vice president of finance Phil Cohen; past president Debra Cohen; Joan Alexander; Steve Stephens; Lisa Helfman; Nancy and Larry Reader; Leslie and Michael Mazvinsky; Alina and Richard Dovere; Carolyn and Jay Kaplan; Dean Putterman; and Sunni and Gary Markowitz

Curated Collection

Swipe
6538 Bob O Link Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6538 Bob O Link Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6538 Bob O Link Drive
4408 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4408 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bratton
This property is listed by: Susan Bratton (214) 546-5304 Email Realtor
4408 Lorraine Avenue
3225 Turtle Creek Boulevard #147
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3225 Turtle Creek Boulevard #147
Dallas, TX

$684,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Krider
This property is listed by: Sue Krider (214) 673-6933 Email Realtor
3225 Turtle Creek Boulevard #147
1721 Bur Oak Drive
Southlake
FOR SALE

1721 Bur Oak Drive
Southlake, TX

$5,249,995 Learn More about this property
Wynne Moore
This property is listed by: Wynne Moore (817) 781-7060 Email Realtor
1721 Bur Oak Drive
4021 Glenwick Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

4021 Glenwick Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,450,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4021 Glenwick Lane
6509 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6509 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$6,900,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6509 Sudbury Road
39 Braewood Place
North Dallas
FOR SALE

39 Braewood Place
Dallas, TX

$4,100,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
39 Braewood Place
5534 Northmoor Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5534 Northmoor Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5534 Northmoor Drive
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
7733 Lovers Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

7733 Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
7733 Lovers Lane
5809 Desco Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5809 Desco Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,349,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5809 Desco Drive
12750 Sea Island Drive
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

12750 Sea Island Drive
Malakoff, TX

$5,195,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
12750 Sea Island Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X