Dionne Warwick, Emotional Stories and Western Fun Power Jewish Family Services’ Lively Houston Gala

It was a night of camaraderie and community recognition when Joan and Stanford Alexander Jewish Family Services hosted its JFS LiVE! Gala. Chairs Karen and Mark Edelman and Silvia and Todd Riff invited more than 1,100 to the Hilton-Americas Houston hotel for the agency’s Western-themed “Deep in the Heart of JFS” celebration.

At the crux of the gala was the awards ceremony, where four individuals were recognized for their advocacy of Alexander JFS. Greg Lewis received the Joan Alexander Chesed Award for his impactful leadership at Alexander JFS, which has spanned 15 years. That includes his notable role in the addition of the 10,000-square-foot Alexander Family Building to the agency’s facility in 2017.

The Alexander JFS Community Investment Award was given to TIRR Memorial Hermann for its work in promoting a culture of philanthropy that aligns with Alexander Jewish Family Services’ goals. The award was accepted by Rhonda Abbott, senior vice president and CEO of the hospital system.

Two rising community stars — Rori Feldman and Caroline Rosen Funk — were awarded the Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award. Both women serve on the Alexander Jewish Family Services board of directors and have worked as volunteers, co-chairs and advocates for the agency’s events and initiatives.

An emotional point of the evening came when Alexander JFS president Sandi Helfman Wolf invited four service recipients and their caseworkers to share their stories. The audience hung onto the words of these individuals, including a Holocaust survivor whose caseworker enabled her to live at home comfortably, and a survivor of domestic violence who received financial and emotional help from the agency.

Attendees also enjoyed both a digital silent auction and a Paddles Up live auction led by Stephen Lewis. Funds from the live auction will go towards case management and home care services. The gala’s live entertainment starred American Idol season 21 contestant Haven Madison with her brother and father. The evening even included an exciting guest appearance from legendary singer and actress Dionne Warwick.

Alexander JFS provides social services in many areas of life, including mental health, disability, finances, career, chaplaincy and more. This annual gala raises critical funds for the agency, allowing it to support members of Houston’s Jewish community, as well as individuals and families of all faiths and backgrounds.

PC Seen: Honorary co-chairs Barbara and Barry Lewis, Millicent Lewis; auction co-chairs Sue Lewis, Rhonda Lipper; Alexander JFS vice president of finance Phil Cohen; past president Debra Cohen; Joan Alexander; Steve Stephens; Lisa Helfman; Nancy and Larry Reader; Leslie and Michael Mazvinsky; Alina and Richard Dovere; Carolyn and Jay Kaplan; Dean Putterman; and Sunni and Gary Markowitz.