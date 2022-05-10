For Its 100th Birthday, The Junior League Took Dallas Back to the Roaring ’20s

Dancers from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Junior League of Dallas Development Vice President Elisabeth McHugh, Junior League of Dallas President-elect Emily Somerville-Cabrera, Natalie Lesikar, Bonner Allen, Junior League of Dallas Training Vice President Katherine Fayne, Sarah Burns and Tracy Steiner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

The dance floor of the Chantilly Ballroom (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Dancers from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

John Lill and 2021-2022 Sustainer of the Year Veletta Forsythe Lill (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Junior League of Dallas Sustainer Advisor Karen Shuford, Junior League of Dallas Sustainer President Patti Flowers and Jan Baldwin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Junior League of Dallas Centennial Co-chair Andrea Cheek and Junior League of Dallas President Christa Sanford (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

A table setting at the Junior League of Dallas Centennial Gala (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

A warm embrace between former Junior League of Dallas ball chairs. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Former ball chairs for the Junior League of Dallas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Former Luncheon Chairs for the Junior League of Dallas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

The program for the Junior League of Dallas Centennial Gala (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Heath Cheek, Junior League of Dallas Centennial Co-chair Andrea Cheek, Junior League of Dallas Centennial Co-chair Margo Goodwin and Bill Goodwin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Former presidents of the Junior League of Dallas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

WHAT: The Centennial Gala, presented by the Sewell Family, benefiting the Junior League of Dallas Community Service Fund and celebrating 100 years of service.

WHERE: The Chantilly Ballroom of the Hilton Anitole on Saturday, April 23.

THE SCENE: Just one day after hosting the Children’s Cancer Fund’s Annual “Color Out Cancer” gala (and a star-studded luncheon the day before that), the Chantilly Ballroom was once again transformed. This time, into an Art Nouveau world for the Junior League of Dallas Centennial Gala, complete with a 1920s-inspired performance by dancers from Booker T. Washington. After a VIP cocktail reception, guests found their seats and were welcomed to a gorgeous dinner by the organization’s president Christa Sanford. Before guests flooded the dance floor, buoyed by the sounds of Stratosphere’s 16-piece band, Centennial co-chairs Andrea Cheek and Margo Goodwin led the audience in a roaring rendition of “Happy Birthday,” followed by a rush of gold, glittering confetti.

It was a fittingly opulent—and joyous—grand finale to a week-long celebration marking Junior League of Dallas’ 100th birthday and a century of service to the community.

PC SEEN: Those spotted raising a glass to the JLD were Junior League of Dallas Centennial Milestones Luncheon Co-chairs Isabell Novakov Higginbotham and Lisa Hewitt, as well as 2021-2022 Sustainer of the Year Veletta Forsythe Lill, Lauren Maggard, Katie Robbins, Angie Kadesky, Melissa Sherrill Martin, Daniella Giglio, Lora Farris JB Hayes, Dawud Crooms, Tiffaney D. Hunter, Katherine Crooms, Shonn Brown, Lauren Black and Tré Black.