Society / The Seen

Houston’s WOW Women Make Grab-and-Go Fun With Picnic Power

Making a Difference With a Spring Fling

BY // 05.07.21
photography Nikki Rosenberg
Sarika Patel, Julia Russell, Marianna Corcoran, Victoria Villarreal at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Nikki Rosenberg)
Connor, Marianna, and Matt Corcoran; Jenni and Jayce Kotowych at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Nikki Rosenberg)
Emily Robinson, Trevor Walter at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Nikki Rosenberg)
Catherine Murray, Joel Bazan at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Nikki Rosenberg)
Chirag Pate, Justin Ely at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Nikki Rosenberg)
Julia Russell, Courtney Campo at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Nikki Rosenberg)
Diana Mosenge, Dipali Patel at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Nikki Rosenberg)
Desiree Urrutia, Julie Ann Ludeke, Jacqui Wait, Alex de Barros at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Nikki Rosenberg)
Hayley Barnhill, Madison Ikeler at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Nikki Rosenberg)
Alec & Ellen Becker at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Nikki Rosenberg)
Julie Stuhlreyer, Vanessa Watson, Jill Robinson, Tiffany Hawthorne, Paulina Strom at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Nikki Rosenberg)
Lauren Levicki Courville, Marianna Corcoran at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Nikki Rosenberg)
Serena and Olivia Sneeringer at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Nikki Rosenberg)
Elena Nanasi, event chair Marianna Corcoran at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling (Photo by Nikki Rosenberg)
What: The 16th annual Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling

Where: Dress for Success headquarters at 3310 Eastside

PC Moment: The critical moment came when big rains called for pivoting from the Buffalo Bayou Park party site to the brick and mortar establishment where there was plenty of room for what became a grab-and-go event. Even with the change of plans some 60 participants joined in the fundraising effort for the nonprofit that mentors and dresses for business women who are seeking advancement in life.

With the rain in mind, chair Marianna Corcoran organized a yummy picnic-at-home basket that included Common Bond Bakery sandwiches and banana pudding from B.B. Lemon as well as drinks from Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Ranch Rider Spirits and Suja Juice.

The young professional Women of Wardrobe (WOW) team also put together six curated raffle packages from the Christy Lynn Collection, Mansur Gavriel, Bludorn, Mirth, Zadok Jewelers, Houston Texans and more.

More than a mere social club, active WOW members are required to donate at least three hours of their time volunteering to assist Dress for Success Houston in providing professional attire, encouragement and career development for the nonprofit’s programming. Each WOW membership fee is used to purchase a new suit and accessories for a Dress for Success Houston client.

While the organization is female-oriented , the WOW events never fail to capture the interest of a number of supportive gents. What better place to meet involved, philanthropic young professional women, good for networking and perhaps social engagement.

PC Seen: WOW president Julia Russell, Courtney Campo, Libby Gravatt, Desiree Urrutia, Ruba Ahmad, Julie Ann Ludeke, Paulina Strom, Jacqui Wait, Alex de Barros, and Tiffany Hawthorne.

X