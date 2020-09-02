Kentucky Derby Returns Without the Ridiculously Sublime Hats, But One Houston Tradition Continues Online
A Look Back at the Good "Old" DaysBY Shelby Hodge // 09.01.20
The 2017 Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place: Bria Wall, Joanna Hartland, Amy Haymond, Hannah McNair. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Shannon Hall, Marcus Sloan at the 2018 Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Deanna Barton and Paige Fertitta at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes: A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bo's Place at Fertitta's home in 2018. (Dave Rossman Photo)
Sue Smith rocks the hat scene with Travis Torrence at the 2018 Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place.
Sue Smith's killer hat at the 2018 Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit at the Fertitta family home.
Tracy & Harry Faulkner at the 2019 Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby Affair benefiting Bo's Place. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
James & Iman Farrior at the 2017 Bo's Place Hats, Heats and Horseshoes fundraiser at the Fertitta family home. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stacey & Al Lindseth at the 2019 Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby Affair. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Matt Mackay & Elizabeth McIngvale Mackay at the 2018 Kentucky Derby Affair. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Hallie Vanderhider at the 2019 Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby Affair benefiting Bo's Place. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Caroline Walters, Megan Cushing at the 2018 Hats & Horse shoes benefiting Bo's Place. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Fady Armanious, Tony Bradfield, Bill Baldwin at the 2019 Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby Affair benefiting Bo's Place. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brad & Joanna Marks, Hannah & Cal McNair at the 2017 Bo's Place Hats, Heats and Horseshoes. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Patrick & Meredith Chastang at the 2019 Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby Affair benefiting Bo's Place. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cary & Judge Clarease Yates at the 2018 Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes. (Dave Rossman Photo)
David & Claudine Hartland
Adam Hricik and Tonya DeSloover at the 2017 Bo's Place Hats, Heats and Horseshoes.
Amanda & Terry Boffone at the 2019 Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes fundraiser celebrating the Kentucky Derby. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
June & Jeff Lepperd at the 2019 Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby Affair benefiting Bo's Place. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephen & Julie Chen at the 2019 Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby Affair at the Fertitta home benefiting Bo's Place. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joanna Hartland Marks & Brad Marks a the 2018 Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bo's Place. (Photo by Catchlightgroup.com)
Cal & Hannah McNair at the 2019 Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes fundraiser celebrating the Kentucky Derby. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Like everything else at this time, the fact that the Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday seems somewhat unreal. We should be watching college football games and cheering on the Houston Astros. But postponed due to COVID-19 from the original Running of the Roses on May 2, we find ourselves checking TV schedules for race times.
Alas, the glamour generally associated with the Derby — the profusion of voluminous hats, everything from the ridiculous to the sublime and the vast consumption of mint juleps — will be missing as this year there will be no fans at Churchill Downs.
And in Houston there will be no traditional “Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair” fundraiser on the lavish grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks where Paige Fertitta has graciously hosted the event for severl years.
The event, originally set for May 2 and then rescheduled for a Tootsies party on race day, has devolved into an online auction that began August 28 and continues until 7 pm on Saturday. Proceeds benefit Bo’s Place. Chairs Kelli and John Weinzierl are joined by honorary chairs Paige Fertitta, Megan and Luke Hotze, Hannah and Cal McNair and Hallie Vanderhider in encouraging bidding on the must-have items. All are regular supporters of the annual fundraiser.
Bidding has begun in earnest on the items that include a passel of gift cards from some of the city’s most happening eateries, a bay house for a week, design consultations with Laura U and with Courtney Hill Interiors, wine lots and a Zoom cooking class with provisions from Central Market.
Because we simply cannot endure Kentucky Derby days without a look at spectacular hats, we mosey back through the PaperCity archives to share with a look at what the ladies and gents have been wearing to the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes in recent years. See for yourself in the photo gallery below: