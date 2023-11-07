Kristin Chenoweth Tells Almost All During Houston Lunch For Barbara Bush’s No. 1 Cause — Marriage and Surprise Move Included

Stick Delaup, Maureen Higdon on stage at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Power of Literacy Luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Kristin Chenoweth speaks about her book at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Power of Literacy Luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Keith Garvin, Maureen Higdon, Lisa Garvin, and Stick Delaup at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Power of Literacy Luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ernie Manouse, Kristin Chenoweth on stage at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Ladies for Literacy Guild's Power of Literacy Luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Ladies for Literacy Guild‘s Power of Literacy Luncheon

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: After guest speaker Kristin Chenoweth discussed her latest book (I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts) — an inspiring, colorful tome featuring playful philosophical musings on connection, creativity, loss, love, faith and closure — with Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse, there was a surprise.

When asked if she had any final parting words or advice, Chenoweth, paused, took a deep breath and began singing “Smile” a capella to which the thrilled audience gave her a standing ovation. The program concluded with the video showing of ““For Good” from the Tony Award-winning Wicked, performed by award winners Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, both of whom starred in the original cast of the Broadway musical.

She also spoke a few works on her September wedding in Dallas to her longtime boyfriend Josh Bryant.

The event raised more than $500,000 for childhood literacy programs. Contributing to that bottom line was the double-stranded necklace of freshwater pearls with a diamond clasp — inspired by the timeless style of the late Barbara Bush — donated by Tenenbaum Jewelers.

The Guild Advances Literacy

Reiterating the good works of the guild, president Stick Delaup noted that the organization has provided more than 4,500 children with home libraries through the Foundation’s My Home Library program and opened two George & Barbara Bush Family Place Libraries, built a children’s library in the Spring Branch Boys & Girls Club, sponsored Camp Adventure for hundreds of children in Houston’s Fifth and Third Wards, supported out-of-school time programming and books to thousands of children through the Curiosity Cruiser mobile library fleet, and more.

PC Seen: Beverly Postl, Stephanie Tsuru, Y. Ping Sun, Vicki West, Lilly Andress, Ann Bookout, Brenda Love, Mary Lynn Marks, Scott Ulrich and Ernest Trevino, Sidney Faust, Paige Fertitta, Lisa and Keith Garvin, Betty Hrncir, and Carolyn Mohsenzadeh.