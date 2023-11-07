Kristin Chenoweth; Photo courtsey of Jacob Power
Society / Featured Parties

Kristin Chenoweth Tells Almost All During Houston Lunch For Barbara Bush's No. 1 Cause — Marriage and Surprise Move Included

A Broadway Star, Tony Winner and Book Author, This Triple Threat Isn't Shy

BY // 11.06.23
What: Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Ladies for Literacy Guild‘s Power of Literacy Luncheon

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: After guest speaker Kristin Chenoweth discussed her latest book (I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts) — an inspiring, colorful tome featuring playful philosophical musings on connection, creativity, loss, love, faith and closure — with Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse, there was a surprise.

When asked if she had any final parting words or advice, Chenoweth, paused, took a deep breath and began singing “Smile” a capella to which the thrilled audience gave her a standing ovation. The program concluded with the video showing of ““For Good” from the Tony Award-winning Wicked, performed by award winners Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, both of whom starred in the original cast of the Broadway musical.

She also spoke a few works on her September wedding in Dallas to her longtime boyfriend Josh Bryant.

The event raised more than $500,000 for childhood literacy programs. Contributing to that bottom line was the double-stranded necklace of freshwater pearls with a diamond clasp — inspired by the timeless style of the late Barbara Bush — donated by Tenenbaum Jewelers.

