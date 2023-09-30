Valen Custer, Kate Lagos, Vicki McCarty
Models in LAGOS Couture flank Kate Lagos, daughter of jewelry designer Stephen Lagos, at an intimate lunch at The Annie Café. (Photo by Jacob Power)

LAGOS Couture sapphire, ruby and emerald suite.

Ashley Seippel, Heather Almond, Beth Muecke at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sara Oberton, Alexandra Carreno, Elly Brown at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lagos' Amanda Willinger at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus.(Photo by Jacob Power)

Sheree Frede, Kate Lagos at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus.(Photo by Jacob Power)

Amanda Mertz at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lauren Maxwel, Sara Oberton at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Cheryl Russell, Nikki Gamble at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels. (Photo by Jacob Power)

LAGOS Couture necklace (Photo by Jacob Power)

Monica Bickers, Caitlin Hsu, Lauren Maxwell at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewel.(Photo by Jacob Power)

LAGOS Couture amethyst and ruby necklace (Photo by Jacob Power)

Amanda Mertz, Candace Thomas at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Rubies from LAGOS Couture (Photo by Jacob Power)

LAGOS Couture jade earrings and ring

LAGOS 18k gold jewelry from the Couture collection on display at The Annie Café luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Society / Featured Parties

Select Houston Ladies Get the World's First Look at the LAGOS Couture Collection — This Swanky Luncheon Glitters

An Uptown Hotspot Turns Into a Jewelry Wonderland for VIP Guests

BY // 09.30.23
photography Jacob Power
Models in LAGOS Couture flank brand stylist Kate Lagos, daughter of jewelry designer Stephen Lagos, at an intimate lunch at The Annie Café. (Photo by Jacob Power)
LAGOS Couture sapphire, ruby and emerald suite.
Ashley Seippel, Heather Almond, Beth Muecke at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sara Oberton, Alexandra Carreno, Elly Brown at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lagos' Amanda Willinger at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sheree Frede, Kate Lagos at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Amanda Mertz at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lauren Maxwel, Sara Oberton at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cheryl Russell, Nikki Gamble at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels. (Photo by Jacob Power)
LAGOS Couture necklace (Photo by Jacob Power)
Monica Bickers, Caitlin Hsu, Lauren Maxwell at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels. (Photo by Jacob Power)
LAGOS Couture amethyst and ruby necklace (Photo by Jacob Power)
Amanda Mertz, Candace Thomas at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Rubies from LAGOS Couture (Photo by Jacob Power)
LAGOS Couture jade earrings and ring (Photo by Jacob Power)
LAGOS 18k gold jewelry from the Couture collection on display at The Annie Café luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Gift bags went home with the ladies attending the luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Models in LAGOS Couture flank Kate Lagos, daughter of jewelry designer Stephen Lagos, at an intimate lunch at The Annie Café. (Photo by Jacob Power)

LAGOS Couture sapphire, ruby and emerald suite.

Ashley Seippel, Heather Almond, Beth Muecke at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sara Oberton, Alexandra Carreno, Elly Brown at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lagos' Amanda Willinger at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus.(Photo by Jacob Power)

Sheree Frede, Kate Lagos at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus.(Photo by Jacob Power)

Amanda Mertz at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lauren Maxwel, Sara Oberton at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels, carried by Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Cheryl Russell, Nikki Gamble at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels. (Photo by Jacob Power)

LAGOS Couture necklace (Photo by Jacob Power)

Monica Bickers, Caitlin Hsu, Lauren Maxwell at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewel.(Photo by Jacob Power)

LAGOS Couture amethyst and ruby necklace (Photo by Jacob Power)

Amanda Mertz, Candace Thomas at a luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Rubies from LAGOS Couture (Photo by Jacob Power)

LAGOS Couture jade earrings and ring

LAGOS 18k gold jewelry from the Couture collection on display at The Annie Café luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

How lucky was the swell group of Houston ladies invited by LAGOS for an intimate luncheon at The Annie Cafe? The  renowned jewelry house chose the occasion for the inaugural introduction of the debut LAGOS Couture Collection, a capsule of one-of-a-kind and limited edition pieces that was launched in September.

The magnificent jewels on display in a private room at the Uptown hotspot whetted the appetite of the VIP guests as much as the prized restaurant’s menu. For who could resist coveting the amethyst and ruby necklace and earrings or the amazing suite of sapphires, rubies and emeralds, each set in 18K gold?

It was as much a special event for Neiman Marcus as it was for the invited guests. For the retailer is carrying select styles and the stunning collection will be traveling to select cities across the country, including Dallas, in partnership with the department store giant. The collection will go live on LAGOS.com on October 16.

In addition to event hosts Kate Lagos, the brand stylist and daughter of LAGOS founder and creative director Steven Lagos, and Amanda Willinger, the brand’s chief digital officer, Neiman Marcus Houston was represented by brand experience manager Heather Almond.

“It’s exciting to share these one-of-a-kind styles with our customers,” Katie Lagos tells PaperCity. “They’re inspired by my father’s travels and many of them are vintage-style heirlooms that have a history within our family. Anyone who purchases one of these unique pieces truly becomes part of the LAGOS family.”

The collection, LAGOS notes, is inspired by Steven Lagos‘ love for travel, wanderlust and art.

