Select Houston Ladies Get the World’s First Look at the LAGOS Couture Collection — This Swanky Luncheon Glitters

Gift bags went home with the ladies attending the luncheon at The Annie Café featuring LAGOS Couture jewels. (Photo by Jacob Power)

LAGOS 18k gold jewelry from the Couture collection on display at The Annie Café luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Models in LAGOS Couture flank Kate Lagos, daughter of jewelry designer Stephen Lagos, at an intimate lunch at The Annie Café. (Photo by Jacob Power)

How lucky was the swell group of Houston ladies invited by LAGOS for an intimate luncheon at The Annie Cafe? The renowned jewelry house chose the occasion for the inaugural introduction of the debut LAGOS Couture Collection, a capsule of one-of-a-kind and limited edition pieces that was launched in September.

The magnificent jewels on display in a private room at the Uptown hotspot whetted the appetite of the VIP guests as much as the prized restaurant’s menu. For who could resist coveting the amethyst and ruby necklace and earrings or the amazing suite of sapphires, rubies and emeralds, each set in 18K gold?

It was as much a special event for Neiman Marcus as it was for the invited guests. For the retailer is carrying select styles and the stunning collection will be traveling to select cities across the country, including Dallas, in partnership with the department store giant. The collection will go live on LAGOS.com on October 16.

In addition to event hosts Kate Lagos, the brand stylist and daughter of LAGOS founder and creative director Steven Lagos, and Amanda Willinger, the brand’s chief digital officer, Neiman Marcus Houston was represented by brand experience manager Heather Almond.

“It’s exciting to share these one-of-a-kind styles with our customers,” Katie Lagos tells PaperCity. “They’re inspired by my father’s travels and many of them are vintage-style heirlooms that have a history within our family. Anyone who purchases one of these unique pieces truly becomes part of the LAGOS family.”

The collection, LAGOS notes, is inspired by Steven Lagos‘ love for travel, wanderlust and art.

Among the pieces sure to attract connoisseurs are the Garden of Eden suite (diamonds, emeralds and sapphires, intricately set in 18k yellow gold), Couture Jade Drop earrings (lavender and green jade with diamonds set in 18k yellow gold) and the Couture Lotus Leaf earrings (diamonds set in 18k gold).

PC Seen: Sheree Frede, Ashley Seippel, Sara Oberton, Nikki Gamble, Candace Thomas, Beth Muecke, Elly Brown, Alexandra Carreno, Amanda Mertz, Lauren Maxwell, Cheryl Russell, Monica Bickers, and Caitlin Hsu.