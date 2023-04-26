Houston’s Dramatic $4.1 Million Liftoff — Two Nights of Partying Give Medical Choppers a Life Saving Boost
Life Flight Often Saves the DayBY Shelby Hodge // 04.26.23
Dr. David & Tonya Callender, Elizabeth & Gary Petersen at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
April McGee, Melissa Sugulas, Melissa Juneau, Amalia Stanton, Vicsandra Jones at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jim & Sherry Smith, Nina & Ed Hendee at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Suzie Johnson, Tom Flanagan, Lisa Simon at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anne Neeson & Craig Janies at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Steve & Leticia Trauber at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Arthur & Philamena Baird at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John & Maureen Graf, Chef Aaron Bludorn at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Barbara & Bill Easter at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Bill Baldwin & Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Gail & Greg Garland at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Gary Petersen, Jill Holstead, Sherry Smith, Scott Holstead at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Alice Mosing at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve Trauber, Doug Schnitzer, Scott Wise, Bill Campbell at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristina Somerville, Elizabeth Petersen, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sunflowers by the thousands light up the party scene at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Myron & Rosanna Blalock, Elizabeth & Will Galtney at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Rob & Bess Wilson, Tom Flanagan, Norman Daniel at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Scott & Anna McLean, Corina & Armando Perez at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Lawson Gow, Lauren Gow, Jill & Brad Deutser at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Suzanne & Dr. Jamie McCarthy at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Karen & Roland Garcia at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alvin Abraham, Nick Nagurski at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Albert Yen, Erin Asprec, Sam Golden at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Memorial Hermann Life Flight team at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine Gala' spotlighting Life Flight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Guests at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Walking on Sunshine' gala dance to the sounds of Affinity.
The roar of Life Flight helicopter blades and the blaze of runway lighting informed guests at the Memorial Hermann Foundation “Walking on Sunshine” gala that the party was about to begin in earnest. As curtains opened on the Hilton Americas-Houston vast ballroom, guests were greeted by a thrilling video of Life Flight choppers in action across the Houston skyline.
Cheers and tears of pride ensued.
We doubt there could there be a more powerful launch for a multi-million dollar gala. In fact, this evening was the second part of a two-tiered fundraising effort that earned a total $4.1 million for the beloved Life Flight operation.
Even before the helicopter fantasy, guests were greeted by a field of thousands of sunflowers, blossoms that also topped the dueling pianos that entertained during the cocktail reception. The team behind the night’s thrilling moments? The venerable Ward & Ames Special Events.
“Tonight is extra special because we are honoring an extraordinary couple Elizabeth and Gary Petersen, who are such a wonderful part of the Memorial Hermann family and always ready to help,” said Ann Neeson, executive vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Foundation.
“I’m so grateful for Maureen and John Graf, who have made tonight’s event a huge success, and for the generosity of everyone here in ensuring Memorial Hermann’s work is possible. Philanthropy makes Life Flight possible for our community.”
In an interesting turn on gala menus, highly touted Houston chef Aaron Bludorn partnered with the Hilton Americas-Houston culinary team to create a menu for the evening that reflected his lauded talents. During the benefit program, Bludorn reflected on the role Memorial Hermann plays in the community and for him as a business owner who relies on the Memorial Hermann Health Plan for his employees.
The evening closed out with dancing to the sounds of Affinity.
PC Seen: Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO Dr. David Callender and wife Tonya, Philamena and Arthur Baird, Barbara and Bill Easter, Gail and Greg Garland, Sherry and Jim Smith, Nina and Ed Hendee, Maureen and John Graf, Susie Johnson, Kristina Somerville, Jill and Brad Deutser, Elizabeth and Will Galtney, Bess and Rob Wilson, Anna and Scott McLean, and Leticia and Steve Trauber.