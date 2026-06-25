Ann and David Sutherland Host Cocktails & Book Signing Soirée for Architect Lionel Morrison at their Marvelous Modern Dallas Home

1 / 0 David & Ann Sutherland, Jean & Nate Eudaly at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Missy Wyszynski, Lionel Morrison, Brooke Hollis Hortenstine at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Brant McFarlain & Justin Moon at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) David Sutherland (Photo by George Fiala) Denise McGaha, Gonzalo Bueno at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Derek & Christen Wilson at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Emilee May, Pete Hodges at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Lionel Morrison (Photo by George Fiala) Eric & Sheryl Maas at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Eric Maas, Lauren Messer at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Harold & Leslie Bell, David Sutherland at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Jenny Kirtland, Kelly Parker, Niven Morgan at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) John & Lisa Runyon at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Josy Cooner-Collins, Megan Wood, Valerie Boyd at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Karen & Steve Levine at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Kristie Ramirez, Greg Katz at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Rob Brinkley, Brooke Hollis Hortenstine at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Lionel Morrison signing his book (Photo by George Fiala) “Modernism in Context: Homes by Lionel Morrison” (The Images Publishing Group) (Photo George Fiala) (Photo by George Fiala) Lucilo Peña, Christen Wilson at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Mark & Jean Dilworth at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Piper Wyatt, Adele Broughton, Margaret Stafford at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Shelby Wagner, Karla McKinley, Niven Morgan at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Terry & Janet Kafka at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Virginia & Allen Davis at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala) Wes Tunnell, Rocky Owens at Lionel Morrison book signing event (Photo by George Fiala)

The Sutherland residence in Dallas’ Preston Hollow isn’t just a stunning modernist estate — it’s a book cover.

Architects, design royalty, friends and clients recently gathered at Ann and David Sutherland’s home for cocktails and a book signing with architect Lionel Morrison, who designed the Sutherland’s much-photographed modernist marvel. The Sutherland house is also on the cover of Modernism in Context: Homes by Lionel Morrison, published April 2026.

Morrison, who was in town from his home in Santa Fe, discussed with David Sutherland the house’s unique place in his portfolio.

“Building a house for yourself is not for everyone,” said Morrison. “It requires a significant commitment of time, money, and energy; but, for those who care enough to take on the challenge, the rewards can be wonderful.”

Lionel Morrison (Photo by George Fiala)

Morrison began his firm in 1982 and was elevated to AIA College of Fellows in Design in 1992. His work has been featured in Texas Architect, Veranda, Architectural Record and other publications, and he has been named Outstanding Architect by the American Society of Interior Designers.

The book showcases Morrison’s modernist approach through 14 residences, located across the country from Texas to California to Georgia and spanning four decades of his career. Billingsley Company’s Lucilo Peña penned the introduction, and Dallas Architecture Forum’s Nate Eudaly provided the foreword.

PC Seen: Shelby Wagner and Niven Morgan, Gonzalo Bueno, Virginia and Allen Davis,Mark andJean Dilworth, Wes Tunnell, Rocky Owens, Emilee May, Pete Hodges, Brant McFarlain and Justin Moon, Josy Cooner Collins, Corbin See, Brooke Hortenstine, Rob Brinkley, Missy Wyszynski, Karla McKinley, Jean Eudaly, Lisa and John Runyon, Denise McGaha, Piper Wyatt, Jenny Kirtland, Chad Rhode, Sheryl and Eric Maas, Kristie Ramirez, Greg Katz, Janet and Terry Kafka, Karla McKinley, Margaret Stafford, Megan and Brady Wood, and Amy Messer and Lauren Grussendorf.