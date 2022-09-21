Beyonce’s Dad and a Legendary UCLA Women’s Coach Stand Up to Cancer in River Oaks
Embracing Life and Never Waiting to DanceBY Shelby Hodge // 09.20.22
The American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon honorees Dr. Vincent Valero, Terri Wang, Donna Lewis, chair Gina Gaston Elie, emcee Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, honorees Laura Ward, Shawntell McWilliams, Mathew Knowles, Marilu Garza (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Tickled Pink luncheon chairs Millette Sherman, Gina Gaston Dr. Kelli Cohen Fein with emcee Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Guest speaker Valorie Kondos Field at the American Cancer Society's Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Barbara Van Postman, Hallie Vanderhider, Sue Burnett, Cherill Farnsworth at the American Cancer Society Tickled Prink luncheon (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Gena Avery Knowles at the American Cancer Society's Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Jenny Todd, Tiffany Halik at the American Cancer Society Tickled Prink luncheon (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Gary Becker, Paige Fertitta, Laura Ward at the American Cancer Society Tickled Prink luncheon (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Ashley Dedmon, Kristen Barley, Janice Workcuff at the American Cancer Society Tickled Prink luncheon (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Haag & Millette Sherman at the American Cancer Society Tickled Prink luncheon (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Raquel Lewis, Kim Padgett, Cheryl Byington at the American Cancer Society Tickled Prink luncheon (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Fran Lichtenstein, Leila Perrin, Marilu Garza, LHN, Charity Yarborough, Sandra Porter, Chris Kase at the American Cancer Society Tickled Prink luncheon (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Gina Gaston Elie, Beth Muecke, Maria Bassa at the American Cancer Society Tickled Prink luncheon (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Phoebe Tudor, Dr. Kelli Cohen Fein at the American Cancer Society's Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Allen Lyons, Carol Lee at the American Cancer Society Tickled Prink luncheon (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Karan Robinson, honoree Marilu Garza at the American Cancer Society's Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Breast cancer survivor and acclaimed UCLA women’s gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field had words of wisdom for the throng, many wearing requisite pink, packing the River Oaks Country Club ballroom for the American Cancer Society’s annual Tickled Pink luncheon in Houston.
“Success is peace of mind when you know you’ve done your best,” she offered.
“Athletics is a master class in life lessons that you don’t learn in a classroom.”
“Be anxious for nothing and be grateful for all things.”
These were among the gems that the author of Life Is Short, Don’t Wait to Dance gave along with a recounting of her career path and breast cancer battle to the attentive audience. Kondos Field certainly gave the crowd plenty to think about.
The atmosphere was light and bright as the event was chaired by a dynamic trio of American Cancer Society supporters — Kelli Cohen Fein, Gina Gaston Elie and Millette Sherman. Adding to the energy was Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, who served as an energized and quite fun emcee. (She quipped later that she enjoys emceeing so much that she would pay to have the opportunity.)
Seven community leaders, including several breast cancer survivors, were welcomed on stage as honorees — Marilu Garza, Mathew Knowles (Beyonce’s father and a well-known record executive and University of Houston special course instructor), Donna Lewis, Shawntell McWilliams, Dr. Vicente Valero, Terri Wang, and Laura Ward.
The luncheon raised $210,000 for the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer research, education and support services.
PC Seen: Haag Sherman, Mario Elie, Paige Fertitta, Gena Avery, Bob Bowman, Frann Lichtenstein, Dr. Rick Ngo, Mary Gracely, Leila Perrin, Sandra Porter, Phoebe Tudor, Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff, Jacquie Baily Craig, Cheryl Byingyton, Gary Becker, Vicki Rizzo, Kristen Barley, Jenna Bamburg, and Charity Yarborough.