GalleriaSign
Screen Shot 2021-04-20 at 6.56.44 PM
Louis Vuitton Men
Valentino, Houston Galleria (Photo by Quy Tran)
01
04

The Galleria is adding new stores and restaurants.

02
04

Pioneering photographer @alasdairmclellan takes a coastal trip to discover the #MONCLERJWANDERSON collection. Moncler opens in The Galleria this summer.

03
04

Louis Vuitton introduces its free-standing men's boutique in The Galleria Houston this summer. Pictured here the $39,000 travel bag shaped like an airplane.

04
04

The Valentino traveling neon logo with floral bar welcomed guests to the new boutique in Houton's Galleria. (Photo by Quy Tran)

GalleriaSign
Screen Shot 2021-04-20 at 6.56.44 PM
Louis Vuitton Men
Valentino, Houston Galleria (Photo by Quy Tran)
Fashion / Shopping

Houston Galleria Adds Top New Designer Stores and a Canadian Restaurant Staple

The Bayou City's Shopping Beacon Continues to Grow

BY // 04.20.21
The Galleria is adding new stores and restaurants.
Pioneering photographer @alasdairmclellan takes a coastal trip to discover the #MONCLERJWANDERSON collection. Moncler opens in The Galleria this summer.
Louis Vuitton introduces its free-standing men's boutique in The Galleria Houston this summer. Pictured here the $39,000 travel bag shaped like an airplane.
The Valentino traveling neon logo with floral bar welcomed guests to the new boutique in Houton's Galleria. (Photo by Quy Tran)
1
4

The Galleria is adding new stores and restaurants.

2
4

Pioneering photographer @alasdairmclellan takes a coastal trip to discover the #MONCLERJWANDERSON collection. Moncler opens in The Galleria this summer.

3
4

Louis Vuitton introduces its free-standing men's boutique in The Galleria Houston this summer. Pictured here the $39,000 travel bag shaped like an airplane.

4
4

The Valentino traveling neon logo with floral bar welcomed guests to the new boutique in Houton's Galleria. (Photo by Quy Tran)

The Galleria is sprinting ahead with its push to be Houston’s leading high-end shopping/dining destination with three new designer stores and a new restaurant that’s coming to the mall this summer. Add to that the relocation, featuring posh updates, of Giorgio Armani, John Varvatos and Valentino boutiques.

Nabbing the Louis Vuitton Men‘s stand-alone boutique is a coup for The Galleria. The boutique, slated to open this summer, is expected to feature the full line of men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches and jewelry. Our question: Will we see the $39,000 travel bag that looks like an airplane?

This is in addition to the Louis Vuitton boutique that has for decades been slaking Houstonians’ thirst for the highly coveted LV goods. It will be located across the aisle from Ferragamo.

Moncler makes its Galleria debut in summer as well, bringing its iconic down jackets and coats plus the full line of stylish sportswear from the French-Italian manufacturer. You’ll find Moncler tucked into the space between Gucci and Michael Kors, along what is clearly designer row.

Screen Shot 2021-04-20 at 6.56.44 PM
Pioneering photographer @alasdairmclellan takes a coastal trip to discover the #MONCLERJWANDERSON collection. Moncler opens in The Galleria this summer.

It could be in the coming month or so — or if not by summer for certain — that rag & bone makes its Houston Galleria debut with totally wearable casual styles that are ideal for the current work at home norm. Simon is boasting that rag & bone is exclusive to The Galleria. Find your trés chic sweats and more for both men and women.

The Galleria is also growing its stable of restaurants with opening this summer of JOEY Uptown, which is transforming the former home of Yauatcha into an industrial chic eatery. Canadian-based Joey Restaurants operates more than two dozen casual restaurants across the United States and Canada. Executive chef Chris Mills is working on a globally inspired menu for the Houston outpost. JOEY Restaurants are self touted as “the ultimate in casual dining.”

John Varvatos and Valentino have both relocated into posh new digs while Giorgio Armani is in a temporary location until its chic new boutique is complete some time in the fall. All three are exclusive in Houston to The Galleria.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Stonegate
FOR SALE

2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
6144 Locke Avenue
Ridglea
FOR SALE

6144 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$719,900 Learn More about this property
Carter Brumley
This property is listed by: Carter Brumley (817) 201-1117 Email Realtor
6144 Locke Avenue
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
Lakeside Parkway #1502
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X