Houston Galleria Adds Top New Designer Stores and a Canadian Restaurant Staple

The Valentino traveling neon logo with floral bar welcomed guests to the new boutique in Houton's Galleria. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Louis Vuitton introduces its free-standing men's boutique in The Galleria Houston this summer. Pictured here the $39,000 travel bag shaped like an airplane.

The Galleria is sprinting ahead with its push to be Houston’s leading high-end shopping/dining destination with three new designer stores and a new restaurant that’s coming to the mall this summer. Add to that the relocation, featuring posh updates, of Giorgio Armani, John Varvatos and Valentino boutiques.

Nabbing the Louis Vuitton Men‘s stand-alone boutique is a coup for The Galleria. The boutique, slated to open this summer, is expected to feature the full line of men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches and jewelry. Our question: Will we see the $39,000 travel bag that looks like an airplane?

This is in addition to the Louis Vuitton boutique that has for decades been slaking Houstonians’ thirst for the highly coveted LV goods. It will be located across the aisle from Ferragamo.

Moncler makes its Galleria debut in summer as well, bringing its iconic down jackets and coats plus the full line of stylish sportswear from the French-Italian manufacturer. You’ll find Moncler tucked into the space between Gucci and Michael Kors, along what is clearly designer row.

Pioneering photographer @alasdairmclellan takes a coastal trip to discover the #MONCLERJWANDERSON collection. Moncler opens in The Galleria this summer.

It could be in the coming month or so — or if not by summer for certain — that rag & bone makes its Houston Galleria debut with totally wearable casual styles that are ideal for the current work at home norm. Simon is boasting that rag & bone is exclusive to The Galleria. Find your trés chic sweats and more for both men and women.

The Galleria is also growing its stable of restaurants with opening this summer of JOEY Uptown, which is transforming the former home of Yauatcha into an industrial chic eatery. Canadian-based Joey Restaurants operates more than two dozen casual restaurants across the United States and Canada. Executive chef Chris Mills is working on a globally inspired menu for the Houston outpost. JOEY Restaurants are self touted as “the ultimate in casual dining.”

John Varvatos and Valentino have both relocated into posh new digs while Giorgio Armani is in a temporary location until its chic new boutique is complete some time in the fall. All three are exclusive in Houston to The Galleria.