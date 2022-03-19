Memorial Park’s Lush Eastern Glades Provide the Perfect Starry Picnic Setting

Liane Gordon and David Mincberg (chairs), Penny and Townes Pressler (honorees); Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Kathleen and Townes Pressler; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Adam Newar, Tina Sabuco, Amy Rozzell, Shellye Arnold; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Rich and Nancy Kinder; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Anita and Gerald Smith, Simin Banister; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Bain and John Pitts; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Demola the Violinist at Star Light Soiree Picnic for the Park (2); Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy.jpg
Dhiren and Anila Shethia, Tanya and Rick Pal; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Jay Jones, Lenni Burke, Terry Wayne; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Katrina and JC Clemens; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Ken and Pam Huewitt; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Lia Vallone, Jessica Rawson, Taylor Miller, Kalinda Campbell; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Marc and Duyen Nguyen; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Polly and Murry Bowden; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Star Light Soiree Picnic for the Park at Memorial Park; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Theresa Hildreth, John L. Nau, III; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Thomas Smith, Claire Hamilton; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Tom Herrick, Allison Pfeiffer, Michael Hogan, Drew Mixer; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Wynne Harvey, Stacia Harvey, Brooke and James Williamson; Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Chairs Lainie Gordon & David Mincberg,

Kathleen & Townes Pressler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Adam Newar, Tina Sabuco, Amy Rozzell, Shellye Arnold (Photo by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Anita & Gerald Smith, Simin Banister (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Bain & John Pitts (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Demola the violinist at Star Light Soiree Picnic for the Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Dhiren & Anila Shethia, Tanya & Rick Pal (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Jay Jones, Lenni Burke, Terry Wayne (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Katrina & JC Clemens (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Ken & Pam Huewitt (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

The stars twinkled for this Memorial Park Conservatory fundraiser.

Society / The Seen

Memorial Park’s Lush Eastern Glades Provide the Perfect Starry Picnic Setting

Raising $675,000 For the Memorial Park Conservancy

BY // 03.18.22
Chairs Lainie Gordon & David Mincberg,
Kathleen & Townes Pressler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)
Adam Newar, Tina Sabuco, Amy Rozzell, Shellye Arnold (Photo by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)
Anita & Gerald Smith, Simin Banister (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)
Bain & John Pitts (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)
Demola the violinist at Star Light Soiree Picnic for the Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)
Dhiren & Anila Shethia, Tanya & Rick Pal (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)
Jay Jones, Lenni Burke, Terry Wayne (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)
Katrina & JC Clemens (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)
Ken & Pam Huewitt (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)
The stars twinkled for this Memorial Park Conservatory fundraiser.
Chairs Lainie Gordon & David Mincberg,

Kathleen & Townes Pressler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Adam Newar, Tina Sabuco, Amy Rozzell, Shellye Arnold (Photo by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Anita & Gerald Smith, Simin Banister (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Bain & John Pitts (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Demola the violinist at Star Light Soiree Picnic for the Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Dhiren & Anila Shethia, Tanya & Rick Pal (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Jay Jones, Lenni Burke, Terry Wayne (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Katrina & JC Clemens (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Ken & Pam Huewitt (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

The stars twinkled for this Memorial Park Conservatory fundraiser.

The lush Clay Family Eastern Glades has been the go-to destination for Memorial Park fans since completion of the 100 acre project in 2020, and on a recent starry night it was epicenter of fundraising for the Memorial Park Conservancy.

The annual Picnic in the Park evening, this year themed “Star Light Soirée,” found nearly 800 park enthusiasts applauding the grounds, the picturesque Hines Lake, and the paths that wind through wooded wetlands and across grassy fields. Even the March chill in the air failed to curb guests’ enthusiasm for the glades or the event.

Party lights strung above the dinner tables added a romantic touch to the night that was energized during the cocktail hour by the sounds of hip-hop violinist Demola. Cafe Natalie Catering provided food stations offering picnic-style fare that included crawfish etouffee, chicken and waffle bites, dim sum and pecan baklava.

Demola the violinist at Star Light Soiree Picnic for the Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Garnering the spotlight were Penny and Townes Pressler  who for more than a decade have quietly provided support for the Memorial Park transformational master plan and that largesse earned them kudos as the night’s honorees. Joining them in the program were dinner chairs Lainie Gordon and David Mincberg and conservancy president and CEO Shellye Arnold.

By the time dancing to the sound of DJ Mike, the event had raised $675,000 for the conservancy.

PC Seen: Nancy and Rich Kinder, Anita and Gerald Smith, Polly and Murry Bowden, John Nau, Carrie and Al Pepi, Susanne and James Maida, Carolyn and Matt Khourie, Kalinda Campbell, Joi Beasley, Anila and Dhiren Shethia, Rochelle and Max Levit, Mady and Ken Kades, and Heather and Jeff Firestone.

