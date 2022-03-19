Memorial Park’s Lush Eastern Glades Provide the Perfect Starry Picnic Setting

Demola the violinist at Star Light Soiree Picnic for the Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

The lush Clay Family Eastern Glades has been the go-to destination for Memorial Park fans since completion of the 100 acre project in 2020, and on a recent starry night it was epicenter of fundraising for the Memorial Park Conservancy.

The annual Picnic in the Park evening, this year themed “Star Light Soirée,” found nearly 800 park enthusiasts applauding the grounds, the picturesque Hines Lake, and the paths that wind through wooded wetlands and across grassy fields. Even the March chill in the air failed to curb guests’ enthusiasm for the glades or the event.

Party lights strung above the dinner tables added a romantic touch to the night that was energized during the cocktail hour by the sounds of hip-hop violinist Demola. Cafe Natalie Catering provided food stations offering picnic-style fare that included crawfish etouffee, chicken and waffle bites, dim sum and pecan baklava.

Demola the violinist at Star Light Soiree Picnic for the Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy)

Garnering the spotlight were Penny and Townes Pressler who for more than a decade have quietly provided support for the Memorial Park transformational master plan and that largesse earned them kudos as the night’s honorees. Joining them in the program were dinner chairs Lainie Gordon and David Mincberg and conservancy president and CEO Shellye Arnold.

By the time dancing to the sound of DJ Mike, the event had raised $675,000 for the conservancy.

PC Seen: Nancy and Rich Kinder, Anita and Gerald Smith, Polly and Murry Bowden, John Nau, Carrie and Al Pepi, Susanne and James Maida, Carolyn and Matt Khourie, Kalinda Campbell, Joi Beasley, Anila and Dhiren Shethia, Rochelle and Max Levit, Mady and Ken Kades, and Heather and Jeff Firestone.