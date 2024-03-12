Houston’s Hottest New Hotel Transforms Into a Fabulously Seductive Scene — This Mercury Gala Is Part Concert, Part Party

Mercury fun on stage in the ballroom of the Thompson Hotel during the Mercury Gala showed this was no ordinarun Houston party.
Mercury Gala.68
Mercury Gala.262
Mercury Gala.233
Mercury Gala.219
Mercury Gala.208
Mercury Gala.200
Mercury Gala.174
Mercury Gala.169
Mercury Gala.238
Mercury Gala.157
Mercury Gala.127
Mercury Gala.124
Mercury Gala.118
Mercury Gala.113
Mercury Gala.98
SVC_4250
Mercury Gala Photography on 03.01.2024
Mercury Gala Photography on 03.01.2024
01
19

Mercury fun on stage in the ballroom of the Thompson Hotel during the Mercury Gala showed this was no ordinarun Houston party.

02
19

Mercury executive director Brian Riter, gala chairs Gaby & Kenny Owen, and Mercury, artistic director Antoine Plante at the annual gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
19

Kristen Shults, Kari Dial, Maria Alejandra Nebred at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
19

Noor Riddle, Ally Shell, Stacey Lindseth, Kendra Smith, Donae Chramosta at the Mercury gala

05
19

Robert Navo & Ginny Hart at the Mercury Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
19

Gilbert Cruz & Natalie Keshemberg, Dahlia Chaudhury & Khalil Bryant at the Mercury Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
19

Ralf van der Ven, Megan Hendrix, Justin Garcia at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
19

Travelle & Zach Ellis at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
19

Stephen & Kim Perich at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
19

Debbie & Rudy Festari, xx at the Mercury gala

11
19

Jared Nash & Nadia Nichole at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
19

Shane & Marissa Gilroy at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
19

Mathew & Mya Melton at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
19

AJ Quereshi & Lori Rodrigue at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
19

Mickey & Debi Barret at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
19

Mike & Jo Anne Donovan, Lesley Crawford & Gary Swagerty at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
19

Lindsay Yates & Brian Ching at the Mercury gala (Photo by Si Vo)

18
19

Kelly & David Rose at the Mercury Gala (Photo by Si Vo)

19
19

Steve & June Barth at the Mercury gala (Photo by Si Vo)

Mercury fun on stage in the ballroom of the Thompson Hotel during the Mercury Gala showed this was no ordinarun Houston party.
Mercury Gala.68
Mercury Gala.262
Mercury Gala.233
Mercury Gala.219
Mercury Gala.208
Mercury Gala.200
Mercury Gala.174
Mercury Gala.169
Mercury Gala.238
Mercury Gala.157
Mercury Gala.127
Mercury Gala.124
Mercury Gala.118
Mercury Gala.113
Mercury Gala.98
SVC_4250
Mercury Gala Photography on 03.01.2024
Mercury Gala Photography on 03.01.2024
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Hottest New Hotel Transforms Into a Fabulously Seductive Scene — This Mercury Gala Is Part Concert, Part Party

More Than $420,000 Raised With an Arabian Flair

BY // 03.12.24
Mercury fun on stage in the ballroom of the Thompson Hotel during the Mercury Gala showed this was no ordinarun Houston party.
Mercury executive director Brian Riter, gala chairs Gaby & Kenny Owen, and Mercury, artistic director Antoine Plante at the annual gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kristen Shults, Kari Dial, Maria Alejandra Nebred at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Noor Riddle, Ally Shell, Stacey Lindseth, Kendra Smith, Donae Chramosta at the Mercury gala
Robert Navo & Ginny Hart at the Mercury Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Gilbert Cruz & Natalie Keshemberg, Dahlia Chaudhury & Khalil Bryant at the Mercury Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ralf van der Ven, Megan Hendrix, Justin Garcia at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Travelle & Zach Ellis at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Stephen & Kim Perich at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Debbie & Rudy Festari, xx at the Mercury gala
Jared Nash & Nadia Nichole at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Shane & Marissa Gilroy at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mathew & Mya Melton at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
AJ Quereshi & Lori Rodrigue at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mickey & Debi Barret at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mike & Jo Anne Donovan, Lesley Crawford & Gary Swagerty at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lindsay Yates & Brian Ching at the Mercury gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Kelly & David Rose at the Mercury Gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Steve & June Barth at the Mercury gala (Photo by Si Vo)
1
19

Mercury fun on stage in the ballroom of the Thompson Hotel during the Mercury Gala showed this was no ordinarun Houston party.

2
19

Mercury executive director Brian Riter, gala chairs Gaby & Kenny Owen, and Mercury, artistic director Antoine Plante at the annual gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
19

Kristen Shults, Kari Dial, Maria Alejandra Nebred at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
19

Noor Riddle, Ally Shell, Stacey Lindseth, Kendra Smith, Donae Chramosta at the Mercury gala

5
19

Robert Navo & Ginny Hart at the Mercury Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
19

Gilbert Cruz & Natalie Keshemberg, Dahlia Chaudhury & Khalil Bryant at the Mercury Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
19

Ralf van der Ven, Megan Hendrix, Justin Garcia at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
19

Travelle & Zach Ellis at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
19

Stephen & Kim Perich at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
19

Debbie & Rudy Festari, xx at the Mercury gala

11
19

Jared Nash & Nadia Nichole at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
19

Shane & Marissa Gilroy at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
19

Mathew & Mya Melton at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
19

AJ Quereshi & Lori Rodrigue at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
19

Mickey & Debi Barret at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
19

Mike & Jo Anne Donovan, Lesley Crawford & Gary Swagerty at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
19

Lindsay Yates & Brian Ching at the Mercury gala (Photo by Si Vo)

18
19

Kelly & David Rose at the Mercury Gala (Photo by Si Vo)

19
19

Steve & June Barth at the Mercury gala (Photo by Si Vo)

What: Mercury Chamber Orchestra’s “An Arabian Night Gala”

Where: The Vesper Ballroom of Houston’s spanking new Thompson Hotel

PC Moment: The fabulously seductive program of the evening that was part concert and part gala dinner presented the throng of music lovers with an enchanting musical odyssey under the direction of Mercury artistic director Antoine Plante.

Mercury Gala.200
Ralf van der Ven, Megan Hendrix, Justin Garcia at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Mercury musicians performed selections from Mozart’s “Ronda Alla Turca,” Tchaikovsky’s “Arabian Dance,” Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” and Dizzy Gillespie’s “A Night in Tunisia,” a modern piece which was one of the signature numbers of Gillespie’s bebop big band.

Every aspect of the event, which raised a record of more than $420,000 for the orchestras educational programs and concerts, enjoyed an Arabian influence including the musicians who beyond the music dressed in Arabian-themed costumes. Think gents in tunics and gals in in caftans. Likewise the ballroom was dressed in the elegance and mystique of an Arabian palace with decor from Divine Décor Design.

Mercury fun on stage in the ballroom of the Thompson Hotel during the Mercury Gala showed this was no ordinarun Houston party.
Mercury fun on stage in the ballroom of the Thompson Hotel during the Mercury Gala showed this was no ordinarun Houston party.

Then there were the attendees who fully enjoyed the opportunity to dress according to the evening’s theme while others went a more conservative route in traditional black-tie attire.

Set your Easter Table with Bering's

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024

Even The Thompson hotel’s menu was a nod to the theme with  Mediterranean wedge salad complete with chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and a mint vinaigrette. The main course featured a Moroccan-spiced filet of beef with chermoula sauce, and mujadara rice with zaatar spiced asparagus followed by the choice of a vegan chocolate cake or a ricotta and pistachio cake.

Mercury Gala.174
Travelle & Zach Ellis at the Mercury gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Highlight of the fundraiser was the raffle of an elegant pair of deBoulle Collection elongated earrings set in 18K gold with 2.21 carats of brilliant round cut diamonds generously donated by deBoulle. Lucky the winner, who was not named.

PC Seen: Kenny and Gaby Owen, June and Steve Barth, Kelly and David Rose, Lori Muratta, Mercury executive director Brian Ritterand, Michael Stribling, Marissa and Shane Gilroy, Ally Shell and Martijn van Koolwijk, Courtney Jean and Jonathan Ackerman, Monica and Amit Jhunjhunwala, Anaceli Aldaz and Javier del Olmo, and Lindsay Yates with Brian Ching.

Featured Events

Featured Properties

Swipe
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
21118 Highland Knolls Drive
Memorial Parkway, Katy
FOR SALE

21118 Highland Knolls Drive
Katy, TX

$309,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
21118 Highland Knolls Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$535,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$998,450 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
5740 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5740 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5740 Kiam Street
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
The Heights
FOR SALE

209 E Woodland Street 1/2
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$549,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
915 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

915 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
915 Old Lake Road
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
5802 Valkeith Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5802 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5802 Valkeith Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
1602 Ennis Street
East End Revitalized
FOR SALE

1602 Ennis Street
Houston, TX

$373,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1602 Ennis Street
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X