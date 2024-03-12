Harper’s in Deep Ellum Closes to Make Way For A Glitzy Chophouse, An Acclaimed NY Sushi Shop Debuts Its First Texas Outpost, and More Dallas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

A Deep Ellum spot closes to make way for a new concept from the same restaurant group.

In 2021, Dallas-based restaurant group Milkshake Concepts (STIRR, Vidorra) debuted its “crown jewel” restaurant and bar in Deep Ellum: Harper’s. According to Eater Dallas, the steakhouse is now closed and the hospitality group is preparing to debut a new concept this summer.

“Inspired by the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Paparazzi Chophouse is set to take a fresh spin on the traditional steakhouse experience with an innovative menu and modern allure,” states the restaurant’s website. The site also notes an attached cocktail lounge called Papz featuring its own entrance and VIP access to dinner guests.

A Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee debuts its first Texas outpost at The Quad.

Announced on The Quad’s Instagram account, Domodomo (Michelin Bib Gourmand 2017-23 awardee) will open its first Texas location at the revamped Uptown development. The New York sushi concept comes from brothers-in-law Jae Park (an interior designer) and chef Brian Kim. Not much else is known about the upcoming Dallas location, but the New York spot offers an extensive menu of sushi, handrolls, cold dishes, hot dishes, nigiri, and more.

Black Restaurant Week kicks off in North Texas this weekend.

From March 15 through 24, Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned dining concepts all over Dallas-Fort Worth. Launched in Houston in 2016, this is the fourth year the event will take place in North Texas. This year’s participants include Restaurant Beatrice, Kessler Baking Studio, Casa del Vegano, Cookie Society, Smokey John’s, and more. Find the full list here.