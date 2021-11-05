A First Look at TWO x TWO, the Hottest Ticket in Dallas

It was a new location, but many of the same Dallas faces (and quite a few new ones as well — mainly West Coast transplants) for the 2021 edition of TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art’s First Look. In past years, the Thursday night affair (which precedes the main event by two days) was always held at the Rachofsky House. This year, however, guests found themselves in a portion of Highland Park Village‘s parking lot that had been magically transformed by Todd Fiscus and the Todd Events team.

Well-heeled guests were invited to preview a selection of the 130 works of art and decadent luxury items to be auctioned at the 22nd annual gala on Saturday evening. My date for the evening was one of my dearest friends Joshua Rossignol (owner of Rossi Park in the Dallas Design District) dressed for the occasion in head-to-toe Thom Browne.

As with years past, a carnival-like wall with punch holes was available for guests to take their shot at a myriad of prizes provided by many of the luxury retailers in the Village. I told Lisa Runyon to blow on my hands and wish me luck — I had been told there was a gorgeous Tom Ford weekend bag in one of the circles.

One of the games of the evening was for guests to visit each of their participating luxury boutiques with a card that was then marked. (I childishly enjoyed the many innuendos about getting our holes punched.) At the end of the party, all completed cards were then thrown in a clear vitrine and the winner of a $10,000 gift card for the entire Village was drawn — it couldn’t have gone to a better fashionista: Cindy Schwartz.

There are honestly too many guests to mention — it seemed that most of Dallas’ social set was in attendance. I had a nice catch-up with some of the Forty Five Ten team, Anne Wallach and Robin Wilkes, who looked magnificent in black Comme des Garçons. Gregg Asher was rocking some edgy glamorous Gucci and Kara Goss had on a dramatic coat over chic shorts and combat boots. Kelle Knight and Catherine Neilson, from the DroesePR team, both had on dresses with drool-worthy Miron Crosby boots in bright shades of silver and pink.