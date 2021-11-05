A First Look at TWO x TWO, the Hottest Ticket in Dallas
Todd Events Transforms a Highland Park Parking Lot for a Fashionable FirstBY Billy Fong // 11.05.21
Howard Rachofsky, Lisa Runyon, Cindy Rachofsky, John Runyon (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Highland Park Village Theater announcing First Look. (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Brian Bolke, Todd Fiscus (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Christian Munoz, Jordan Jones Munoz, Gene Jones, Meredith Counce (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Annika Cail, Arisha Smith, Abigail Perpall (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Brooke Hortenstine, Chris Kimbrough, Marjon Henderson (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Admiring a painting at Audemars Piguet (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Audrey Defforey, Bela Cooley, Celia Rogge, Stephanie Seay (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Cindy Rachofsky, Howard Rachofsky, Nancy Rogers (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Bistro 31's nibbles. (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Blake Shipp, Lindsay Shipp, Kristie Ramirez, Leisa Street (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Alexander McQueen (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Cameron Silver, Joanne Teichman (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Alexis and Bridget Barbier (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Billy Fong, Joshua Rossignol (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Brian Bolke, Lisa Runyon (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Carlos Alonso-Parada, Nolan Kiser (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
David Droese, Bradley Means (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Casa Dragones at The Conservatory (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Debra Nelson, Terri Provencal (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
David Droese, Gonzalo Bueno Lloyd Princeton, Michael McCray (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Ed and Gable Shaikh (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Elisa Summers, Keenan Walker (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Fachini Bar (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Erin and Tearlach Cluley (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
The gifting wall for guests to try their luck. (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Hilary Fagadau McCluskey, Hannah Fagadau (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Jamie O'Banion, Bina Palnitkar (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Jeff Richardson, Gray Malin, Simone Lopes, Medley Turner, Worth Turner (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Jennifer and John Eagle (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
John and Thayer O'Brien (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Michael Macaulay, John Runyon (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Kastra Elion at The Conservatory (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Harry and Cristina Lynch (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Lisa Runyon, John Eagle, Cindy Rachofsky, Howard Rachofsky, John Runyon, Stephen Summers (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Cindy Rachofsky (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Lele and Armand Sadhougi (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Mason McCleskey, Suzanne Droese, Javier Burkle (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Robyn Wedgeworth, Meghan Looney (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Missy Rogers Peck, Christen Wilson, Jennifer Eagle (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Yo! Lobster (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Maxine Trowbridge, Barbara Buzzell, Joyce Goss (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Medley and Worth Turner (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Michael Fountas, David Liu Jr., Rae Liu, Kurt Johnson (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Mike and Dana Arnold (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Piper and Ryan Beal (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Reed Robertson, Kara Goss, Korey Williams (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Preston Evans, Audrey Defforey, Stephanie Seay (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Rosie Roberson, Lane Watkins (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Bird Bakery (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
It was a new location, but many of the same Dallas faces (and quite a few new ones as well — mainly West Coast transplants) for the 2021 edition of TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art’s First Look. In past years, the Thursday night affair (which precedes the main event by two days) was always held at the Rachofsky House. This year, however, guests found themselves in a portion of Highland Park Village‘s parking lot that had been magically transformed by Todd Fiscus and the Todd Events team.
Well-heeled guests were invited to preview a selection of the 130 works of art and decadent luxury items to be auctioned at the 22nd annual gala on Saturday evening. My date for the evening was one of my dearest friends Joshua Rossignol (owner of Rossi Park in the Dallas Design District) dressed for the occasion in head-to-toe Thom Browne.
As with years past, a carnival-like wall with punch holes was available for guests to take their shot at a myriad of prizes provided by many of the luxury retailers in the Village. I told Lisa Runyon to blow on my hands and wish me luck — I had been told there was a gorgeous Tom Ford weekend bag in one of the circles.
One of the games of the evening was for guests to visit each of their participating luxury boutiques with a card that was then marked. (I childishly enjoyed the many innuendos about getting our holes punched.) At the end of the party, all completed cards were then thrown in a clear vitrine and the winner of a $10,000 gift card for the entire Village was drawn — it couldn’t have gone to a better fashionista: Cindy Schwartz.
There are honestly too many guests to mention — it seemed that most of Dallas’ social set was in attendance. I had a nice catch-up with some of the Forty Five Ten team, Anne Wallach and Robin Wilkes, who looked magnificent in black Comme des Garçons. Gregg Asher was rocking some edgy glamorous Gucci and Kara Goss had on a dramatic coat over chic shorts and combat boots. Kelle Knight and Catherine Neilson, from the DroesePR team, both had on dresses with drool-worthy Miron Crosby boots in bright shades of silver and pink.