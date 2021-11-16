Houston Homeless Shelter Has Helped Women and Kids For 60 Years — and Supporters Are Helping It Back

2021 Women of Substance Honorees (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lotty Gautschi, Warner Roberts and Regina Rogers (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jim Daniel and Linda McReynolds (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mary Ann and David McKeithan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Phyllis Williams, Donna Vallone, Yvonne Cormier and Susan Sarofim (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Vicki West and Gayla Gardner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Betty Tutor, Paul-David Van Atta, Dr. Sippi Khurana and Marla Hurley (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Susan Arnoldy Hansen, Richard Hill and Betty Hrncir (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ijeoma and Kechi Okwuchi and Deborah Duncan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Heather Almond, Rosellen Welch, Chris Hendel and Katherine Warren (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sherri Zucker and Gregg Harrision (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Leila Perrin, Nancy Strohmer and Heidi Rockecharlie (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Farida Abjani and Brigitte Kalai (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kristina Somerville, Kelley Lubanko and Rachel Regan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hannah McNair, Hallie Vanderhider and Monica Hartland (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ramona and Doug Yauger (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
01
16

The 2021 Women of Substance were honored at the fifth annual luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel where funds were raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
16

Lotty Gautschi, Warner Roberts, Regina Rogers (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
16

Jim Daniel, Linda McReynolds (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
16

Mary Ann & David McKeithan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
16

Phyllis Williams, Donna Vallone, Yvonne Cormier and Susan Sarofim (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
16

Vicki West, Gayla Gardner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
16

Betty Tutor, Paul-David Van Atta, Dr. Sippi Khurana and Marla Hurley (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
16

Susan Arnoldy Hansen, Richard Hill, Betty Hrncir (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
16

Ijeoma Okwuchi, Kechi Okwuchi, Deborah Duncan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
16

Heather Almond, Rosellen Welch, Chris Hendel, Katherine Warren (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
16

Sherri Zucker, Gregg Harrison (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
16

Leila Perrin, Nancy Strohmer, Heidi Rockecharlie (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
16

Farida Abjani, Brigitte Kalai (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
16

Kristina Somerville, Kelley Lubanko, Rachel Regan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
16

Hannah McNair, Hallie Vanderhider and Monica Hartland (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
16

Ramona & Doug Yauger (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2021 Women of Substance Honorees (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lotty Gautschi, Warner Roberts and Regina Rogers (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jim Daniel and Linda McReynolds (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mary Ann and David McKeithan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Phyllis Williams, Donna Vallone, Yvonne Cormier and Susan Sarofim (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Vicki West and Gayla Gardner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Betty Tutor, Paul-David Van Atta, Dr. Sippi Khurana and Marla Hurley (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Susan Arnoldy Hansen, Richard Hill and Betty Hrncir (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ijeoma and Kechi Okwuchi and Deborah Duncan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Heather Almond, Rosellen Welch, Chris Hendel and Katherine Warren (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sherri Zucker and Gregg Harrision (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Leila Perrin, Nancy Strohmer and Heidi Rockecharlie (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Farida Abjani and Brigitte Kalai (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kristina Somerville, Kelley Lubanko and Rachel Regan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hannah McNair, Hallie Vanderhider and Monica Hartland (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ramona and Doug Yauger (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Homeless Shelter Has Helped Women and Kids For 60 Years — and Supporters Are Helping It Back

Mission of Yahweh's New Dorm Takes Shape

BY // 11.15.21
photography Priscilla Dickson
The 2021 Women of Substance were honored at the fifth annual luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel where funds were raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lotty Gautschi, Warner Roberts, Regina Rogers (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jim Daniel, Linda McReynolds (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mary Ann & David McKeithan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Phyllis Williams, Donna Vallone, Yvonne Cormier and Susan Sarofim (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Vicki West, Gayla Gardner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Betty Tutor, Paul-David Van Atta, Dr. Sippi Khurana and Marla Hurley (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Susan Arnoldy Hansen, Richard Hill, Betty Hrncir (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ijeoma Okwuchi, Kechi Okwuchi, Deborah Duncan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Heather Almond, Rosellen Welch, Chris Hendel, Katherine Warren (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sherri Zucker, Gregg Harrison (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Leila Perrin, Nancy Strohmer, Heidi Rockecharlie (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Farida Abjani, Brigitte Kalai (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kristina Somerville, Kelley Lubanko, Rachel Regan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hannah McNair, Hallie Vanderhider and Monica Hartland (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ramona & Doug Yauger (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
16

The 2021 Women of Substance were honored at the fifth annual luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel where funds were raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
16

Lotty Gautschi, Warner Roberts, Regina Rogers (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
16

Jim Daniel, Linda McReynolds (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
16

Mary Ann & David McKeithan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
16

Phyllis Williams, Donna Vallone, Yvonne Cormier and Susan Sarofim (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
16

Vicki West, Gayla Gardner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
16

Betty Tutor, Paul-David Van Atta, Dr. Sippi Khurana and Marla Hurley (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
16

Susan Arnoldy Hansen, Richard Hill, Betty Hrncir (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
16

Ijeoma Okwuchi, Kechi Okwuchi, Deborah Duncan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
16

Heather Almond, Rosellen Welch, Chris Hendel, Katherine Warren (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
16

Sherri Zucker, Gregg Harrison (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
16

Leila Perrin, Nancy Strohmer, Heidi Rockecharlie (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
16

Farida Abjani, Brigitte Kalai (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
16

Kristina Somerville, Kelley Lubanko, Rachel Regan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
16

Hannah McNair, Hallie Vanderhider and Monica Hartland (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
16

Ramona & Doug Yauger (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The good works of the Mission of Yahweh, providing food and shelter for homeless women and their children for 60 years, were celebrated by 400 supporters during the Women of Substance luncheon held at the Post Oak Hotel.

The ambitious program was packed — the blessing by the Rev. Mary Gracely; a video presentation by Mission of Yaweh executive director Richard Hill; a video presentation on the mission’s founder, the late Sister Gay; a welcome from luncheon chairs Joanna and Brad Marks and their thanks to co-chairs Sydney Faust, Regina Rogers and Martha Turner; event creator and producer Paul-David Van Atta‘s interview with Kechi Okwuchi, plane crash survivor, burn victim and America’s Got Talent finalist who then sang two songs; a live auction conducted by Bill King; remarks about the beloved nonprofit from emcee Warner Roberts and the awards presentations.

Lotty Gautschi received the inaugural Mission of Yahweh Legacy Award while popular TV host KHOU Channel 11’s Deborah Duncan was honored with the Spirit of Substance Award.

Duncan joined Roberts in introducing the remaining 13 honorees: Lifetime of Substance honoree Sybil Roos, plus  Yvonne Cormier, Brigitte Kalai, Samantha Kennedy, Judi McGee, Mary Ann McKeithan, Linda McReynolds, Kristina Somerville, Betty Tutor, Donna Vallone, Vicki West, Phyllis Williams and Ramona Yauger, each escorted to the stage by Scott Evans.

As the 2020 event was virtual, Roberts introduced those honorees and asked them to stand for their over-due in-person recognition: Rose Cullen, Lilly Andress, Donatella Benckenstein, Donae Chramosta, Tracy Faulkner and Susan Arnoldy Hansen. Roberts also recognized the 2020 chairs Regina Rogers and Sibyl Roos. The 2020 honorees unable to attend were Cathy Borlenghi, Gina Gaston Elie, Zina Garrison, Leela Krishnamurthy and Susan Soussan.

The luncheon raised $400,000, funds to assist in paying for the planned additional dormitory that will house more family units. During the program Roberts announced that Janelle and Greg Reid, the Reid Family Foundation, have donated the first $1,000,000 toward naming rights for the new dorm and Larry Martin, a longtime supporter of the mission, has offered a $500,000 match.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony- Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony- Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony- Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony- Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony- Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony- Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony- Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony- Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony- Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony- Card Deck 2

PC Seen: Sherri Zucker, Chris Kase, Monica Hartland, Mark Haas, Amy Pierce, Susan Boggio, Jim Daniel, Diane Gendel, Rachel Regan, Hallie Vanderhider, Hannah McNair, Susan Sarofim and Vicki Rizzo.

2021 Women of Substance Honorees (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lotty Gautschi, Warner Roberts and Regina Rogers (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jim Daniel and Linda McReynolds (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mary Ann and David McKeithan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Phyllis Williams, Donna Vallone, Yvonne Cormier and Susan Sarofim (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Vicki West and Gayla Gardner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Betty Tutor, Paul-David Van Atta, Dr. Sippi Khurana and Marla Hurley (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Susan Arnoldy Hansen, Richard Hill and Betty Hrncir (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ijeoma and Kechi Okwuchi and Deborah Duncan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Heather Almond, Rosellen Welch, Chris Hendel and Katherine Warren (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sherri Zucker and Gregg Harrision (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Leila Perrin, Nancy Strohmer and Heidi Rockecharlie (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Farida Abjani and Brigitte Kalai (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kristina Somerville, Kelley Lubanko and Rachel Regan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hannah McNair, Hallie Vanderhider and Monica Hartland (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ramona and Doug Yauger (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The PaperCity Magazine

November
Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Midway

District

By Midway
When Live Music and Retail Meet — Free Concerts in Districts Like CITYCENTRE, Century Square and GreenStreet Make Jamming Fun
When Live Music and Retail Meet — Free Concerts in Districts Like CITYCENTRE, Century Square and GreenStreet Make Jamming Fun
Health World — Houston’s Memorial Green Emerges as a Center of Fitness, Spas and Beauty Retreats
Health World — Houston’s Memorial Green Emerges as a Center of Fitness, Spas and Beauty Retreats
Texas’ Fall Wonderlands — From Halloween to Special Events to Lunchtime Music, These Districts Are Better Than Pumpkin Spice
Texas’ Fall Wonderlands — From Halloween to Special Events to Lunchtime Music, These Districts Are Better Than Pumpkin Spice
Great Texas Vacation Retreats and Staycation Spots That Put Pampering and Fall Fun First
Great Texas Vacation Retreats and Staycation Spots That Put Pampering and Fall Fun First
Houston’s Best Coworking Spaces Are Redefining the Office and the Future of Work
Houston’s Best Coworking Spaces Are Redefining the Office and the Future of Work
College Football’s Promised Land — Biergarten Weekends at Century Square Add to Texas A&M’s Unrivaled Fall Power
College Football’s Promised Land — Biergarten Weekends at Century Square Add to Texas A&M’s Unrivaled Fall Power
read full series
Step into style & Location
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Live in Style

Featured Properties

Swipe
243 Piney Point Road
Piney Point
FOR SALE

243 Piney Point Road
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
243 Piney Point Road
7524 Ciano Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

7524 Ciano Ln
Houston, TX

$1,625,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
7524 Ciano Ln
4543 Shetland Ln
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4543 Shetland Ln
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4543 Shetland Ln
411 Lovett
Montrose
FOR SALE

411 Lovett
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
411 Lovett
3444 Piping Rock Ln
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3444 Piping Rock Ln
Houston, TX

$4,477,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
3444 Piping Rock Ln
2026 Sunset
Southampton
FOR SALE

2026 Sunset
Houston, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2026 Sunset
5262 Huckleberry Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5262 Huckleberry Lane
Houston, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
5262 Huckleberry Lane
6254 Meadow Lake Ln
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6254 Meadow Lake Ln
Houston, TX

$1,835,000 Learn More about this property
Ashton Ferrari
This property is listed by: Ashton Ferrari (832) 916-5774 Email Realtor
6254 Meadow Lake Ln
37 Saddlebrook Ln
Saddlebrook
FOR SALE

37 Saddlebrook Ln
Houston, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
37 Saddlebrook Ln
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X