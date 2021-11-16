Houston Homeless Shelter Has Helped Women and Kids For 60 Years — and Supporters Are Helping It Back

The 2021 Women of Substance were honored at the fifth annual luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel where funds were raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The good works of the Mission of Yahweh, providing food and shelter for homeless women and their children for 60 years, were celebrated by 400 supporters during the Women of Substance luncheon held at the Post Oak Hotel.

The ambitious program was packed — the blessing by the Rev. Mary Gracely; a video presentation by Mission of Yaweh executive director Richard Hill; a video presentation on the mission’s founder, the late Sister Gay; a welcome from luncheon chairs Joanna and Brad Marks and their thanks to co-chairs Sydney Faust, Regina Rogers and Martha Turner; event creator and producer Paul-David Van Atta‘s interview with Kechi Okwuchi, plane crash survivor, burn victim and America’s Got Talent finalist who then sang two songs; a live auction conducted by Bill King; remarks about the beloved nonprofit from emcee Warner Roberts and the awards presentations.

Lotty Gautschi received the inaugural Mission of Yahweh Legacy Award while popular TV host KHOU Channel 11’s Deborah Duncan was honored with the Spirit of Substance Award.

Duncan joined Roberts in introducing the remaining 13 honorees: Lifetime of Substance honoree Sybil Roos, plus Yvonne Cormier, Brigitte Kalai, Samantha Kennedy, Judi McGee, Mary Ann McKeithan, Linda McReynolds, Kristina Somerville, Betty Tutor, Donna Vallone, Vicki West, Phyllis Williams and Ramona Yauger, each escorted to the stage by Scott Evans.

As the 2020 event was virtual, Roberts introduced those honorees and asked them to stand for their over-due in-person recognition: Rose Cullen, Lilly Andress, Donatella Benckenstein, Donae Chramosta, Tracy Faulkner and Susan Arnoldy Hansen. Roberts also recognized the 2020 chairs Regina Rogers and Sibyl Roos. The 2020 honorees unable to attend were Cathy Borlenghi, Gina Gaston Elie, Zina Garrison, Leela Krishnamurthy and Susan Soussan.

The luncheon raised $400,000, funds to assist in paying for the planned additional dormitory that will house more family units. During the program Roberts announced that Janelle and Greg Reid, the Reid Family Foundation, have donated the first $1,000,000 toward naming rights for the new dorm and Larry Martin, a longtime supporter of the mission, has offered a $500,000 match.

PC Seen: Sherri Zucker, Chris Kase, Monica Hartland, Mark Haas, Amy Pierce, Susan Boggio, Jim Daniel, Diane Gendel, Rachel Regan, Hallie Vanderhider, Hannah McNair, Susan Sarofim and Vicki Rizzo.