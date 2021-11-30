Houston, the Giving City — Generous Houstonians Honored in National Philanthropy Day Awards

The Association of Fundraising Professionals estimates that Houston is home to more than 4,000 nonprofits. That’s a whole lot of hands extended for support. And in the nation’s fourth largest city, the response is beyond generous. No surprise then that one of Houston’s most generous residents, Lynn Wyatt, was tapped as honorary chair of the National Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon.

Twelve awards, each saluting various aspects of philanthropy, were presented during the event which drew a crowd of 600 well-heeled Houstonians to the Hilton Americas-Houston. Outstanding individuals, organizations and programs were recognized a few days before Giving Tuesday.

Helming the event were chair Kate Yadan, director of development for Teen and Family Services, and co-chair Fanny Brown, senior manager of annual giving at Texas Children’s Hospital. They were joined in the spotlight by KPRC Channel 2’s Derrick Shore, who served as emcee of the program that included singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” by Simone Gundy, a former contestant on The Voice and current star of TUTS’ production of Sister Act; music by the Mercury Chamber Orchestra; and an inspirational poetry reading from LaBraska Washington.

Applause, applause for Anne and Albert Chao, who were honored with the Maurice Hirsch Award for Philanthropy, the chapter’s highest recognition, and Carol and Mike Linn, who were recognized as the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraisers of the Year. The Byron Welch Award for Lifetime Achievement in Fundraising was presented to Kim Sterling, Sterling founder and president.

Chief development officer for Houston Ballet Angie Lane, luncheon honorary chair Lynn Wyatt, The Events Company’s Richard Flowers at the National Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon

Also honored were Vida L. Avery with the M. Anne Murphy Award for Professional Advancement; Kennedy “Kent Loftin, Outstanding Fundraising Executive of 2020; Marilu Garza, Outstanding Fundraising Executive of 2021; The Hamill Foundation, Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation; Halliburton, Houston Business Journal Outstanding Large Corporation; Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Houston Business Journal Outstanding Mid-Sized Corporation; Forney Construction, Houston Business Journal Outstanding Small Corporation; Houston Ballet: Keep Our Company Dancing Campaign, Outstanding Fundraising Program, More Than $2 Million; Houston Children’s Charity: Miracle on Poke Street, Outstanding Fundraising Program, Less Than $2 million.

PC Seen: Anne Neeson, executive vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Foundation; Rice University president David Leebron; Tammie Kahn, executive director of the Children’s Museum of Houston; Dan d’Armond, senior executive director of the American Cancer Society, Houston; Alley Theatre executive director Dean Gladden and wife Jane; United Way of Greater Houston president and CEO Amanda McMillan; Goodwill Houston president and CEO Steve Lufburrow; chief development officer for Houston Ballet Angie Lane; Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care’s Barry Goldstein and Michael Feinstein; The Events Company’s Richard Flowers; and community leaders Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Charity Yarborough, Leila Perrin, Tom Forney, Jennifer Arnold, and Jim Crownover.