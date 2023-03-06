Houston’s Best Dressed Gets a New Partner — PaperCity Joins Neiman Marcus, March of Dimes and Children’s Memorial Hermann For Top City Fundraiser

Houston Ballet Ball 2022 chairs Kelli Weinzierl and Stephanie Tsuru have signed on to chair the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon on September 21, 2023.

PaperCity takes up the Best Dressed mantle as media partner of the newly named Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (PaperCity photo)

March of Dimes, the leading organization fighting for the health of moms and babies, is proud to announce a new partnership with PaperCity magazine, which joins Neiman Marcus and Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in presenting one of the Houston’s most prestigious fundraising events: the Best Dressed Luncheon, now in its 41st year.

With this new media partnership, the annual event gets a refresh with a new title and a stronger focus on women in philanthropy. The PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Runway Presentation benefiting March of Dimes is scheduled for September 21 at The Post Oak Hotel.

“We are pleased to have PaperCity join us in this transformational fundraising event to advance the work of March of Dimes,” says March of Dimes senior executive director Jen Torres.

“After 40 successful years serving as media sponsor, the Houston Chronicle has passed the mantle. We are grateful for the newspaper’s incredible support of March of Dimes’ mission in improving the health of all moms, babies and families,” Torres says.

For the second consecutive year, Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital will serve as the presenting sponsor.

“Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital is proud to partner with March of Dimes to advance maternal and infant health outcomes, and to play a leadership role in bringing this marvelous event to life,” says Anne Neeson, executive vice president & CEO, Memorial Hermann Foundation.

The event kicks off with Neiman Marcus’ runway fashion presentation, which includes special recognition of the area’s 10 best-dressed women – all leaders in philanthropy – who share March of Dimes’ commitment to serving local families.

“We are thrilled to carry the philanthropy and fashion torch forward in our partnership with Neiman Marcus and the March of Dimes,” says Holly Moore, founder and editor in chief of PaperCity. “Along with PaperCity society and style editor Shelby Hodge and group publisher Monica Bickers, our team looks forward to a new iteration of a beloved event.”

A trio of philanthropic community leaders Kelley Lubanko, Stephanie Tsuru and Kellie Weinzierl have signed on to chair the 41st annual Best Dressed luncheon which promises to be one of the most elegant in recent memory.

Funds raised directly support moms and families locally in a number of ways, including March of Dimes NICU Family Support Program that launched in 2022 at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Tables and tickets to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Runway Presentation benefiting March of Dimes are available here.