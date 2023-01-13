Ylang23Luncheon-12-6-22-102
Society / Featured Parties

Party Pics — Ylang 23 Hosts VIP Soirée in Honor of Designer Cathy Waterman

The Jewelry Designer Shows Off Her Latest Designs

BY // 01.13.23
Ylang 23 sent 2022 out with a bang in the only way it knows how — a fashionable one. The bespoke and beloved Dallas-based jewelry brand hosted a special Cocktails and Luncheon honoring designer Cathy Waterman at the personal residence of Ylang 23 founders Joanne and Charles Teichman on Tuesday, December 6 to conclude one of the city’s most stylish years.

Hosted by Joanne and daughter Alysa — also founder of Dallas’ revolutionary piercing concept Wildlike — guests gathered at the family home to peruse a variety of Waterman’s latest designs with a Bellini or flute of champagne in-hand. Waterman is one of Ylang 23’s most coveted and sought-after designers. The designer is known for her use of different metals, mixed stones, varying shapes and diversified motifs — many with nods to nature and earthly elements. The natural floral motif guided the luncheon’s aesthetic.

Longtime collectors decked in decades of Waterman jewels, as well as fashionistas new to Waterman, sipped Bellinis and nibbled caviar-topped chips as they swooned and shopped Waterman’s many falling leaf earrings in rustic diamonds to emeralds and her iconic sword pendants, worn as earrings by Taylor Swift two weeks prior when she swept the AMAs.

Guests then sashayed outside on the sunny December day to a funky pink and coral tablescape designed by Mo&Co Custom Events with tropical florals and hand-inverted roses by Bottega de Flores. Conversation over multiple pourings of wine bubbled around admiring each other’s jewelry, catching up on holiday travel plans and stories of the now 23-year friendship between Cathy and Joanne and daughters Claire and Alysa. Meaningful toasts were made by all, and Waterman asked to say Grace, acknowledging how lucky we all are. Leaving with hand-embroidered pink or coral shawls in Waterman’s iconic vine design, guests swanned out with new memories being made.

All eyes are on Waterman and Ylang 23 to see what trends will dominate the new year in the world of designer jewelry. One thing’s for certain — if it’s en vogue, you’ll find it at Ylang 23.

PC Seen: Ylang 23 co-founder Joanne Teichman and daughter Alysa Teichman, Vice President, Business Development for the brand. Designer Cathy Waterman and daughter Claire Winter. Guests included Hope Cramm, Sharon Lee Clark, Marnese Elder, Amber Griffin Ennis, Joyce Goss, Kelly Joslin, Priscilla Kellogg, Kellie King, Jamie Moskovitz, Emberli Pridham, Leigh Rinearson, Amy Savoie, Katie Sperry, Alison Stone and Julie Welsh.

