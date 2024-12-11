The 34th Annual Planned Parenthood Dallas Awards Honor Cecile Richards For Her Lifelong Advocacy of Women’s Rights
And Raises a Staggering $10 Million For The Texas OrganizationBY Melissa Smrekar // 12.11.24
A "Hope" floral sculpture greets guests at the Planned Parenthood Dallas Awards. (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Planned Parenthood Dallas Awards Event co-chairs Jessica Bass Bolander, Abby Miller Evans, and Missy Rogers Peck (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Ellen Richards accepts the Planned Parenthood Gertrude Shelburne Humanitarian Award on her sister Cecile's behalf. (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Gloria Campos Brown, Darren Walker (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Anne Clayton Vroom, Selwyn Razor (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Audra Scott performing "Brave" at the Planned Parenthood Dallas Awards. (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Debbie Barnes, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas President and CEO Ken Lambrecht (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Dr. Austin Dennard (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Ellis Culp, Paige Culp, Melissa Gendason, Sophie Gendason (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Ethan Skinner, Leo Cusimano (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Gloria Campos Brown, Darren Walker, Ken Lambrecht (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Jeny Bania, Jonathon Merla, Sydney Dietrich (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Joyce Collie, Charles Collie (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Katherine Perot Reeves, Trisha Miller (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Planned Parenthood Dallas Awards co-chairs Abby Miller Evans, Missy Rogers Peck, and Jessica Bass Bolander at the Patron Party (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Leslie MacClean, Jennifer Karol (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Missy Rogers Peck, Tim Peck (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Scarlett Bowden, Missy Falchi, Janie McGarr (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
Suzanne Perot McGee, Mary Cook, Ken Lambrecht, Jennifer Karol (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
A breathtaking floral installation spelling out “hope” greeted the hundreds of guests who arrived at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House for the 34th annual Planned Parenthood Awards.
From its first notes, a goosebump-inducing rendition of Sara Bareilles’ “Brave” by Audra Scott, to a record-breaking fundraising announcement that closed the event, the Planned Parenthood Awards steadfastly rooted their message in just that — hope. The event is the signature fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, which provides “healthcare from expert clinicians, medically accurate, inclusive sex education from professional educators, and an enduring commitment to restoring and expanding access to healthcare for the communities who need it most.”
The event honored Cecile Richards with the Planned Parenthood Gertrude Shelburne Humanitarian Award for her lifelong advocacy for women’s rights and social and economic justice. The daughter of former Texas Governor Ann Richards received the award from Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas President and CEO Ken Lambrecht. Ellen Richards was in attendance to accept on her sister’s behalf, as Cecile actively fights glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. In her remarks, Ellen Richards shared that, five days prior, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden called her sister, inviting her to the White House (on the same day as the Planned Parenthood Awards) for President Joe Biden to present her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The powerhouse trio of Jessica Bass Bolander, Missy Rogers Peck, and Abby Miller co-chaired the event. With those fearless leaders at the helm, a triumphant success felt inevitable. Guests in attendance (many in pink, of course) included Jennifer Karol, Selwyn Razor, Suzanne Perot McGee, Kathryn Perot Reeves, Anne Clayton Vroom, Mary McDermott Cook, and Grace Cook.
Explaining her fervor for the cause, Bolander said, “When my grandmother came to America from Mexico as a teenager, she needed access to birth control. The Planned Parenthood in San Antonio is where she went for healthcare without judgment. Giving women control over their reproductive freedom is how you break generational poverty.”
Engaging in the dialogue, Dr. Austin Dennard, a Dallas obstetrician and gynecologist, told her story about fleeing Texas to receive medical care, a story that thrust Dennard into the national spotlight. Gloria Campos Brown moderated a conversation with Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, which has contributed more than $16 billion to international social justice philanthropies. Walker, too, underscored his sentiments with a message of hope.
Including two jaw-dropping gifts from foundations, the event raised a staggering $10 million for the Texas organization. With that support, the 85-year-old agency vowed to continue to deliver compassionate healthcare “to anyone who needs [it], no matter their income, insurance or immigration status, who they are, where they live, or who they love.”
As Bolander summarized, “Dallas has spoken. Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas is not going anywhere.”