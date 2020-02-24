Anthony Roberts, Dawn Koenning, Patrick Combe, Griselda Combe (Photo by Ruben Escobar)
Society / The Seen

Houston’s $500 Million Allen Project Lures a Fleet of Ferraris, Jewels Straight From Rome and Italian Bigwigs

A Sneak Peek at the Latest Place to Live Large

BY // 02.24.20
photography Ruben Escobar
Guests swooned over the fleet of Ferraris in the drive, the trove of Massimo Palmiero jewels straight from Rome in vitrines and the modern furnishings from Italian-centric BeDesign providing seating for this terribly chic fête. Viva Italia!

Indeed, that was the theme when DC Partners CEO Roberto Contreras and Italian Consul General of Houston Federico Ciattagli welcomed selected guests to the sales center for the Residences at The Allen

The Italian accent on this evening was a nod to the luxe interiors that The Allen will boast when the 36-story condo/hotel tower opens at the $500 million project on Allen Parkway. Key to this evening were model kitchens featuring handmade cabinetry by Pedini, the foremost recognized maker of Italian cabinetry, and a new era of porcelain surfacing showcased throughout the kitchens and luxury baths by Moderno Porcelain Works.

And, of course, select pieces from BeDesign would be the non plus ultra for furnishing the chic condos, which is why Contreras tapped owners Adrian Dueñes and Marcelo Saenz, both of whom joined the party, to furnish the 3,000 square foot showcase sales center.

The dashing duo were headliners along with Rome-based jeweler Palmiero who tantalized  guests with his unique and beyond dazzling diamond, emerald and ruby confections in in his Calix collection.

PC Seen: Claudia Contretras, Philamena Baird, Shawn Lynch, Jentry Kelley, Hannah Swiggard, Paulina Padilla, Anthony Roberts, Dawn Koenning, Patrick Combe, Griselda Combe, Joshua Weisman, DeeAnn and Marcus Thigpen, and Shannon Ready.

