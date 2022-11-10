Jumping Johnny Bravo, Dancing Roller Skaters & Confetti Cannons — This $1 Million Ronald McDonald House Night Shows Houston’s Heart

Johnny Bravo jumping for joy at the auction bidding photo by Jacob Power
Board President Larry Hanrahan and Cookie, Cristina Vetrano and Allison and Dan Connally photo by Daniel Ortiz
AJ and Siobhan Gracely photo by Daniel Ortiz
Diane and John Riley photo by Daniel Ortiz
Stephanie and Danilo Juvane photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook photo by Jacob Power
Holcombe and Emily Crosswell photo by Daniel Ortiz
Peggy and Dick East photo by Daniel Ortiz
Wade Upton and Flo McGee photo by Daniel Ortiz
Marilyn and Louis Mogas photo by Daniel Ortiz
John and Bridget Brennan photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ritu and Kunal Nadkarhi photo by Jacob Power
Ken and Mady Kades photo by Daniel Ortiz
Mary and Gary Ittner photo by Daneil Ortiz
Pat and Susan Mulvey photo by Daniel Ortiz
Rachel Feiertag, Jake Stafford photo by Daniel Ortiz
Tara and William Nieves photo by Jacob Power
01
17

Celebrity auctioneer Johnny Bravo jumps for joy at the million dollar success of the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
17

Ronald McDonald House board president Larry Hanrahan & Cookie Hanrahan, Cristina Vetrano, Allison & Dan Connally at the RDH gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
17

AJ & Siobhan Gracely at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
17

Diane & John Riley at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
17

Stephanie & Danilo Juvane at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
17

Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
17

Holcombe & Emily Crosswell at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
17

Peggy & Dick East at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
17

Wade Upton & Flo McGee at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
17

Marilyn & Louis Mogas at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
17

John & Bridget Brennan at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
17

Ritu & Kunal Nadkarhi at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
17

Ken & Mady Kades at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
17

Gary & Mary Ittner at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
17

Pat & Susan Mulvey at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
17

Rachel Feiertag, Jake Stafford at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
17

Tara & William Nieves at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Johnny Bravo jumping for joy at the auction bidding photo by Jacob Power
Board President Larry Hanrahan and Cookie, Cristina Vetrano and Allison and Dan Connally photo by Daniel Ortiz
AJ and Siobhan Gracely photo by Daniel Ortiz
Diane and John Riley photo by Daniel Ortiz
Stephanie and Danilo Juvane photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook photo by Jacob Power
Holcombe and Emily Crosswell photo by Daniel Ortiz
Peggy and Dick East photo by Daniel Ortiz
Wade Upton and Flo McGee photo by Daniel Ortiz
Marilyn and Louis Mogas photo by Daniel Ortiz
John and Bridget Brennan photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ritu and Kunal Nadkarhi photo by Jacob Power
Ken and Mady Kades photo by Daniel Ortiz
Mary and Gary Ittner photo by Daneil Ortiz
Pat and Susan Mulvey photo by Daniel Ortiz
Rachel Feiertag, Jake Stafford photo by Daniel Ortiz
Tara and William Nieves photo by Jacob Power
Society / Featured Parties

Jumping Johnny Bravo, Dancing Roller Skaters & Confetti Cannons — This $1 Million Ronald McDonald House Night Shows Houston’s Heart

The Home Away From Home For So Many Sick Families Gets a Major Boost

BY // 11.09.22
Celebrity auctioneer Johnny Bravo jumps for joy at the million dollar success of the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ronald McDonald House board president Larry Hanrahan & Cookie Hanrahan, Cristina Vetrano, Allison & Dan Connally at the RDH gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
AJ & Siobhan Gracely at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Diane & John Riley at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie & Danilo Juvane at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Holcombe & Emily Crosswell at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peggy & Dick East at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Wade Upton & Flo McGee at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marilyn & Louis Mogas at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John & Bridget Brennan at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ritu & Kunal Nadkarhi at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ken & Mady Kades at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gary & Mary Ittner at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Pat & Susan Mulvey at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel Feiertag, Jake Stafford at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tara & William Nieves at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
17

Celebrity auctioneer Johnny Bravo jumps for joy at the million dollar success of the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
17

Ronald McDonald House board president Larry Hanrahan & Cookie Hanrahan, Cristina Vetrano, Allison & Dan Connally at the RDH gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
17

AJ & Siobhan Gracely at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
17

Diane & John Riley at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
17

Stephanie & Danilo Juvane at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
17

Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
17

Holcombe & Emily Crosswell at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
17

Peggy & Dick East at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
17

Wade Upton & Flo McGee at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
17

Marilyn & Louis Mogas at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
17

John & Bridget Brennan at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
17

Ritu & Kunal Nadkarhi at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
17

Ken & Mady Kades at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
17

Gary & Mary Ittner at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
17

Pat & Susan Mulvey at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
17

Rachel Feiertag, Jake Stafford at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
17

Tara & William Nieves at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Ronald McDonald House “Decades of Dedication” gala

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: Jumping auctioneer Johnny Bravo, costumed roller skaters rocking to “Dancing Queen,” confetti canons spewing glitter and $1 million in proceeds — gala chairs Allison and Dan Connally could not have been more pleased with the results of the evening that saw more than 700 partygoers pack the hotel ballroom.

It was a special evening for the group of individuals who provided the foundation for Houston’s Ronald McDonald House as they were honored with The Founder’s Award. Applause, applause for Emily and Holcombe Crosswell, Peggy and Dick East, Flo McGee, Marilyn and Louis Mogas, and Diane and John Riley.

Childhood cancer survivor Sean Kelley shared his emotional story and that the fact that his youthful journey inspired his mother Liz Kelley to be one of the original founders of the Houston house.

Ronald McDonald House board president Larry Hanrahan &amp; Cookie Hanrahan, Cristina Vetrano, Allison &amp; Dan Connally at the RDH gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ronald McDonald House board president Larry Hanrahan & Cookie Hanrahan, Cristina Vetrano, Allison & Dan Connally at the RDH gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ronald McDonald House Houston CEO Cristina Vetrano noted that funds raised from the event are important to the mission of the House to provide safety and comfort and serve as a home away from home to families with seriously ill children who are being treated in the Texas Medical Center member institutions.

Stocking Stuffers

Swipe
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022

Board president Larry Hanrahan led the toast to the 40 years of Ronald McDonald House service in the Texas Medical Center. With that, the joyful confetti canons, spewing glitter, were fired across the ballroom. Then roller-skating performers took to the dance floor to the sounds of the Abba top hit. That was just enough a bolt of energy to draw guests to the dance floor when Dry Water Band cranked up the tunes.

Stephanie &amp; Danilo Juvane at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie & Danilo Juvane at the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Cookie Hanrahan, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Ruth and Charles Pulido, Nancy Dinerstein, Bette and Ralph Thomas, Beth Wolff, Emma and Seth Elsenbrook, Christine and David Underwood, Laura Bellows and Jack Pendergrast, Sioban and AJ Gracely, and former Houston Oiler Willie Alexander, who has been supporting this fundraiser since its beginning.

A Winter Wonderland in Dallas
LEARN MORE
Christmas at Anatole featuring North Pole Texas
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
5630 Longmont Dr
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5630 Longmont Dr
Houston, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma (713) 299-9888 Email Realtor
5630 Longmont Dr
415 Thamer
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

415 Thamer
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
415 Thamer
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
3666 Chevy Chase
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3666 Chevy Chase
Houston, TX

$4,550,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3666 Chevy Chase
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X