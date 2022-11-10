Jumping Johnny Bravo, Dancing Roller Skaters & Confetti Cannons — This $1 Million Ronald McDonald House Night Shows Houston’s Heart

What: Ronald McDonald House “Decades of Dedication” gala

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: Jumping auctioneer Johnny Bravo, costumed roller skaters rocking to “Dancing Queen,” confetti canons spewing glitter and $1 million in proceeds — gala chairs Allison and Dan Connally could not have been more pleased with the results of the evening that saw more than 700 partygoers pack the hotel ballroom.

It was a special evening for the group of individuals who provided the foundation for Houston’s Ronald McDonald House as they were honored with The Founder’s Award. Applause, applause for Emily and Holcombe Crosswell, Peggy and Dick East, Flo McGee, Marilyn and Louis Mogas, and Diane and John Riley.

Childhood cancer survivor Sean Kelley shared his emotional story and that the fact that his youthful journey inspired his mother Liz Kelley to be one of the original founders of the Houston house.

Ronald McDonald House Houston CEO Cristina Vetrano noted that funds raised from the event are important to the mission of the House to provide safety and comfort and serve as a home away from home to families with seriously ill children who are being treated in the Texas Medical Center member institutions.

Board president Larry Hanrahan led the toast to the 40 years of Ronald McDonald House service in the Texas Medical Center. With that, the joyful confetti canons, spewing glitter, were fired across the ballroom. Then roller-skating performers took to the dance floor to the sounds of the Abba top hit. That was just enough a bolt of energy to draw guests to the dance floor when Dry Water Band cranked up the tunes.

PC Seen: Cookie Hanrahan, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Ruth and Charles Pulido, Nancy Dinerstein, Bette and Ralph Thomas, Beth Wolff, Emma and Seth Elsenbrook, Christine and David Underwood, Laura Bellows and Jack Pendergrast, Sioban and AJ Gracely, and former Houston Oiler Willie Alexander, who has been supporting this fundraiser since its beginning.