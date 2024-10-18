NYC Fashion Brand Sachin and Babi Hosts An Intimate Dinner at Dallas’ Beverley’s Bistro & Bar

In the midst of Dallas’ dizzying fall social season, Sachin and Babi designer Babi Ahluwalia and CEO Amy Riordan gathered 25 of the city’s chicest tastemakers for an intimate dinner at Beverley’s Bistro & Bar on September 24.

Between air kisses and sips of espresso martinis (PR maven Suzanne Droese swears they’re the best in town), guests mingled with Ahluwalia and Riordan and talked shop. There are, after all, a lot of events to get dressed up for in the weeks ahead.

The New York City-based brand offers both flirty cocktail dresses and perfectly polished ballgowns. So, whether you’re planning your outfit for the Perot’s Night at the Museum or Crystal Charity Ball, Sachin and Babi stands out as a go-to source for high-end, meticulously tailored dresses at mid-range price points. Even celebrities like Katy Perry and Mindy Kaling count themselves as fans of the booming brand.

Sitting next to Ahluwalia, I did my best to advocate for a brick-and-mortar location in Dallas. (I think the brand would thrive in Preston Center!) As we noshed on roasted garlic hummus and baked meatballs, Ahluwalia asked the question every creative non-Texan wants to know, “Have you been to Marfa?” Shockingly, I have not, but Ashley Nelson, who is an Area Director of Marketing for Auberge Resorts Collection, said that the Commodore Perry offers a day trip to Marfa. Consider my interest PIQUED.

Texans who love to get dressed up for a night on the town are clearly the target customers for Sachin and Babi, and the posh-but-friendly dinner party showcased how the affection is mutual.

I’m always delighted to be seated anywhere near Christina Dandar (a.k.a. The Potted Boxwood) and the always radiant Meghan Looney. Among the other fabulous ladies included on the guest list? Two Olivias — Dallas’ most in-demand model, Olivia Mangrum, as well as Olivia Luko (who curates the best The Real Real finds). Kaleta Bluffer Johnson attended, still perfectly coiffed from co-chairing KidneyTexas luncheon earlier that day. Besties Kameron Westcott and Sharon Lee Clark, as well as accessories icon Lisa Sadoughi, dressed to the nines, as always.

Steak frites and sticky toffee cake in a leopard print cocktail dress. What’s not to love?