Lele Sadoughi (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Lele Sadoughi, Sharon Lee Clark, Kira Nasrat, Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Stephanie Taylor Jackson, Susie Hanafin, Natalie Keinan (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Cute coffee table with shoes and sunnies (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Amy Havins, Caitlin Wilson (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Chic accessories (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Pink ribbon dining placemat (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Chic chairs (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Kameron Westcott, Jamie O'Banion, Lele Sadoughi (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Fun and festive placemats (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Steffi Lee, Missy Peck, Lele Sadoughi, Allison Bouis, Susie Hanafin (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Menu of the night (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Shoes, purse & accessories (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Susie Hanafin, Lauren Edelstein, Allison Bouis, Kelly Gallagher (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Gorgeous dining table (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Festive in blue dining (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Girly accessories (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Lele Sadouhi, Caitlin Wilson, Jamie O'Banion (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Lele Sadoughi (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Sunnies and shoes (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Floral shoes and blue purse (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Lele Keller, Brighton Butler (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Headbands, shoes, purses and more (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Bright blue sofas (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Lauren Edelstein (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Colorful dining table (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Dinner party set up (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Billy Fong (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Kameron Westcott, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Elegant dining room (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Fashion / Shopping

How Famed Accessories Designer Lele Sadoughi Entertains in Dallas

Inside Her Jewel-Box Fête With ShopBop

BY // 04.09.24
photography Cassidy Brown
At a party in Dallas several years ago, I complimented a lovely woman on her bold, bedazzled headband. She reached out her hand and said, “I’m Lele.” Yes, it was that Lele (Lisa to some) Sadoughi. She had recently moved to the city from New York, where she had designed accessories for preppy powerhouse J.Crew. After recognizing that said headwear could be updated from its standard tartan plaid with vibrant colors and jeweled embellishments, her eponymous brand was born. Sadoughi now has five brick-and-mortar locations across the U.S., including a flagship location in Highland Park Village.

I received an invite for an intimate dinner she recently hosted (with catering by Cassandra from Art 2 Catering) and Shopbop to celebrate her partnership with Shopbop, the global online retail destination. Sadoughi’s headbands, jewelry, and other embellishments have joined Shopbop’s curated selection of ready-to-wear and accessories from more than 1,000 established and emerging designers.

Knowing the designer’s affinity for statement making maximalism, the event had us wondering what tricks and tips she has for flawless entertaining at her own Dallas home (which is currently being renovated). Here are her illuminating responses.

Fun and festive placemats (Photo by Cassidy Brown)
Fun and festive placemats (Photo by Cassidy Brown)

How Dallas-Based Designer Lele Sadoughi Entertains at Home 

Your entertaining essentials? 

Lele Sadoughi: Good conversation, something sparkly, and something sweet.

What’s the soundtrack to the evening?

LS: A bossa nova playlist through the entire night, that includes Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66 songs — “Mas Que Nada” and “Magalenha.”

And, of course, what cocktails set the mood to shop and start that conga line?

LS: The cocktails were provided by Saint James Tea, and we had some theme drinks: Lemon Tea-ni with lemon iced tea, Grey Goose vodka, lemon juice, and a lemon slice; berry sweet tea with raspberry iced tea, Grey Goose vodka, ginger ale, lime juice, and fresh raspberries; and the Spill the Tea-quila with lemon iced tea, blanco tequila, triple sec, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and a lemon slice.

Sadoughi also enlisted darling Missy Peck from MissyRSVP for help with the food and decor. Peck arranged for Bryan Long from Grey Gardens to create the gorgeous florals that adorned the long dining table. She also worked with Sadoughi on selecting the gorgeous La DoubleJ china and employed Sadoughi’s velvet bows as whimsical napkin rings (a wink to the the hostess’ accessories empire).

Feel free to appropriate these tips for your own swellegant suppers. I know I will, as might other guests I air-kissed throughout the night, including Kasey Lemkin, Kira NasratJoJo Fleiss, Sharon Lee Clark, Kameron Westcott, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Jamie O’Banion, and Amy Havins.

