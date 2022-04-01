The Ultimate River Oaks Closet Sale — Houston’s Chic Boutique Offers True Designer Goods at Up to 90 Percent Off

Salvation Army Auxiliary Reflections on Style Chic Boutique co-chair Pam Sengelmann models one of many stunning gowns on sale when doors open on the evening of April 14.

The storefront at 5510 Weslayan was bustling with Salvation Army Auxiliary volunteers organizing the thousands of garments and accessories, many still with original price tags, that will lure savvy shoppers later this month when the doors open on the Chic Boutique. From April 13 through 16, goods gathered from stylish closets across the city and from retailers’ over-stocked goods will be offered at little more than 10 percent of the original price.

We were floored to find a Valentino Red lace cocktail dress for a mere $100 and a collection of ruffled sleeve tops with original $79 price tags offered for a mere $10. Maggie Austin, who co-chairs the Chic Boutique with Pam Sengelmann, ran us through the racks and racks with such enthusiasm that we could imagine scooping up armloads of fashionable bargains.

Vintage Chanel and YSL suits, a stunning current Andrew Gn ensemble with price tags still in place, and an entire rack of Burberry coats and accessories were just a few of the oh-so-tempting possibilities. Furs? Those too.

And these were items that were not headed for River Oaks Country Club where the Reflections on Style luncheon, fashion show and sale regularly brings in close to $1 million for the good works of the Salvation Army. The chicest of the chic contributions are reserved for the luncheon sale on April 12. Pieces that don’t sell there are taken back to the Chic Boutique.

Salvation Army stalwart Linda McReynolds was among those stopping by after collecting designer fashions from well-heeled friends. She and luncheon chairs Dodi Willingham and Laurel Bashaw were fairly astounded by the selection of high-end designer fashions as well as bridge clothing that was assembled this year. Of course, we should remember that due to the pandemic, this is the first Reflections on Style event since 2019 when that endeavor raised $830,000 for Salvation Army programs geared to helping those with the most need.

Colorful items at the Salvation Army Auxiliary Reflections on Style Chic Boutique

Early shopping at the Chic Boutique, located next door to the Randall’s grocery store in Weslayan Plaza, is 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, April 13 with a $20 donation required. Free admission shopping continues April 14 through April 16 from 10 am to 5 pm daily. Designer labels you’ll find included Carolina Herrera, Escada, Valentino, Dior, Giovanni, Helen Morley and vintage Diane Von Furstenberg.

Among retailers contributing to this wonderland of amazing bargains are Elizabeth Anthony, Caruggi’s and Cotton Club. New this year are home goods and baby products. In the home goods category, we found stylish pillow cases, originally priced at $400 each, for $20 to $25. Even Christmas items have landed in the mix. There are also wedding dresses, flower girl frocks and more.

More details on Houston’s Chic Boutique can be found here.