How Yordan Alvarez’s Wife and a Bobblehead Giveaway Inspired the Astros’ Thinking Man’s Slugger to Show His Crazy Power

Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jermey Pena crossed another milestone off his list with his first home opener.

If you’re wondering if Yordan Alvarez can roll out of bed and hit home runs, you now have your answer. Even if it’s a sick bed. Coming off six days of sick leave, the man who brings the power to this Houston Astros lineup hit two of them in a pure joy bolt of a home opener.

With the new 2021 American League Championship flag up there above left field, with their new 104-diamond championship rings stored safely away after a feel-good pregame ceremony, with 42,646 Astros fans packed into Minute Maid Park for this MLB lockout pushed back home opener, Yordan does Yordan things. He hits two of the more impressive home runs you’ll see, including an absolute moon shot into the second deck, drives in four runs, scores three runs and absolutely changes everything for a team that came off a nine game season opening road trip wheezing a bit like an asthmatic at a cigar lounge.

“This guy can do some amazing stuff,” Dusty Baker, the Astros’ baseball lifer of a manager, says. “Yeah, that was. . . We like to see him smiling. Usual he smiles when he does something good. He’s kind of stoic the rest of the time.”

When Yordan Alvarez smiles, all is usually good in the Astros’ world.

Few players in the modern game can elicit the type of wonder Yordan Alvarez does. His moon shots are made for shock and awe. Sometimes they seem to come straight from the gods, pure thunderbolts that scorch parts of Minute Maid Park that even few other power hitters ever visit. If Major League Baseball wants to recapture some of the wonder of the game, Yordan Alvarez needs to be promoted as one of the faces of the game. STAT.

Still only 24, Alvarez is so full of potential that many of his veteran teammates — men who should be jaded by such things by now — marvel over him like an 8-year-old gushes over his favorite superhero.

“Amazing,” Astros starter Luis Garcia says when asked about Yordan. “Wow. Unbelievable guy. Very happy to have him on this team.”

“Yordan’s amazing,” Jose Altuve says. “One of the best hitters I’ve ever seen. He’s so mature. He knows how to handle everything.”

Altuve is a former MVP. He’s won three batting titles. He’s a seven-time All-Star who’s hit three home runs in playoff game. Yet, he’s still wowed by the things that Yordan Alvarez can do with a baseball bat.

There is a presence about Yordan Alvarez that goes beyond even his presence in the lineup. Just walking across the clubhouse to talk to reporters, wearing a simple powder blue T-shirt and black pants, designer sunglasses tucked into his shirt collar, Alvarez brings a swagger. You see it again when he flashes a quick smile while answering a question in Spanish about if he’s surprised by anything he’s done on this night.

Quick translation? No. This is a man who expects to dominate.

“No, no doubts,” Alvarez says. “Not about my ability.”

No one should have any doubts about Yordan Alvarez’s abilities anymore. Given up on by the Dodgers before he even played a game for the organization on any level — the product of a Jeff Luhnow trade that may be even more impactful than Luhnow’s Justin Verlander trade some day — Alvarez seems destined to lead the Major Leagues in home runs some season. Maybe, this season. And compete for future MVPs.

Yes, it’s fitting that this is the guy who leaves Minute Maid Park absolutely buzzing in this extra long-awaited home opener. The fan adored Alex Bregman gets two hits. Energy man Jose Siri makes a leaping catch against the wall in left center to rob former Astro Max Stassi of a double. Jose Altuve leaves with a somewhat worrying hamstring injury. Three Astros relievers (Phil Maton, Rafael Montero and potential short-term closer Hector Neris) combine to throw three and 1/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. The world’s greatest gymnast — and mental health sports champion — Simone Biles takes part in another Astros’ opening ceremonies.

And yet, this night cannot be about anything but Yordan Alvarez.

Yordan Alvarez Recognizes Moments — and Bobblehead Power

When Alvarez comes up to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, Justin Verlander remarks to Dusty Baker in the dugout about how different this Astros lineup feels with the big Cuban in it. Then, Alvarez sends the fifth pitch he sees rocketing into the second deck.

Be out sick for six days, miss five straight games and. . . immediately homer. Any questions?

Roy Hobbs has little on Yordan Alvarez. Of course to call Yordan Alvarez a natural is to discount how hard a guy considered a very can-miss prospect worked to get here, how intelligent his approach to hitting is. Even established Major League stars like Altuve marvel over how Alvarez never seems to get out of sorts in the batter’s box. This is a thinking man’s hitter who always seems to be in control, the most patient of sharks just waiting for the pitcher to make a tiny mistake.

This unique home opener — one in which only a roof malfunction can prevent the Astros from playing under open skies on a perfect Houston weather night — happens to also be Yordan Alvarez bobblehead night. Which all but guarantees a big Alvarez moment.

“Yeah, definitely motivated to play well tonight,” Alvarez says when asked about his bobblehead.

Who knew that a simple bobbing head doll could inspire almost as much as a ring with 104 diamonds?

It turns out that Yordan Alvarez did not even have time to look at his own bobblehead, which shows him holding that 2021 American League Championship trophy. He just tucked some away in a box to bring home at his wife Monica’s request.

“My wife was the one who said, ‘I want the bobblehead,’ ” Alvarez says.

That’s a smart man who knows how to keep a happy home.

Happy hitter. Happy wife. Happy Astros.