Blockbuster Gala Returns With a Touching Grandkids Tribute and $1.5 Million Raised — Seven Acres Surprises

What: Seven Acres “Back Together…and it feels so good” 2023 gala

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: The first in-person fundraiser in three years, thanks to the pandemic, was a blockbuster with more than $1.5 million raised for the care of the elderly who call Seven Acres home.

In a special and unexpected moment, the grandchildren of Susie and Scott Bender introduced the couple as recipients of the Joyce Proler Schechter Spirit of Life Award. Aged 5 through 10, each spoke of their beloved grandparents beginning with the eldest — 10-year-old Jack.

“Good evening,” he began. “It is our pleasure to introduce you to our grandparents Susie and Scott Bender. We are ShuShu and Poppy’s six grandchildren and their biggest fans. I’m Jack, this is Leo, Max, Rose, Sally and Sam. We are very proud of our grandparents today and every day. We also want to thank you for recognizing them this evening.”

Following the heartfelt introduction, Seven Acres CEO Barry Goldstein and board president Michael Feinstein presented the award to the Benders.

More than 650 supporters attended the gala where a martini bar cart and “champagne girl” offered adult libations.

Applause, applause to Seven Acres board members and gala chairs Diane and Steve Estrin and Alyse and Robert Caplan for helming the successful evening. Also included in praise for the success were honorary chairs Bebe and John Falik and auction chair Diane Kaminsky.

“We have been receiving so many accolades on our 2023 gala,” Feinstein said reflecting on the evening. “We are hearing from all who attended that, not only was this one of the most financially successful galas that we have held, but it was by far the most fun.

“What a wonderful way to enter our 80th year of service to the elderly and elder disabled of the Texas Gulf Coast.”

PC Seen: Buster Freedman, Sandy and Robert Light, Dennis Laviage, Rhona and Bruce Caress, Kim and John Trimble, Lisa and Joel Bender, Sherry and Ken Levy, Rabbi Brian and Lisa Strauss, Barbara Bratter, Esther and Doug Freedman, Linda and Andy Burger, Carl Josehart, Sam Jacobson, Renee Wizig-Barrios, and Amy and Adam Mincberg.