Houston Jewelry Palace Turns Into a Worldly Food Paradise — Where Top Chefs and Diamonds Mingle

Iberico Ham from Cinco Jotas (Photo by Jacob Power)
Devin Dvorak, John Bergman, Franco Valobra (Photo by Jacob Power)
Chef Kiran Verma, Chef Charles Carroll Valobra (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ben Berg, Valobra, Worldclass (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brittany and Raffi Nasr, Valobra Master Jewlers (Photo by Jacob Power)
Caviar Station featuring Antonius and Polanco Caviars (Photo by Jacob Power)
Chris and Katherine GIllman, Valobra Master Jewelers (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lezlie Maltz, Gina Bhatia, Valobra master Jewelers (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Dr. Jorge Salazar, Valobra, WORLDCLASS (Photo by Jacob Power)
Don and Patti Murphy, Charles Clark (Photo by Jacob Power)
186_Worldclass-Valobra_JPP (Photo by Jacob Power)
Malini Kumar, Dr. Suresh Kumar, Valobra (Photo by Jacob Power)
Franco Valobra (Photo by Jacob Power)
Giancarlo and Lisa Ferrara (Photo by Jacob Power)
Honee Michaels, Valobra Master Jewelers (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kristin and John Van Ness, Isabella and Charles Reimer (Photo by Jacob Power)
Janeen and Julian Fertitta, Valobra (Photo by Jacob Power)
Michelle and Alan Smith (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mignon Gill and Maria Alaoui (Photo by Jacob Power)
Torill and Chef Charles Carroll, Valobra (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shafik Rifaat, Shelby Hodge (Photo by Jacob Power)
01
21

Iberico ham from Cinco Jotas gets carved at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
21

WORLDCLASS founders Devin Dvorak and John Bergman with party host Franco Valobra at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
21

Chefs Kiran Verma and Charles Carroll at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

04
21

Berg Hospitality impresario Ben Berg at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
21

Brittan & Raffi Nasr at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

06
21

The caviar station featuring Antonius and Polanco caviars at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

07
21

Chris & Katherine Gillman at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

08
21

Lezlie Maltz, Gina Bhatia at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
21

Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Dr. Jorge Salazar at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
21

Don & Patti Murphy, Brasserie 19's Charles Clark at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
21

White truffle pasta on the serving trays at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
21

Malini & Dr. Suresh Kumar at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
21

Host Franco Valobra at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
21

Chef Giancarlo Ferrara & Lisa Ferrara at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
21

Honee Michaels at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
21

Kristin & John Van Ness, Isabella & Charles Reimer at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
21

Janeen & Julian Fertitta at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
21

Michelle & Alan Smith at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

19
21

Mignon Gill, Maria Alaoui at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

20
21

Torill & Chef Charles Carroll at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

21
21

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Iberico Ham from Cinco Jotas (Photo by Jacob Power)
Devin Dvorak, John Bergman, Franco Valobra (Photo by Jacob Power)
Chef Kiran Verma, Chef Charles Carroll Valobra (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ben Berg, Valobra, Worldclass (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brittany and Raffi Nasr, Valobra Master Jewlers (Photo by Jacob Power)
Caviar Station featuring Antonius and Polanco Caviars (Photo by Jacob Power)
Chris and Katherine GIllman, Valobra Master Jewelers (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lezlie Maltz, Gina Bhatia, Valobra master Jewelers (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Dr. Jorge Salazar, Valobra, WORLDCLASS (Photo by Jacob Power)
Don and Patti Murphy, Charles Clark (Photo by Jacob Power)
186_Worldclass-Valobra_JPP (Photo by Jacob Power)
Malini Kumar, Dr. Suresh Kumar, Valobra (Photo by Jacob Power)
Franco Valobra (Photo by Jacob Power)
Giancarlo and Lisa Ferrara (Photo by Jacob Power)
Honee Michaels, Valobra Master Jewelers (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kristin and John Van Ness, Isabella and Charles Reimer (Photo by Jacob Power)
Janeen and Julian Fertitta, Valobra (Photo by Jacob Power)
Michelle and Alan Smith (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mignon Gill and Maria Alaoui (Photo by Jacob Power)
Torill and Chef Charles Carroll, Valobra (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shafik Rifaat, Shelby Hodge (Photo by Jacob Power)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Jewelry Palace Turns Into a Worldly Food Paradise — Where Top Chefs and Diamonds Mingle

Franco Valobra's Appreciation For Gourmet Food Shines Through

BY // 02.05.23
photography Jacob Power
Iberico ham from Cinco Jotas gets carved at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
WORLDCLASS founders Devin Dvorak and John Bergman with party host Franco Valobra at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Chefs Kiran Verma and Charles Carroll at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Berg Hospitality impresario Ben Berg at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brittan & Raffi Nasr at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
The caviar station featuring Antonius and Polanco caviars at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Chris & Katherine Gillman at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lezlie Maltz, Gina Bhatia at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Dr. Jorge Salazar at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Don & Patti Murphy, Brasserie 19's Charles Clark at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
White truffle pasta on the serving trays at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Malini & Dr. Suresh Kumar at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Host Franco Valobra at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Chef Giancarlo Ferrara & Lisa Ferrara at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Honee Michaels at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kristin & John Van Ness, Isabella & Charles Reimer at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Janeen & Julian Fertitta at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Michelle & Alan Smith at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mignon Gill, Maria Alaoui at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Torill & Chef Charles Carroll at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)
1
21

Iberico ham from Cinco Jotas gets carved at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
21

WORLDCLASS founders Devin Dvorak and John Bergman with party host Franco Valobra at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

3
21

Chefs Kiran Verma and Charles Carroll at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

4
21

Berg Hospitality impresario Ben Berg at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

5
21

Brittan & Raffi Nasr at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

6
21

The caviar station featuring Antonius and Polanco caviars at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

7
21

Chris & Katherine Gillman at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

8
21

Lezlie Maltz, Gina Bhatia at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
21

Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Dr. Jorge Salazar at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
21

Don & Patti Murphy, Brasserie 19's Charles Clark at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
21

White truffle pasta on the serving trays at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
21

Malini & Dr. Suresh Kumar at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
21

Host Franco Valobra at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
21

Chef Giancarlo Ferrara & Lisa Ferrara at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
21

Honee Michaels at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
21

Kristin & John Van Ness, Isabella & Charles Reimer at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
21

Janeen & Julian Fertitta at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
21

Michelle & Alan Smith at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

19
21

Mignon Gill, Maria Alaoui at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

20
21

Torill & Chef Charles Carroll at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

21
21

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

For those who know Franco Valobra, connoisseur of all things luxe, it would come as no surprise that on his meeting fine food importers John Bergman and Devin Dvorak at a Valobra Master Jewelers holiday party that a fast friendship was born and another soirée was planned.

So it was that on a recent chilly Houston winter’s night a VIP clutch of Valobra customers and friends gathered in the chic salon on the edge of River Oaks for a fête introducing the gents and products from their Houston-based WORLDCLASS import business. Food stations and passed hors d’oeuvres represented their finds from Spain, Portugal, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.

On the menu — caviar from Uruguay and Poland, Iberico ham from Spain, Argentine beef tenderloin tartar, Patagonian lamb chops, spaghetti with white truffles, ribeye skewers, olive oil tastings and assorted cheeses paired with Azorean fruit jams and Argentine honey.

The food savvy duo has plans to expand their reach to include 24 more countries and markets, making them all the more interesting to Houston’s restaurant community. Valobra was the ever-gracious host, welcoming guests and introducing Bergman and Dvorak to all.

Devin Dvorak, John Bergman, Franco Valobra (Photo by Jacob Power)
WORLDCLASS founders Devin Dvorak and John Bergman with party host Franco Valobra at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Adding to the buzzy evening were the creations of award winning mixologist Thomas Burris of Scottsdale, Arizona. His tasty libations featured Black Pig Gin from Portugal and Cinco Jotas Jamon Iberico-infused bourbon along with  red and white wines from Duchman Family Winery in Driftwood, Texas. The winery is owned by Valobra friends Lisa and Stan Duchman.

As one might expect from such a gourmet food centric evening, a who’s who of the Houston restaurant scene were on hand not only to sample the wares and meet the WORLDCLASS team but also to engage in a bit of pre-Valentine’s shopping. And, yes, the diamonds, emeralds and sapphires in all manifestations were all dreamy possibilities for gift giving. Add world class timepieces to the must-haves.

Shop Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023

Among the food world notables attending were Nina Quincy of Underbelly, Ben Berg of Berg Hospitality, Chef Giancarlo Ferrara of Amalfi Restaurant, Charles Clark of Brasserie 19, Chef Charles Carroll of River Oaks Country Club, Lindsi and Charles Toomey of J Bar M, Stephanie Valasco of Truth BBQ, Brittany and Rafi Nasr of Craft Pita, Chef Kiran Verma of Kiran’s, Shanon Scott of Roma, and Tony Gutierrez of Monarch Hospitality, which collaborated on the food presentations.

Lezlie Maltz, Gina Bhatia, Valobra master Jewelers (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lezlie Maltz, Gina Bhatia at the WORLDCLASS cocktail fête at Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lucky were the guests who went home with swag bags filled with WORLDCLASS gourmet dried meats and jams.

PC Seen: April and Dr. Jorge Salazar, Gina and Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Mignon Gill, Isabella and Charles Reimer, Katherine Gillman, Michelle and Alan Smith, Elizabeth Stein, Maria and Omar Alaoui, Jordan Finn, Janeen and Julian Fertitta, and Emily Hanley.

Featured Events
Texas Capital Bank
Trust is a bank that knows what you need
today and way down the road.
LEARN MORE
Americas Most Trusted Companies 2022 - Newsweek

Featured Properties

Swipe
2714 Glen Haven Boulevard
Cambridge Green
FOR SALE

2714 Glen Haven Boulevard
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
2714 Glen Haven Boulevard
3919 Cochran Street
North of Downtown
FOR SALE

3919 Cochran Street
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
3919 Cochran Street
3711 San Felipe Street #7GEC
River Oaks | Inwood Manor
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe Street #7GEC
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Claire Wilkins
This property is listed by: Claire Wilkins (713) 817-2402 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe Street #7GEC
2445 Pine Valley Court
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2445 Pine Valley Court
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
2445 Pine Valley Court
6201 Meadow Lake Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6201 Meadow Lake Lane
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
6201 Meadow Lake Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X