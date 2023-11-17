The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Hosts a Fashionable Kick Off Party For Its 2024 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon

To kick-off their big-hearted 2024 event, St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show co-chairs Brooke Shelby and Samantha Wortley welcomed a fashionable flock of supporters to Alice + Olivia at Highland Park Village on October 10.

As guests shopped the festive fall collection, anticipation built for the evening’s celebratory announcements. After thanking the host committee and the event’s honorary chairs (Debbie Hayhurst, Libby Hunt, and Sharon McCullough) for their support, Shelby and Wortley announced that longtime event partner Highland Park Village will return as the 2024 Fashion Sponsor. To attendees’ delight, styles from Lela Rose, La Vie Style House, MARKET, LoveShackFancy, FRAME, and Alice + Olivia will all appear on the Jan-Strimple-produced runway.

The annual St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)’s mission to find a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma. In attendance, LLS Red River Region Executive Director Leah Swanson announced that LLS is deepening its commitment to pediatric blood cancer by increasing its investment to $175 million during the next five years. “The Dare to Dream Project,” Swanson shared, “will fund research and the first global pediatric leukemia master clinical trial to accelerate better treatment and care.”

Celebrating its 40th year with the theme “Let Love Shine,” the luncheon will take place on February 8, 2024 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. To date, the event has raised more than $15 million for cancer research. In celebration of this milestone year, Shelby and Wortley fittingly announced that luncheon co-founders Rusty Duvall and Janet Evans will receive the Icon Award.

Other honorees include designer and philanthropist Moll Anderson, who will be recognized with the Lynda Adeleta Heart of Gold Award, 23-year-old Campbell Fearing, who will receive the Spirit of Tom Landry Award, and Ryan Anthony, who will be honored with the Memorial Hero Award.

Sponsorships and tables for the February 8 event are on sale now.

SHOP VALOBRA Swipe



















Next

Kick-off party attendees included: Niki Anthony, Jackson Anthony, Melinda Knowles, Nancy Gopez, Maggie Kipp, Lisa Singleton, Lisa Loy Laughlin, Abra Garrett, Kimberly Alexander, Jessica Taylor, Kristen Sanger, Katy Bock, and Lynae Fearing.