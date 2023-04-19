Wonderland of a Gala Takes Over Houston’s State of the Art Theater Complex — Stages Keeps It Dramatic

A fiery performance by Starry Night Productions on the Gordy Lawn concluded the night. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Aerial acrobatics in Starry Night Productions performance at Stages Gala at The Gordy (Photo by Quy Tran)

A dramatic take on the Queen of Hearts in the stunning performance by Starry Night Productions at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Susan & Neal Hirsch pose with the White Rabbit at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

A unique cirque performance by Starry Night Productions delighted guests at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Ryan and Sophie Moses, Dan Box, Alex Dailey make the scene at the Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Stages Theatre’s 2023 Gala at The Gordy was an encore-worthy night of unforgettable performance, edged in enchantment. Themed “Welcome to Wonderland,” the annual fundraising evening took place at The Gordy, the state-of-the-art Montrose complex that Stages calls home. The 66,850-square-foot warehouse space was transformed into a truly Alice-worthy wonderland of flowers and eccentric decor designed by Bergner & Johnson.

Dressed in artistic black-tie attire, the 180 attendees began the evening with a cocktail hour and a silent auction in the Albert and Ethel Herzstein Lobby. Guests then made their way to Sterling Stage for a world premiere cirque performance from Starry Night Productions, featuring original music performed by Denver band The Whimsy of Things. Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Victorian-era childhood classic Alice in Wonderland and commissioned just for the gala, the astounding acrobatic performance included aerial dance, juggling, fire and more.

There was even a crowd participation moment. Stages chair emeritus George Lancaster, and supporters Ashley Coombs and John Rouse appeared onstage for a Mad Tea Party with Alice and her friends.

Also making cameos onstage were Stages managing director Katie Maltais and gala chairs Alicia and Garrett Gordy, joined by longtime artistic director Kenn McLaughlin. The night honored Phillips 66, the community-minded energy company, which has supported Stages for the past seven years.

After Alice and the aerial acrobatics, supporters adjourned to Herzstein Lobby for the seated dinner. City Kitchen served a three-course meal worthy of the occasion that segued from melon ball gazpacho with jumbo lump crab to prime medallion of aged beef tenderloin, ending with a delicious dessert medley of treats. The dinner was paired with a selection of wines chosen by the gala’s wine chair — none other than celebrity Houston chef Chris Shepherd.

The silent auction, chaired by Kerry Walker, raised a record-breaking $550,000 for Stages’ theatrical mission. Many extravagant prizes were sold, including a luxury New Orleans getaway complete with private jet travel, a stay at the Hotel Monteleone and dinner at Peche. There also was a private dinner Shepherd’s home and an 18K gold Robert Wander necklace auctioned off.

The evening wrapped with more dramatic performances on the Gordy Lawn from Starry Night Productions — a fiery way to end another successful gala.

PC Seen: Namesake philanthropists Glenda and Russell Gordy; Stages board chair Steven Owsley and wife Cabrina; Stages board president Myrtle Jones; Denise Fennell and Rick Pasqualone; Stages longtime development director Lise Bohn; Lindsey Brown supporting her husband Shepherd; KPRC general manager Phil Lane with wife Beth; Stages actors Kelley Peters, Teresa Zimmerman and DeQuina Moore; board member Angela Ramm; board member Phil Vogelsang with wife Page; board member Luis Gomar with wife Stacy; Sarah Bray; Tara Simon; Kelley Busby; Michol and Mike Echlund; Natasha and Thomas Frausto; and Cathy and Jesse Brown.

Additional reporting from Catherine D. Anspon.