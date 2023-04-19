Wonderland of a Gala Takes Over Houston’s State of the Art Theater Complex — Stages Keeps It Dramatic
No Ordinary Party, No Ordinary Auction, No Ordinary VenueBY Caitlin Hsu // 04.19.23
Ryan and Sophie Moses, Dan Box, Alex Dailey make the scene at the Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Stages artistic director Kenn McLaughlin, gala chairs Garrett & Alicia Gordy, Stages managing director Katie Maltais at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Glenda & Russell Gordy at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cabrina & Steven Owsley at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Chair emeritus George Lancaster, board president Myrtle Jones, board member Charles Walker at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brandon McClendon at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lindsey Brown & wine chair Chris Shepherd at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Thomas & Natasha Frausto, Page Vogelsang, Michol Ecklund at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Kelley Peters, Teresa Zimmerman at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
James & Nicole Lassiter at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Arturo Carvajal, John Ryan Del Bosque at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jet Tettey, Bobby Crain at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Rick Pasqualone & Denise Fennell at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Michael Hogan, Ashley Coombs, Allison Pfeiffer, Tom Herrick at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Quy Tran)
A unique cirque performance by Starry Night Productions delighted guests at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Shana & Brian Mandell, Claudia Kreisle at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The acrobatic performance by Starry Night Productions included aerial dance, juggling, and fire. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Michael Huebner, Justin Huebner at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
George Lancaster gets into the art act. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mallory & Tara Caldwell, Cathy & Jesse Brown at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Marnie Greenwood, Christopher Mitchell at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kelvin Pooler, DeQuina Moore, Sledge Leonidas at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Brandon Weinbrenner, Mauri Oliver at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Susan & Neal Hirsch pose with the White Rabbit at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kalinda Campbell, Kerry Walker at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
A dramatic take on the Queen of Hearts in the stunning performance by Starry Night Productions at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Sonya Reed & Enrique San Miguel at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Phil & Beth Lane at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ebere & Ayodeji Daramola at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Alexandra & Rich Bruskoff at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Aerial acrobatics in Starry Night Productions performance at Stages Gala at The Gordy (Photo by Quy Tran)
Stacy Soefer Gomar, Amanda Rice at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Lauren & Bob Hagerich at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jill Roth & Ben Lipson at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Monica & John Isgren at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tara Simon, Austin Miller at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Deborah Boone at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Steve & June Barth at Stages Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Sarah Bray, Catherine D. Anspon & John Walker at Gala at The Gordy (Photo by Quy Tran)
A fiery performance by Starry Night Productions on the Gordy Lawn concluded the night. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Stages Theatre’s 2023 Gala at The Gordy was an encore-worthy night of unforgettable performance, edged in enchantment. Themed “Welcome to Wonderland,” the annual fundraising evening took place at The Gordy, the state-of-the-art Montrose complex that Stages calls home. The 66,850-square-foot warehouse space was transformed into a truly Alice-worthy wonderland of flowers and eccentric decor designed by Bergner & Johnson.
Dressed in artistic black-tie attire, the 180 attendees began the evening with a cocktail hour and a silent auction in the Albert and Ethel Herzstein Lobby. Guests then made their way to Sterling Stage for a world premiere cirque performance from Starry Night Productions, featuring original music performed by Denver band The Whimsy of Things. Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Victorian-era childhood classic Alice in Wonderland and commissioned just for the gala, the astounding acrobatic performance included aerial dance, juggling, fire and more.
There was even a crowd participation moment. Stages chair emeritus George Lancaster, and supporters Ashley Coombs and John Rouse appeared onstage for a Mad Tea Party with Alice and her friends.
Also making cameos onstage were Stages managing director Katie Maltais and gala chairs Alicia and Garrett Gordy, joined by longtime artistic director Kenn McLaughlin. The night honored Phillips 66, the community-minded energy company, which has supported Stages for the past seven years.
After Alice and the aerial acrobatics, supporters adjourned to Herzstein Lobby for the seated dinner. City Kitchen served a three-course meal worthy of the occasion that segued from melon ball gazpacho with jumbo lump crab to prime medallion of aged beef tenderloin, ending with a delicious dessert medley of treats. The dinner was paired with a selection of wines chosen by the gala’s wine chair — none other than celebrity Houston chef Chris Shepherd.
The silent auction, chaired by Kerry Walker, raised a record-breaking $550,000 for Stages’ theatrical mission. Many extravagant prizes were sold, including a luxury New Orleans getaway complete with private jet travel, a stay at the Hotel Monteleone and dinner at Peche. There also was a private dinner Shepherd’s home and an 18K gold Robert Wander necklace auctioned off.
The evening wrapped with more dramatic performances on the Gordy Lawn from Starry Night Productions — a fiery way to end another successful gala.
PC Seen: Namesake philanthropists Glenda and Russell Gordy; Stages board chair Steven Owsley and wife Cabrina; Stages board president Myrtle Jones; Denise Fennell and Rick Pasqualone; Stages longtime development director Lise Bohn; Lindsey Brown supporting her husband Shepherd; KPRC general manager Phil Lane with wife Beth; Stages actors Kelley Peters, Teresa Zimmerman and DeQuina Moore; board member Angela Ramm; board member Phil Vogelsang with wife Page; board member Luis Gomar with wife Stacy; Sarah Bray; Tara Simon; Kelley Busby; Michol and Mike Echlund; Natasha and Thomas Frausto; and Cathy and Jesse Brown.
Additional reporting from Catherine D. Anspon.